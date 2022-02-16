TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City sweep is complete for Glen Lake.
The Lakers' varsity girls basketball team, with its 49-28 nonconference win against Traverse City Central on Tuesday, has now defeated the three biggest Traverse City schools along with Traverse City St. Francis, 59-40, and Traverse City West, 38-23. Traverse City Christian and Grand Traverse Academy were not on the Lakers' schedule this regular season.
Grace Bradford continued her quest for the Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year with another double-double — 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Maddie Bradford chipped in with 11 points, five boards and three helpers, and Jessica Robbins had eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
The Lakers are now just two wins away from their second straight undefeated regular season. They are 18-0 and guaranteed at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship at 12-0 with two conference games left to play — Kingsley (13-4, 10-2 Northwest) on Friday and Benzie Central (9-8, 7-5 Northwest) the following Friday, Feb. 28.
Out of the 18 games Glen Lake has played, only seven have been decided by less than 30 points — and just three by less than 20. With the 21-point win Tuesday, the Lakers have now outscored their opponents by more than 600 points with an average margin of victory of 33.4 points per game.
The Trojans fall to 10-7 overall with a .500 mark (4-4) in the Big North Conference. Next on Central's slate are two road games to finish the season, Gaylord on Friday and Petoskey on Feb. 24.
Bryce Roy, Natalie Dykstra and Lucia France each had six points for Central in the loss.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manton 32
Lake City 29
Manton: Lauren Wilder 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Leah Helsel 10 points, 7 rebounds; Megan Moffit 4 points, 8 rebounds. Manton led the entire game and has now won six games in a row.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 12 points, 14 rebounds; Haylee Parniske 6 points; Chloe Bisballe 5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Emma Nickerson 5 points, 6 rebounds. The loss stops a 10-game winning streak for the Trojans.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (9-8, 8-6 Highland) host Houghton Lake on Friday. The Trojans (16-2, 13-2 Highland) welcome conference-leading McBain (16-2, 14-1 Highland) on Thursday with the Highland title on the line.
GT Academy 40
Buckley 18
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Katelynn Dix 12 points, 7 rebounds; Julia Jones 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 10 points, 7 rebounds, block; Avery Matthews 2 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (8-5) host Brethren on Thursday. The Bears (0-16) head to Onekama on Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 37
Leland 34
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 9 points, 11 rebounds points; Audrey Smith 7 points; Zoe Korson 7 points; Delana Kirt 6 points, 7 rebounds. Only eight team turnovers.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 15 points, 7 rebounds; Mallory Lowe 7 points, 3 rebounds; Elli Miller 5 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (13-4) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Monday. The Comets (7-10) host Frankfort on Friday.
Joburg 38
Bellaire 33
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 23 points, 10 rebounds, great defense; Jocelyn Tobias 5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 20 points, 8 rebounds, block; Maddie Evans 5 points, 6 rebounds, block; Charlie Boyce 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (11-5, 10-3 Ski Valley) play Gaylord St. Mary at home Friday. The Eagles (10-6, 8-5 Ski Valley) host Onaway on Thursday.
Cadillac 47
Ludington 34
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 14 points; Kendall Schopieray 11 points. Win stops a losing streak of eight games.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-12, 1-7 Big North) host Petoskey on Friday.
Manistee CC 46
Pentwater 22
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 19 points, 8 rebounds; Grace Kidd 16 points; Leah Stickney 8 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (11-2, 10-1 West Michigan D) plays Walkerville at home Thursday.
Brethren 44
Bear Lake 14
Brethren: Halle Richardson 17 points; Elly Sexton 13 points, 6 rebounds; Stella Estes 13 rebounds, 2 blocks; Dawn Bradley 10 rebounds; Maddy Biller 3 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (9-4, 8-4 West Michigan D) head to Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 51
Central Lake 44
Gaylord St Mary: Bailey Murrell 16 points; Macey Bebble 13 points; Ava Schultz 11 points.
Central Lake: Alexis Kane 8 points; Sydney Fernandez 8 points, 9 rebounds; Katelynn Wolgamott 7 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (16-2, 13-1 Ski Valley) clinch at least a share of the Ski Valley title and head to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Thursday. The Trojans (8-8) play Inland Lakes on Thursday.
McBain NMC 66
Pine River 32
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Paige Ebels 12 points, 6 steals, 5 assists; Alain Rozeveld 11 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (13-4, 11-4 Highland) head to Marion next Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 43
Boyne City 29
Boyne City: The Ramblers led 10-7 after the first quarter, 15-12 at the half, and 23-22 heading into the fourth before Harbor Springs pulled away in the final minutes. Braylyn Rincon 9 points; Grace Dawson 7 points; Ava Maginity 4 points; Morgan Deming 4 points.
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn 30 points, 17 in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-23, 4-9 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 34
Elk Rapids JV 32
Traverse City St. Francis (11-4, 8-3 Lake Michigan): Adrianna Spranger 16 points; Sophie Hardy 11 points.
Glen Lake JV 49
TC Central JV 30
Traverse City Central (2-17, 0-12 Big North): Addison Booher 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Iali Rodenroth 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Madison Poortenga 2 points, 7 rebounds.
BOYS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 68
Leland 26
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 29 points (hit 1,000 for his career), 9 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists; August Schaub 14 points, 7 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (12-3) head to Benzie Central on Wednesday.
TC St. Francis 62
Elk Rapids 45
Traverse City St. Francis: Adam Gerberding 23 points on 11-of-13 FGA, 6 steals, 4 assists; Charlie Peterson 9 points, 8 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Joey Donahue 9 points, 3 steals; Jack Prichard 8 points.
Elk Rapids: Caleb Kerfoot 11 points; Jack Spencer 10 points, Mason Travis 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (14-1, 11-0 Lake Michigan) win at least a share of the conference title and host Charlevoix on Thursday. The Elks (9-5, 8-3 Lake Michigan) play Harbor Springs on the road Friday.
Sag. Arthur Hill 52
TC Central 49
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 18 points; Kadyn Warner 8 points; Brayden Halliday 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-7, 5-3 Big North) host Gaylord on Friday.
Suttons Bay 65
TC Bulldogs 57
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 24 points; Sean Shannanaquet 12 points.
Traverse City Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists; Parker Boonstra 8 points, 7 rebounds; Tyler Ritola 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (7-9) host Benzie Central on Friday. The Bulldogs (11-5) play CHAP Homeschool on Monday.
Glen Lake 49
McBain 41
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 17 points, 6 steals; Luke Hazelton 12 points, 7 rebounds; Sean Galla 11 points; Neil Ihme 10 points, 8 rebounds.
McBain: Joseph Winkle 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (14-3, 11-1 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Friday. The Ramblers (3-10, 3-8 Highland) host Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
East Jordan 66
Kalkaska 54
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 29 points, 13 rebounds; JJ Weber 12 points, 5 rebounds; Mason Malpass 2 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (9-7, 5-5 Lake Michigan) play at Grayling on Thursday. The Blazers (4-11, 2-9) travel to Boyne City on Friday.
Elk Rapids JV 46
TC St. Francis JV 30
Traverse City St. Francis (7-9, 7-4 Lake Michigan): JP Miller 9 points; Charlie Olivier 6 points; Harrison Shepherd 5 points.
Elk Rapids frosh 39
TC St. Francis frosh 38
Traverse City St. Francis (9-6, 8-2 Lake Michigan): Isaac Kerr 11 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals; Cutler Domres 6 points, 4 rebounds.
