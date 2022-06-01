ELLSWORTH — Glen Lake continued its dominance on the course following last week's Northwest Conference championship win. Once again, it was thanks to the Lakers' 1-2 punch.
Michael Houtteman and Blake O'Connor took the top two spots in Tuesday's Division 4 regional meet at Antrim Dells Golf Course, helping lead Glen Lake to a regional championship and a berth in the state finals at Michigan State University's Forest Akers West Course on June 10-11.
Houtteman won an individual regional title, shooting a 76. O'Connor was two strokes behind in second place with a 78. The Lakers' other golfers also finished in the top 10 as Jackson Zywicki took fifth with an 83 and Garrett Moss was tied for seventh with teammate Billy Rosa at 86.
Third-ranked Glen Lake won the team crown by 16 strokes, tallying a 323 to Charlevoix's 339. Suttons Bay took third place with a 358. Both the Rayders and Norsemen will also head to the state finals at MSU.
Charlevoix had three golfers crack the top 10. Sam Pletcher and Hudson Vollmer each carded an 82 to tie for third place. Jack Gaffney shot an 84, good for sixth. Henry Herzog was 11th with a 91, and Joshua Schultz was 16th with a 95.
For Suttons Bay, Sam Vukasovich and Nathan Schaub each shot an 86 to tie for seventh. Nick Dashner placed 11th with a 91. Joseph Howard was 16th with a 95, and Carter Wolf was 19th with a 96.
Frankfort's Ethan Evans was the top scorer from teams that did not qualify. He'll head to state as an individual after shooting a 91.
GOLF REGIONALS
Trojans take 2nd, qualify for state
MIDLAND — Two top-10 finishes vaulted third-ranked Traverse City Central to a runner-up finish at the Division 1 golf regional, qualifying the Trojans for the state championship meet at Ferris State University on June 10-11.
Central finished in second place with a 321 to regional champion Midland Dow's 318 at Currie Municipal Golf Course. Traverse City West placed seventh, carding a 331 in a highly competitive regional field.
Cam Peters shot a 75 for the Trojans, good for fourth place overall. Mack Shane finished ninth with a 79, while Shea Harmeson took 14th with an 80 and Michael Beattie was 50th with an 87. Boston Price carded an 88.
For the Titans, Winslow Robinson placed 18th with an 81 followed by Austin Stehouwer and Steven Gourlay tied for 27th at 83 and Tyler Frechette in 33rd a stroke behind at 84. Jack Wright took 73rd with a 92.
Vikings, Gaylord's Putnam headed to state
LUDINGTON — Tuesday was a good day to be a Viking as Cadillac took third in the Division 2 regional meet at Lincoln Hills Golf Course. The finish qualifies the Vikings for the state championship meet at Grand Valley State University on June 10-11.
Cadillac carded a 328, placing behind regional champ Spring Lake (310) and runner-up Grand Rapids Northview (314). Petoskey placed fourth with a 338.
Although Gaylord's 15th-place finish was not good enough to qualify as a team, Kole Putnam will represent the Blue Devils at state. He finished in second place overall with a 72.
Scoring for Cadillac was Ben Drabik in sixth with a 76, Harry Chipman in eighth with a 79, Davin Brown in 22nd with an 86, and Noah Traviss in 27th with an 87.
Comets, MCC's Shriver qualify for state finals
MUSKEGON — McBain Northern Michigan as well as one golfer from Manistee Catholic Central are headed to the state championship meet at Michigan State University.
The Comets finished third overall with a 382 at Tuesday's Division 4 regional meet at Stonegate Golf Course. NorthPointe Christian won with a 348 followed by Pentwater in second place at 369.
Manistee Catholic Central's Alex Shriver placed second overall with an 82 and was the top golfer among non-qualifying teams. He will also head to the state finals June 10-11.
Scoring for McBain NMC was Cameron Baas in 11th with a 93, Ty VanHaitsma in 15th with a 95, and both Titus Best and Emmitt Baas in 19th at 97.
SOCCER DISTRICTS
TC West 3
Alpena 0
Traverse City West: Ally Jo McKenna 2 goals; Onalee Gustafson goal; Lila Warren assist; Quinn Disbrow assist.
UP NEXT: The Titans (12-3-4) host the Division 1 district championship game against Midland Dow at 5 p.m. Friday
Midland Dow 2
TC Central 0
Traverse City Central: Amelia Jordan 7 saves. The Trojans end their season 8-8-5.
Elk Rapids 6
TC St. Francis 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 4 goals; Kendall Standfest 2 goals, assist; Mary Gregorski assist; Pipre Meteer assist; Jorja Jenema 2 saves.
Traverse City St. Francis: The Gladiators end their season 6-8-4.
UP NEXT: The Elks (15-2) move on to play Boyne City in the Division 3 district championship match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Boyne City 8
Benzie Central 0
Boyne City: Mya Pofahl shutout win, 1 save; Mackensy Wilson 2 goals, assist; Elly Day 4 goals, 2 assists; Braydin Noble goal, 3 assists; Lydia Frasz goal; Gabby Dunlap assist.
Benzie Central: The Huskies end their season at 6-11-1.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-6-2) move on to play Elk Rapids in the Division 3 district championship match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Glen Lake 6
Charlevoix 0
Glen Lake: Paige Steffke 4 goals, Gemma Lerchen goal, 3 assists; Jessica Robbins goal, assist; Ruby Hogan assist; Natalie Bailey 4 saves.
Charlevoix: The Rayders end their season at 6-7-3.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (14-3) play for a district championship against Harbor Springs at 5 p.m. Thursday in Suttons Bay.
Cadillac 1
Bay City Western 0
Cadillac: Abby Kovacevich goal; Jessie Wetherell assist; Jazmin Angell 11 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (15-3-4) play either Petoskey or Gaylord at 1 p.m. Saturday in the district title match.
Harbor Springs 1
Grayling 0
Grayling: The Vikings end their season at 6-13.
BASEBALL
TC Central 3
Glen Lake 1
Traverse City Central (27-10): Josh Klug (W) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Ben Van Nes 3 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Micah Reed 2 IP, 2 HA, ER, 2 K; Reed Seabase H, 2 R; Klug R, 2 RBI; JJ Dutmers H, RBI.
Glen Lake (21-4): James St. Peter 4 IP, 1 HA, ER; Connor Ciolek H, R; Mateo Gokey H, RBI.
TC West 12, 10
Benzie Central 2, 2
Traverse City West (26-9): Jack Griffiths (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 7 K; Simon McManus (S) 3 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; Ian Robertson 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Sam Reynolds 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Wyatt Danilowicz 5 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Quinten Gillespie 5 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Hunter Witham 4 H, 3 R, RBI; Will Gaston 5 H, R, 3 RBI; Gavin Brown 2 H, RBI.
Benzie Central: Steve Barron 2 H, 2 RBI; Quinn Zickert RBI.
TC St. Francis 12, 4
Harbor Springs 1, 6
Traverse City St. Francis (21-9): Charlie Peterson (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, ER, 10 K; Josh Groves 3 H, 4 R, RBI; Harrison Shepherd 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Peterson 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Cody Richards 4 H, R, 2 RBI; Jack Prichard H, R, 3 RBI; Patrick Gallagher H, R, RBI; Aidan Reamer 3 H, R, RBI.
Suttons Bay 13, 5
Mesick 3, 3
Suttons Bay: Ethan Coleman (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; Ben Murphy (W) 3 IP, 3 HA, ER; Lucas Gordon 2, 6 R; Murphy H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Hugh Periard 4 H, 2 R, 9 RBI; Lleyton Krumlauf 2 H, RBI; Tyler Porter R; Grayson Opie R; Sean Shananaquet H, 2 R; Coleman 2 H, R, RBI; Brayden Opie 2 H, R; Jackson Loucks R.
Mesick: Connor Simmer 4 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ben Parrish H, RBI; Connor Sisson 2 H, RBI; Ben Humphreys 2 H, R, RBI; Evan Brown H, RBI.
Elk Rapids 10
Kalkaska 4
Elk Rapids: Mack Barnhard (W) 7IP, 5 HA, ER, 9 K; John Hawkins 2 H, 2 RBI, Carter Veliquette 2 H; Barnhard H; Nicholas Huizenga H; Chase DeArment H.
East Jordan 8, 14
Joburg 1, 11
East Jordan: Tommy Reid (W) complete game, 1 HA, 12 K; Ryerson Whitaker 2H, HR, RBI; Dawson Carey (W); Lucas Stone (S); Brenden Aenis 2-run HR; Mason Malpass 2 H, 2B; Ben Reid 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Dawson Carey 2 H, 2B, RBI; Ethan Thomas H, RBI; Kaleb Schroeder 4 H; Reid 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Carter Sherman H.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt H, R, RBI; Rily McVannel 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Colin Basinski 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Eli Lindbert 3 H, R; Will Boden 2 H, 3 R; Ed Burke H, R, RBI; Tommy Fox H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Bear Lake 6
Frankfort 3
Bear Lake: Jake Griffis (W) 6.2 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 12 K; Bryce Harless 2 H, 2 R; Myles Harless RBI; Griffis R, RBI; Nate Sanderson H, R, 2 RBI; Kevin Perez 2 H, RBI.
Petoskey 13
Charlevoix 0
Petoskey: Max Ferrin (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 9 K; Jordan Troxel 2 HR, 3 R, 7 RBI; Stephen McGeehan H, RBI; Kolton Horn 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Parker Shuman H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Trevor Swiss 2 H, RBI; Christopher Kavanaugh H, 2 R, RBI.
Gaylord 14
Kingsley 8
Gaylord: Bennett Sides (W) 3.1 IP, 9 HA, 7 ER, 5 K; Gavin Freeman 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Brennan Berkshire 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Jayden Hendrian 2 H, R, RBI; Adam Daust 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Luke Enders 3 H, R, RBI; Connor Abraham H, RBI; Will Stephenson H, R, RBI; Austin Vanderveer 2 H, 2 RBI.
Kingsley: Eli Graves 4 H, 3 R, RBI; Riley Pierce H, RBI; Brett Peterson 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Owen Buning H, 2 RBI.
Boyne City 5
Cadillac 3
Boyne City: Kaden Jewett (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, ER; Mason Wilcox H, RBI; Nolan Little H, RBI; Jacob Bush 2 H, R, RBI.
Cadillac: Miles Maury 2 H, R; Keenan Suminski RBI; Connor McGowan H, R; Coby Franklin H, RBI.
Gaylord SM 26
Boyne Falls 1
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff (W) 5 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER; Gavin Bebble 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Daniel Jacobsen H, 4 R, RBI; Brodie Jeffers H, 4 R, RBI; Croff 4 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Brett Koscielniak H, 2 R, RBI; Donovan Blust 2 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Joseph O'Connell 2 R; Hogan McKinley R; Hunter Klepadlo 2 R, RBI; David Wahl H, R; Rylan Matelski R, RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 11
TC Central 6
Traverse City St. Francis: Leah Simetz (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, ER, 2 K; Maggie Napont 2 H, R, RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Brookie Meeker 2 H, R, 4 RBI; Sophie Hardy H, 2 R; Hunter St. Peter 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Allee Shepherd 2 H, R, RBI; Maddie Tharp R; Kensley Thorpe H, R.
TC Central: Cate Heethuis H; Izzy Covert H, RBI; Audrey Williams H, R; Hannah Fellows H, 2 R; Katelyn Gaylord R; McKenzie Reed H, R, RBI; Kailey Poortenga H, 2 RBI; Ava King RBI; Audrey Benedict R.
Manton 10 (10 INN.)
Benzie Central 6
Manton: Shelby Bundy (W) 10 IP, 7 HA, 2 ER, 8 K; Autumn Sackett 2 H, RBI; Adrianna Sackett 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Morgan Shepler R, RBI; Aliyah Geary 2 H, R, RBI.
Benzie Central: Olivia Bailey 10 IP, 7 HA, 9 K; Nona Schultz 3 H; Autumn Wallington 2 H, 2B, RBI; Riley Sanchez 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Grace Heiges 2 H, 2B, RBI; Lizzy Lintz 2 H; Ryleigh Frisbie 2 H.
Elk Rapids 12
Charlevoix 9
Elk Rapids: Reagann Merchant (W); Morgan Wirtz 3B; Haleigh Yocom H; Ryleigh Yocom 2 H; Merchant 2 H, 2 RBI; Nevada Molby 2B, RBI; Violet Sumerix 2 H, HR, 3 RBIs; Emma Eckerdt 3 H.
Charlevoix: Anna Kemp 2 H, R, RBI; Kylie Dorst 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Grace Lentz H, 2 R, RBI; Catherine Wagner H, 2 RBI; Sydney Wurst H, R, RBI; Emma Meadows 3 H, RBI
Frankfort 3, 13
Glen Lake 0, 2
Frankfort: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Taylor Semple 7 IP, 3 HA, 11K; Jessie Pugh HR.
Kalkaska 2, 7
Petoskey 1, 5
Kalkaska: Mia Miller (2W) 8 IP, 6 HA, 0 ER, 15 K; Lauren Judd 3 H, 3 R; Lorelei Simkins 3 H, R; Miller 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Violet Porter 3 H, R, RBI; Keanna Eiseler H, RBI; Jaycee Mitchell 2 H, R; Alyssa Colvin 2 H, R, 3 RBI.
Petoskey: Lauren Klepadlo H, R; Kenzy Bromley 4 H, R, RBI; Danyelle Cadarette 2 H, R; Brooke Bixby RBI; Kate Hansen H, R, RBI.
Onekama 9, 10
Suttons Bay 0, 0
Onekama (20-3): Sophie Wisniski (2W) no-hitter, 200th K in game 2, 21 K; Hailey Hart 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ashley McGrady 5 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Wisniski H, 2 R; Kaylin Sam 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Carley Bennett H, R, 3 RBI; Julia Lapp 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Cheryl Showalter H, 2 R; Abby Pruyne 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Karmen Warden 2 H, 2 R.
Central Lake 7, 8
Mancelona 4, 6
Central Lake: Emma Woollard (2W) 11 IP, 11 HA, 2 ER, 8 K; Katelynn Wolgamott 2 H, 2 R; Ellen Roggenbeck H, 2 R; Sarah McGuire 4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Alexis Cain 4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Sydney Fernandez 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Abby Trumble 2 H, RBI; Joelyssa Warnos 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Woollard H, RBI.
Joburg 9, 9
East Jordan 4, 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston (25-5): Autumn Vermilya (W) 6 IP, 3 ER, 3 K; Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 4 ER, 9 K; Marlatt 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Cassie Tallman 3 R, RBI; Kennedy Johnson 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Emma Shimel 2 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Gloria House H, RBI; Emily Crandell 3 H, 4 RBI.
