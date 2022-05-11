SUTTONS BAY — The seventh-ranked Lakers of Glen Lake continued their hot play as they took a pair from Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay on the road Tuesday.
Potent offense and shutdown pitching led the Lakers (13-1, No. 7 in Division 4) to 12-3 and 14-1 wins against the Norsemen, who fell to .500 on the season at 9-9.
James St. Peter toed the rubber in game one and threw six innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. St. Peter also drove in two runs to help his own cause.
Connor Ciolek, Mateo Goeky, Aiden Gokey and Noah Lamb all doubled. Mateo Gokey, Lamb and Cooper Bufalini each had two RBI in the victory.
For Suttons Bay, Lucas Gordon, Ben Murphy, Hugh Periard, Sean Shananaquet and Ethan Coleman all had hits. Shananaquet had the lone extra-base knock, a double that plated two.
Mateo Gokey threw a one-hitter over the four innings played in game two. He allowed an unearned run and struck out eight while walking three. Gokey also tripled, singled and drove in a run.
Ciolek was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Aiden Gokey homered and drove in two.
Murphy had the Norsemen's only hit, a one-out single in the third inning.
BASEBALL
TC West 10, 13
Gaylord 0, 0
Traverse City West (16-5): Wyatt Danilowicz (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 11 K; Sam Reynolds (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, 11 K; David Dimondo 2 H, 3, R, 4 RBI; Ian Robertson 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Reynolds 2H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Danilowicz 2 H, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Baylor Baldwin 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Quinten Gillespie 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gavin Brown H, R, 3 RBI; Will Gaston H, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Witham 2 R; Isaac Kelsey H, R, 2 BB.
TC Central 15, 4
Alpena 1, 1
Traverse City Central (16-5): Josh Klug (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 8 K; Ben Van Nes (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, ER, 5 K; Reed Seabase 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Josef Meyer 2 H, 4 RBI; Will Dawson H, R, RBI; Owen Dawson 2 H, R, 2 RBI; JJ Dutmers 3 H, 3 R; Micah Reed H, R, RBI; Van Nes 2 H, 4 R, RBI; Carson Bourdo R, RBI; Andrew Fender H, 2 R, RBI; Mike Booher H, 2 R, RBI.
Frankfort 6, 18
Buckley 3, 2
Frankfort: L. Lewis (2 W); G. Anderson 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lewis 6 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; R. Anhalt 3 H, R, 2 RBI; S. Kramer 2 H, R, RBI.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 4 H, 2 R; Josh Long BB, R; Tyler Milarch 2 H; Jacob MacGirr 2 H, 2 RBI; Garett Ensor R; Ryan Deshasier R; Orren Renfer H.
Manistee 10, 8
Orchard View 3, 0
Manistee: Eli Workman (W) 7 IP, 4 HA, ER, 6 K; Jared Edmondson (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 7 K; Donavyn Kirchinger 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; J. Edmondson 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Jeffrey Huber 5 H, 4 R, RBI; Adam Workman H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Tyler Protasiewicz H, 2 R, RBI; Mason Robinson 2 H, R, RBI; Caine Weed 2 H, 2 RBI.
Cadillac 7, 1
Petoskey 6, 2
Cadillac: Colin Johnston (W) 5 IP, 7 HA, 3 ER, 3 K; Cole Jenema (S) 1 IP; Kaleb McKinely 3 H, 2 RBI; Eli Main H, R, RBI; Miles Maury 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Jenema 2 H, 2 R, RBI.
Petoskey: Grant Slater (W) 8 IP, 4 HA, ER, 5 K; Stephen McGeehan H, RBI; Parker Shuman 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Jordan Laura 3 H, 2 RBI
SOFTBALL
TC Central 12, 8
Alpena 3, 3
Traverse City Central (13-6): McKenzie Reed (W) 5 IP, 6 HA, 2 ER, 2 K; Audrey Williams (W) 7 IP, 7 HA, 0 ER, 5 K; Cate Heethuis 2 H, 3 R; Izzy Covert 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Williams 3 H, 2 R, 5 RBI; Hannah Fellows 3 H, 2 R; Katelyn Gaylord 5 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Reed H, RBI; Kailey Poortenga 2 H, RBI; Evie Nowicki H, RBI, R; Daisie Brewer 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Audrey Benedict R; Ava King R.
Gaylord 13, 11
TC West 3, 0
Gaylord (14-2): Aubrey Jones (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 3 ER, 4 K; Abby Radulski (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 2 K; Jayden Jones 5 H, 2B, HR, 5 R, 2 RBI; Alexis Shepherd 6 H, 5 R, 4 RBI; A. Jones 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Alexis Kozlowski 2 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Kennedy Wangler R; Addison Wangler H, 2 R, RBI; Haylee Depew 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Radulski H, RBI; Hali Lenartowicz.
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
Frankfort 16, 17
Buckley 0, 1
Frankfort: No stats reported.
Buckley: Amaya Kaufman H, RBI; Abbie McIntyre H, Allanah Kine H; Taylor Matthews H, R.
Cadillac 15, 13
Petoskey 2, 2
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (2W) 10 IP, 8 HA, 3 ER, 22 K; Lundquist 5 H, 6 R, 4 RBI; Stella Balcom 3 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Cassie Jenema 2 H, 3 R; Layke Sims 5 H, 2 R, 6 RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert 5 H, 2 R; Cali Quartz 3 H, 2 R; Maddy Smith 3 R, 3 RBI; Marisa Wilde 2 H, 5 R, 4 RBI.
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 3 H, R, RBI; Brooke Bixby H, R, RBI; Aubrey William RBI.
Onekama 4, 10
Benzie Central 2, 0
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski (2W) 11 IP, 4 HA, ER, 23 K; Hailey Hart 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Carley Bennett H, RBI, R; Cheryl Showalter R, RBI; Abby Pruyne R; Kaylin Sam 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Wisniski H, R, RBI; Julia Lapp H, R, 2 RBI; Ellie McIsaac R; Karmen Warden R; Ashley McGrady H, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Benzie Central: Nona Schultz 2 H, R, RBI; Autumn Skiver H; Ryleigh Frisbie BB, R; Katie Quick H.
SOCCER
TC Central 1
Gaylord 1
Traverse City Central (4-4-5, 1-2-3 Big North): Elizabeth Saxton goal; Alexandria Lewis assist; Amelia Jordan 3 saves.
Gaylord (4-3-2, 2-2-2 Big North): Sydney Deer goal; Kennedy Neff assist.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 0
No stats reported.
McBain NMC 1
Cheboygan 0
No stats reported.
TRACK & FIELD
Joburg boys, girls win home invite
Area boys teams: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 185.67; 3. Grand Traverse Academy 92; 6. Bellaire 30; 8. Mancelona 27; 10 Gaylord St. Mary 21; 11. Forest Area 18; 12. Central Lake 2.
Area girls teams: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 139; 2. Grand Traverse Academy 123.5; 5. Forest Area 45; 6. Mancelona 32; T7. Gaylord St. Mary 31; 9. Bellaire 21; 10. Central Lake 16.
Area boys winners: 400M - Blake Fox (JL) 53.69; 1600M - Jacob Wartenberg (JL) 5:00.54; 3200M - Malaki Gascho (JL) 11:38.35; 110M hurdles - Josiah Hall (JL) 17.04; 300M hurdles - Hall (JL) 43.2; 4x100M - Cordel Campbell, Richard Korff, Hall, Logan May (JL) 47.25; 4x400M - May, Ronin Vaden, Joe Perry, Fox (JL) 3:49.77; 4x800M - Gascho, Toby Hall, Vaden, Wartenberg (JL) 9:15.09; High jump - Seth LaPointe (GTA) 6-1; Pole vault - Hall (JL) 9-6.
Area girls winners: 800M - Petra Foote (GTA) 2:33.68; 1600M - Foote (GTA) 5:41.19; 3200M - Madalyn Agren (JL) 14:07.27; 100M hurdles - Katelynn Dix (GTA) 17.1; 300M hurdles - Dix (GTA) 48.19; 4x100M - Anna Hoffman, Paige Bell, Cassidy Weber, Jocelyn Stephen (GTA) 55.99; 4x800M - Leah Durfee, Meagan Lange, Ryen Norman, Bella Erickson (FA) 11:15.76; Shot put - Emily White (JL) 28-2.75; Pole vault - Allie Nowak (JL) 7-6; Long jump - Dix (GTA) 15-9.75.
