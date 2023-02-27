MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake Lakers finished atop the Division 4 poll of the final varsity girls basketball rankings from the Michigan Associated Press as a unanimous No. 1 selection.
The Lakers (18-2) head into district play Wednesday against either Leland or Lake Leelanau St. Mary. They received all five first-place votes and 75 points in Monday’s rankings. Gaylord St. Mary (19-3) checked in at No. 4 in D4 with Brethren receiving 11 points and sitting outside the top 10 after also collecting 19 wins in the regular season.
In Division 3, the Lake City Trojans (21-1) are also No. 4 in the rankings while receiving one first-place vote. Traverse City St. Francis (19-2) is in at No. 7 with McBain, Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs outside of the top 10 but receiving votes.
No area teams from Division 1 or 2 made the top 10 or received votes.
On the boys side, the penultimate rankings have Traverse City St. Francis (17-3) in at No. 9 in Division 3 with McBain and Glen Lake receiving votes. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (15-3) is No. 7 in Division 4 with Gaylord St. Mary and McBain Northern Michigan Christian receiving votes.
The final boys poll will be released this coming Monday as districts begin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
Charlevoix 31
East Jordan 28
Charlevoix: Mikayla Sharrow 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Bayani Collins 12 points; Abbey Wright 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Evelyn Rosier 6 rebounds.
East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick 19 points.
UP NEXT: The Radyers (10-12) advance to the district semifinals to take on Elk Rapids in Harbor Springs on Wednesday. The Red Devils end their season at 8-14.
Petoskey 53
Marquette 43
Petoskey: Grayson Guy 15 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (15-8) advances to the district semifinals to face Alpena-Sault Ste. Marie at 6 p.m Wednesday.
Alanson 34
Boyne Falls 22
Boyne Falls: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Loggers end their season at 3-13.
Harbor Light 44
Wolverine 25
Harbor Light: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (13-6) hosts Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Joburg 55
Atlanta 17
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (17-6) advance to the district semifinals against Hillman at Rogers City on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Onaway 75
Mancelona 74
Mancelona: Jason Naumcheff 22 points; Tavin Morgan 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (7-8, 7-13 Ski Valley) host Bellaire on Tuesday.
POSTPONEMENTS
Inclement weather forced the postponement of several area high school athletic events, pushing them back a day.
The Traverse City West Titans Division 1 ice hockey regional semifinal against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central at Patterson Ice Arena was moved to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls district tournament basketball games that were postponed included Traverse City West at Gaylord (Tuesday at 6 p.m.), Grand Traverse Academy at Manistee (Tuesday at 7 p.m.), Cadillac at Reed City (Tuesday at 7 p.m.) Onekama v. Forest Area at Buckley (Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.) and Bear Lake at Buckley (Tuesday at 7 p.m.).
The Leland v. Lake Leelanau St. Mary game at Frankfort was also rescheduled to Tuesday with a tentative 7:30 p.m. tipoff following the Frankfort varsity boys basketball team against visiting Elk Rapids at 6 o’clock.
