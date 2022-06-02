SUTTONS BAY — Glen Lake fell just shy of a double-digit win streak. Unfortunately for the Lakers, not getting to 10 straight victories meant the end of their season.
Glen Lake, which had won nine matches in a row dating back to May 4 against Benzie Central, lost to No. 6 Harbor Springs in a Division 4 district championship match Thursday by a 4-1 final. It was the first time all season the Lakers (14-4) did not score multiple times. They had 102 goals through 17 games coming into Thursday’s title bout.
Ruby Hogan scored the lone goal for the Lakers, who fired off 36 shots. Natalie Bailey battled an injury suffered during the district semifinal game but still made two saves in net.
“The girls played their hearts out,” Glen Lake head coach Eric Luthardt said. “It was a great season, and I really enjoyed my time with them.”
The Rams (13-7-1) now head to the regional semifinals where they will play the winner of Buckley and McBain Northern Michigan Christian at the Rotary Club Field in Cadillac at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
SOCCER DISTRICTS
Dominant Elks victorious in district title match
BOYNE CITY — If the other team can’t score, they can’t win. And Elk Rapids’ opponents have not been scoring much this season.
The Elks collected their seventh consecutive shutout and 14th of the season when they toppled Boyne City 6-0 for a Division 3 district championship Thursday. The Elk Rapids defense and goalkeeper Jorja Jenema have allowed a mere five goals this season en route to a 16-2 record. That’s a paltry .28 goals-against average for the champion Elks.
The victory was a little sweeter given that Boyne City ended Elk Rapids’ season in the first round of districts last year. It was also the third time the Elks beat the Ramblers this season, a feat most coaches know is quite difficult.
Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said her squad is playing well together as a team.
“This senior group wants the season to continue, so they’re pushing the rest of the team to work harder,” she said.
Although they’ve needed just one goal to win the majority of their games, the Elks’ offense is quite potent. They’ve put up close to 90 goals in 18 matches this season and have an average of 4.8 goals per contest. They scored twice in the first half and put away the match with four goals in the second 40 minutes.
Lauren Bingham found the back of the net four times and assisted on another goal. Gabby Krakow and Monika Gregorski had the other two goals. Krakow, Mary Gregorski, Sofie Bellner and Emily Eickholt each had an assist.
“The girls wanted that game,” Krakow said.
Focus has been a key contributor to the Elks’ run, Krakow said. But so has been enjoying the ride.
“At practice (Wednesday), they were all focused, but they were having fun, too,” she said. “That said it all for me.”
The Lake Michigan Conference champs, who are ranked fifth in D4, move on to play the winner of Newaygo and Muskegon Orchard View in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Big Rapids High School. The Elks last won a district in 2019 before losing to Houghton Lake in the regional semis.
“This feels great,” Krakow said. “We’re looking forward to what’s ahead.”
For the Ramblers, their season ends at 7-7-2. Head coach Ross Daniels said Thursday’s effort was the hardest his team fought throughout this season.
“I’m proud of their play, ability to adapt and grit,” Daniels said. “I look forward to how they’ll build and move forward next year.”
TENNIS STATE FINALS
Trojans bow out on Day 1 of state finals
KALAMAZOO — The first day of the Division 1 state finals has come and gone for the Traverse City Central varsity girls tennis team. Unfortunately for the perennial state qualifier, one day on the courts is all the Trojans will see.
Central picked up 10 points, but none of the singles players or doubles teams made it to Friday’s semifinals.
Ann Arbor Pioneer is leading with 24 points. Bloomfield holds the runner-up slot with 22 points, and Troy is in third with 19.
For the Trojans, Phoebe Walker defeated Saline’s Ana Teofilovic 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of 1-singles before falling to Troy Athens’ Kavitha Gowda 6-0, 6-0 in round two.
In 2-singles, Alexis Smith advanced to the third round after receiving a bye and topping Eisenhower’s Carla Laza 6-4, 6-2 in round two. She fell shy of Friday’s semifinals, losing to No. 1 seed Elsie Van Wieren of Ann Arbor Pioneer 6-0, 6-0.
In 3-singles, Maria Linck was eliminated in straight sets by Romeo’s Chayse Janabet, losing 6-3, 6-0 after a first-round bye.
In 4-singles, Aili Brockmiller got a first-round victory over Hudsonville’s Ellie Oskin 6-1, 6-2. But that is as far as she would get. Brockmiller lost to fifth-seeded Shreyana Keeta out of Troy 6-3, 6-0.
In 1-doubles action, Kerri Berkey and Isabella Fochtman lost a close match after a bye in the first round, falling to Romeo’s Trista Ameel and Avery Coe 6-4, 6-4.
In 2-doubles, Natalie Bourdo and Carly Galsterer advanced to the third round after a first-round by and a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Hudsonville’s Cadee Lubbers and Madison Kruithoff. Bourdo and Galsterer won the first set against Troy’s Nika Tanako and Sophie Chong 6-2 before dropping the next two 6-4, 6-2.
In 3-doubles, Wren Walkers and Sophia Hagerty used a first-round bye and a 6-4, 6-1 win over Eisenhower’s Sophia Witulski and Kelly Lu to advance to the third round against Troy’s Varsha Penumalee and Prisha Akasapu. Walker and Hagerty battled but lost 7-5, 6-2.
In 4-doubles, Zoe Galan and Audrey Parker were just a step away from the semifinals but fell in the third round to Bloomfield Hills’ Colleen Pettengill and Ellie Alberts 6-0, 6-1. They defeated Rockford’s Teegan Emerson and Abby Gross 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in round two to reach the quarters after a first-round bye.
Action continues Friday with the semifinals kicking off at 9 a.m. for both singles and doubles play. Day one of state championships for Divisions 2-4 begins Friday as well.
SOFTBALL
Glen Lake 20, 15
Suttons Bay 3, 10
Glen Lake (8-20): Taylor Semple (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 2 K; Annabelle Roach (W); Jessie Pugh 7 H, inside-the-park HR, 8 RBI; Semple 2B, 3B; Ella Flores 4 H; Kylie Butts 2 H; Shea Staley 2H, 2 RBI; Olivia Mikowski 3H, 2B, 2 3B (100th career hit), 3 RBI; Chloe Crick 2B, 3B, 5 RBI; Tila Shimek 2 H; Paige Flores 2 H.
McBain 12
Charlevoix 3
McBain: No stats reported.
Charlevoix: Kylie Dorst 6 IP, 7K; Danielle Mason H, 2 RBI; Dorst H, R; Grace Lentz R; Avery Kita H, R.
