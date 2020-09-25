BUCKLEY — Lake Leelanau St. Mary earned its second varsity volleyball victory with a five-set win over Buckley.
The first-year program downed the Bears 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 13-25, 15-5.
The Eagles are 2-0 in varsity matches and 4-3 overall, playing a mixed schedule against JV and freshman teams from larger schools.
Leah Fleis led St. Mary with nine kills, four aces and six blocks, while Genevieve Bramer added seven kills and four aces.
Violeta Serrano chipped in seven aces, seven assists and nine digs, while Amelia Dunham had four aces and three digs and Della Bunek served 100 percent.
Lake Leelanau plays Monday in Suttons Bay's junior varsity tri match.
SOCCER
Buckley 2
McBain NMC 0
Buckley (10-2): Gabe Luther goal; Connor Dunn goal; Jake Romzek assist; Josh Barley 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears travel Monday to Benzie Central for a league contest.
GOLF
TC West wins Alpena BNC meet by 38
Team scores: 1. TC West 331; 2. Petoskey 369; 3. TC Central 377; 4. Cadillac 378; 5. Cheboygan 395; 6. Ogemaw Heights 419; 7. Alpena 431.
TC Central leaders: Grace Maitland 85; Sydney Rademacher 90; Kennedy Clark 100; Evie Nowicki 102.
Cadillac leaders: Madi Drabik 89; Chesni Birgy 95; Molly Anderson 96; Emma McTaggart 98.
Petoskey leaders: Amanda Feeley 90; Aubrey Williams 91; Marley Spence 93; Laura Pawlick 95.
JV team leaders: 1. TC West 422; 2. TC Central 471; 3. Alpena 568.
Top area JV placers: 1. McKenzie McManus (TCC) 79; 2. Lilly Boals (TCW) 97; 3. Maya Wilson (TCW) 98.
UP NEXT: Central and West head to Cheboygan, Tuesday.
