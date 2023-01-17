LAKE LEELANAU — No better place to start than the top.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary follows up last year's historic run to the Division 4 state semifinals by earning the division's No. 1 ranking in the first 2022-23 season boys basketball poll by the Associated Press.
The Eagles received two of the five first-place votes in Division 4 but received three more overall votes than second-ranked Wyoming Tri-unity.
Traverse City St. Francis is ranked No. 9 in Division 3, with Gaylord St. Mary joining Lake Leelanau in the Division 4 top 10 at No. 9.
Petoskey received honorable mention votes in Division 1, as did Cadillac and Boyne City in Division 2 and Benzie Central in Division 3.
Glen Lake held the top spot in the girls rankings in Division 4, despite dropping a game to Division 1 Traverse City Central, which received five votes in that class.
Gaylord St. Mary's girls are ranked No. 5 in Division 4 and Lake City sits at No. 8 in Division 3.
Area teams drawing votes, but not making it into the top 10 included TC Central, TC St. Francis, McBain and Brethren.
BOYS HOOPS
Boyne City 55
McBain 41
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Jack Neer 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Mason Wilcox 9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Gavin Hewitt 8 points, 3 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 7 points, 5 rebounds.
McBain: Ethan Haverkamp 19 points; Ben Rodenbaugh 9 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne (9-1) travel Thursday to Charlevoix; McBain (5-4) hosts Houghton Lake, Wednesday.
Central Lake 71
GT Academy 25
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 27 points, 4 steals, 10-12 FT; Drayten Evans 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 11-16 FG; Grant Miller 13 points, 8 rebounds; won 4th straight game.
Grand Traverse Academy: Matthew Kinney 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-6, 3-2 Ski Valley) travel Wednesday to Gaylord St. Mary; the Mustangs (0-6) travel Wednesday to Leland.
Ellsworth 79
Burt Lake NMC 57
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 29 points, 3 3-poiners; Jacob Jenuwine 27 points, 5 3-pointers; Parick Puroll 16 points, 2 3-pointers; scored 21 or more in each of first 3 quarers.
Burt Lake NMCA: Josiah Brabson 37 points, 5 3-poiners.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (6-3, 3-1 Northern Lakes) host Buckley, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 66
Sanford Meridian 33
McBain NMC: Brant Winkle 17 points, 12 rebounds; Ethan Bennett 14 points, 7 rebounds; Nathan Eisenga 12 points; Titus Best 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-3) host Pine River, Wednesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Suttons Bay 43
TC Bulldogs 20
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 11 points, 9 steals; Keeley TwoCrow 6 points, 4 rebounds; Llesenia Crisanto 9 points, 6 rebounds; Brooke Wilson 3 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block; Bettyann Cornutt 11 points, 7 rebounds; Lyndsay Collins 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (2-7, 0-5 Northwest) travels Friday to Buckley.
Brethren 49
Buckley 42
Brethren: Maddy Biller 17 points; Elly Sexton 9 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Nattalie Myers 8 poins, 2 steals, 2 assists; Olivia Sexton 6 points, 5 steals; Alice Amstutz 5 points, 4 steals; Lindsey Rudlaff 4 points.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Kayla Milarch 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Maddie Chilson 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Aiden Harrand 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (11-0) host Onekama, Wednesday; the Bears (5-5) travel Tuesday to Bear Lake.
Petoskey JV 42
TC West JV 33
TC West JV (5-6, 1-3 Big North): Gwen Allore 13 points; Sadie Wares 7 points; Emily Kelsey 6 points.
Petoskey frosh 35
TC West frosh 33
TC West (6-2, 3-1 Big North): Brooke McSawby 16 points.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
