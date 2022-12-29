LAKE LEELANAU — The Eagles of Lake Leelanau St. Mary continue to fly high.
St. Mary took in some varsity boys basketball action Wednesday and extended its winning streak to a cool half-dozen to start the season. The Eagles picked up a 73-36 home win against Royal Shrine Catholic to move to 6-0 in the early part of their 2022-23 campaign.
"It's actually not hard with this group," St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said on staying focused after the hot start. "We set goals at the beginning of the year, and we got a long way to get to those goals."
Barnowski said the target on their backs continues to get larger with each win.
"We tell every single day that the target on their backs keeps getting bigger and bigger as they go 4-0, 5-0, or 6-0, and that target remains big," he said. "We've done a good job on keeping them humble."
The Eagles have held their opponent to under 50 points in all six contests. Their goal Wednesday night was to hold the Knights to under 40 points. Mission accomplished. The defense held Royal Shrine to six in the third and eight in the fourth to keep them at 36 total points.
"Once we set (a goal) for them, they are pretty determined kids to get to it," Barnowski said.
Shawn Bramer, Drew Thompson and Dylan Barnowski all had themselves a fine performance Wednesday night.
Bramer had 12 points in the second quarter, ending the game with a team-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Dylan had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds while dishing five assists. Thompson had nine points and seven rebounds. Luke Bramer also had seven points.
The Eagles cap off their three-game homestand with Frankfort on Tuesday before heading to Leland next Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northville 62
TC Central 51
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 30 points; Miles Smith 8 points; Landen Miller 6 points; Brayden McCoon 5 rebounds; Brayden Halliday 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-4) host Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday.
Boyne City 72
Marquette 62
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Jack Neer 15 points, 9 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 10 points; Mason Wilcox 8 points, 4 assists; Chas Stanek 7 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Hewitt 5 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (4-1) travel to Negaunee on Thursday.
Manistee CC 48
Central Lake 41
Manistee Catholic Central: Jackson Starchief 11 points; Lee Pizana 10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists; Nathaniel Barnett 11 points; Matt Gunia 8 points, 13 rebounds.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers face Frankfort in the championship game Thursday. The Trojans (0-4) host Onaway on Tuesday.
Frankfort 61
Fruitport CC 57
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Frankfort takes on Manistee Catholic Central in the championship game on Thursday.
Negaunee 57
Charlevoix 39
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-3) travel to Marquette on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northville 42
TC Central 22
Traverse City Central: Lucia France 7 points; Cate Heethuis 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-1) travel to Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday.
Negaunee 59
Charlevoix 21
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 6 points, 3 rebounds; Mikayla Sharrow 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (4-3) hosts Gaylord St. Mary on Monday.
Frankfort 44
Fruitport CC 39
Frankfort: Evelyn VanTol 20 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Mackenzie 6 points, 9 rebounds; Addie Chownyk 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Frankfort plays Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday in the championship game.
Manistee CC 43
Central Lake 34
Manistee Catholic Central: Leah Stickney 12 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Grace Kidd 4 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers take on Frankfort in the championship game on Thursday.
Marquette 43
Boyne City 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Ramblers (1-5) travel to Negaunee on Thursday.
