LAKE LEELANAU — The battle of the winged mascots from St. Mary went in favor of Lake Leelanau on Friday.
The Eagles of Lake Leelanau St. Mary and the Snowbirds of Gaylord St. Mary squared off in a varsity boys basketball contest featuring two of the best teams in Division 4, and it would be the St. Mary of the Lake Leelanau variety that left with a 75-63 victory.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (12-1) was led in scoring by Drew Thompson with a career-high 26 points on a career-high six 3-pointers and seven rebounds. Dylan Barnowski had 20 points, six boards and five assists. Jerry Schaub collected a dozen points, and Shawn Bramer picked up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
"We needed something to get the team morale back up," LLSM head coach Matt Barnowskis said. "This was huge for us."
After suffering their first loss of the season in a 73-56 final to Adrian Lenawee Christian, the Division 4 No. 8 Eagles bounced back with a 60-48 home win over Suttons Bay last Saturday. The Eagles play in the opener of the Northern Michigan Showcase at Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday. Tip-off against McBain Northern Michigan Christian is slated for 1 p.m.
Brody Jeffers led Gaylord St. Mary (14-2, 10-0 Ski Valley) with 20 points, followed by Gavin Bebble with 19 and Daniel Jacobsen with 15.
The Snowbirds, who are just outside of the top 10 in the latest Michigan Associated Press poll at No. 11, wrapped up a stretch of three games in four days with the loss to Lake Leelanau. They finish the regular season with six straight against Ski Valley opponents, beginning with Bellaire at home Tuesday.
Between the boys and girls basketball games Friday, Lake Leelanau raised more than $5,000 for the family of Gerald and Tara Weaver, who were killed in a car crash heading to their son's basketball game in Escanaba last month.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buckley 72
Frankfort 51
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 31 points; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points, 6 assists; Carter Williams 15 points, 9 rebounds; Jeremiah Pasbjerg 12 points.
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 12 points; Xander Sauer 10 points; Nick Stevenson 10 points, 7 rebounds; Emmerson Farmer 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (9-7, 7-3 Northwest) host Glen Lake on Wednesday. The Panthers (9-6, 6-4 Northwest) welcome Leland on Wednesday.
Glen Lake 61
Kingsley 30
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 23 points (scored 1,000th career point), 6 rebounds; Neil Ihme 9 points, 11 rebounds, 6 blocks; Sean Galla 9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Ethan Steffke 6 points, 4 steals; Benji Allen 3 points, 5 assists; Drew Dzelski 5 points, 6 rebounds.
Kingsley: Chase Bott 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (12-1, 9-0 Northwest) take on Wayne Memorial in the Northern Michigan Showcase at Traverse City St. Francis. The Stags (3-11, 3-7 Northwest) travel to Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Benzie Central 88
Suttons Bay 48
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 27 points; Rowan Zickert 13 points; Miles Pritchett 11 points; Tegan Chicky 10 points.
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (7-5, 6-3 Northwest) host Onekama on Wednesday. The Norsemen (2-11, 1-9 Northwest) welcome Kingsley on Wednesday.
Onekama 65
Leland 43
Onekama: Luke Bradford 16 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Caden Bradford 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Adam Domres 11 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (10-4, 6-4 Northwest) head to Benzie Central on Wednesday. The Comets (3-12, 1-9 Northwest) travel to Frankfort on Wednesday.
Boyne City 85
East Jordan 39
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 16 points, 7 assists; Jacob Johnson 16 points, 4 rebounds; Alex Calcaterra 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Jaden Alger 10 points, 5 rebounds; Chas Stanek 7 points, 4 rebounds; Jagger Peck 7 points, 4 rebounds.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (13-2, 8-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Grayling on Tuesday. The Red Devils (4-9, 2-6 Lake Michigan) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 51
Charlevoix 28
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball 15 points, 8 steals, 5 assists; Christian Kerfoot 10 points; Keagen Cotterman 9 points, 2 steals.
Charlevoix: Troy Nickel 12 points; Logan Wadkins 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (9-4, 5-3 Lake Michigan) battle Tawas at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on Saturday. The Rayders (2-12, 1-7 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 59
Kalkaska 44
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 24 points; Rider Bartel 10 points; Brady Keiser 10 points.
Kalkaska: Tim Anderson 13 points; Mustafa Boerue 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (6-8, 3-5 Lake Michigan) head to Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Blazers (4-9, 1-7 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Petoskey 47
Gaylord 32
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (11-5, 4-3 Big North) host Alpena on Friday. The Blue Devils (8-7, 1-6 Big North) travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday.
McBain 54
McBain NMC 42
McBain: Evan Haverkamp 17 points; Claydon Ingleright 9 points.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 16 points; Ethan Bennett 11 points, 6 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (11-4, 11-1 Highland) head to Roscommon on Tuesday. The Comets (10-4, 8-4 Highland) battle Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the Northern Michigan Showcase at Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday.
Mesick 74
Bear Lake 27
Mesick: Carter Simmer 35 points, 10 3P FGs; Ashtyn Simerson 13 points, 7 assists, 5 steals; Joe O'Neill 11 points, 9 assists; Ben Parish 6 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks.
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (10-4, 9-2 West Michigan D) head to Manistee Catholic Central on Wednesday. The Lakers (5-9, 4-7 West Michigan D) travel to Walkerville on Wednesday.
Baldwin 71
Manistee CC 28
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (7-7, 6-5 West Michigan D) host Mesick on Wednesday.
Ellsworth 74
Wolverine 48
Ellsworth: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (11-5, 5-2 Northern Lakes) head to Boyne Falls on Monday.
Harbor Light 73
Boyne Falls 31
Harbor Light: David Chamberlain 19 points; Kirk Rose 16 points; Landon Jakeway 11 points; Andrew Stahl 10 points.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 14 points, Jery Love 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (8-7, 6-2 Northern Lakes) travel to Mackinaw City on Tuesday. The Loggers (0-14, 0-11 Northern Lakes) host Ellsworth on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 57
Grayling 33
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 13 points, 6 rebounds; Maggie Napont 14 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Adrianna Spranger 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Kate Jenson 6 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists; Helen Myler 7 rebounds.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (12-2, 8-1 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan on Tuesday. The Vikings (10-7, 4-6 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 54
Kingsley 43
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 20 points, 8 rebounds; Maddie Bradford 13 points, 8 rebounds; Olivia Mikowski 8 points, 8 rebounds.
Kingsley: Chris Whims 8 points; Emily Robinson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (14-2, 10-0 Northwest) welcome Buckley on Tuesday. The Stags (10-6, 8-2 Northwest) travel to Cadillac on Tuesday.
Benzie Central 53
Suttons Bay 28
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 14 points, 13 rebounds; Kara Johnson 11 points, 6 steals.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (10-6, 7-3 Northwest) host Manistee on Monday. The Norse (2-12, 0-9 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Wednesday.
Leland 51
Onekama 40
Leland: Elli Miller 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Mallory Lowe 11 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Maeve Sweeney 7 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists.
Onekama: Carly Bennett 8 points, Madison Gutowski 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (8-7, 5-5 Northwest) welcome Frankfort on Tuesday. The Portagers (4-11, 2-7 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Petoskey 54
Gaylord 45
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (10-7, 6-1 Big North) travels to Cheboygan on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (10-8, 3-4 Big North) host Traverse City West on Friday.
Alpena 42
Cadillac 38
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-11, 2-5 Big North) host Kingsley on Tuesday.
Bellaire 52
Central Lake 40
Bellaire: Jacey Somers scored 36 points to pass Molly Poel and become Bellaire’s all-time leading scorer at 1,191 career points, 19 rebounds 4 steals, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Isa Reh 7 points, 2 steals, 4 assists; Alex Dawson 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-7, 4-7 Ski Valley) head to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday. The Trojans (7-9, 4-7 Ski Valley) travel to Forest Area on Wednesday.
Gaylord SM 87
Lake Leelanau SM 43
Gaylord St. Mary: Emma McKinley career-high 24 points, career-high 5 3P FGs; Macey Bebble 18 points; Sydney Grusczynski 13 points; Ava Schultz 13 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 9 points; Kyla Barnowski 8 points, 7 rebounds; Leah Fleis 8 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (13-2, 12-0 Ski Valley) head to Forest Area on Monday. The Eagles (8-6) host Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.
Onaway 47
Joburg 45
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (11-5, 7-4 Ski Valley) travel to Pellston on Tuesday.
Harbor Light 33
Boyne Falls 24
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Harbor Light (9-3, 7-2 Northern Lakes) heads to Mackinaw City on Monday. The Loggers (2-10, 1-8 Northern Lakes) host Ellsworth on Monday.
St Francis JV 46
Grayling JV 10
Traverse City St. Francis (13-1, 8-1 Lake Michigan): Maya Padisak 8 points; Harper Nausadis 10 points; Reese Muma 9 points; Zoey Jetter 6 points.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Central 4
Kingswood 2
Traverse City Central: Koen Burkholder 2 goals, 1 assist; Laiken Batcha 1 goal; Hunter Folgmann 1 goal; Luke Weaver 1 assist; Matthew McKinney 1 assist; Owen Dawson 1 assist; Elliot Vander Roest 1 assist; Tyler Cooper 1 assist; Brady Faille 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-6-3, 7-1 Big North) battle Warren De La Salle in the MIHL Showcase in Trenton on Saturday.
Bay Reps 4
St. Edward 3
Traverse City Bay Reps: Grant Lucas 2 goals; John Hawkins 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Lannen 1 goal; Tyeson Griffore 1 assist; Zander Griffore 1 assist; Carter Denoyer 1 assist; Larson Millar 1 assist; Garrett Hathaway 22 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (12-4-2) battle Detroit Country Day in the MIHL Showcase in Trenton on Saturday.
Mattawan 3(OT)
Cadillac 2
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-10-1, 4-4-1 Big North) host Manistee on Monday.
BOYS BOWLING
Bellaire 23
Grayling 7
Bellaire: Brady Hoogerhyde 211, 165; Milan Astle 183, 169; Matthew Lopardo-Lovett 182, 171; Nik Shumaker 178, 174.
Grayling: Bryce Malcolm 189, 181, Tom Helsel 183-166.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-3) face Elk Rapids at Lucky Jack’s in Traverse City on Saturday.
