LAKE CITY — On back-to-back nights, a battalion of Trojans picked up a sweet sweeping victory on senior night.
Wednesday, the Traverse City Central Trojans swept Alpena 3-0 as they celebrated their upperclassmen. On Thursday, it was Lake City’s turn.
The Trojans, a Division 3 honorable mention in the latest Michigan High School Athletic Association rankings, honored their six seniors — Kaylee Keenan, Kasey Keenan, Haylee Parniske, Emily Urie, Jenna Harris and Helen Brown — with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-10 victory over visiting East Jordan in Lake City’s final home game of the 2022 campaign.
“These girls have been with me since freshman year, so it was a very emotional night for all,” Lake City head coach Amber Vanderstow said. “I am so proud of all these seniors have accomplished as players and for this program.”
The half dozen seniors started and played the entire first game together, picking up the win in the process. Vanderstow put out a new lineup in sets two and three, and the head coach said they began serving stronger against the Red Devils.
The Trojans got contributions from Kaylee Keenan (17 digs, 6/6 serving, 1 ace), Kasey Keenan (3 kills, 1 ace), Haylee Parniske (7 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces), Jenna Harris (8 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills), Emily Urie (5 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 10 digs), and Helen Brown (3 kills, 16 digs).
The Trojans play in their last regular-season tournament when they visit Williamston on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Mancelona 0
The Sabres def. Mancelona 25-20, 25-18, 25-20.
Traverse City Christian: Ava Wendel 12 kills, 3 digs; Rebekah Burch 11 digs, 2 aces; Lydia Critchfield 23 assists, 4 kills, 2 digs, 4 aces; Lydia Brower 8 digs, 6 aces, 4 kills.
Mancelona: 11 aces, 8 blocks, 12 kills, 42 attacks.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (12-24-2) play in the Leland Invitational on Saturday. Mancelona plays in a quad at East Jordan on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
TC Bulldogs 0
The Eagles def. the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-18, 25-10.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 14 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 8 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Kyla Barnowski 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Sarah Bunek 2 kills, 2 aces; Jacqueline Hearne 2 kills; Della Bunek 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 aces, 30 assists.
Traverse City Bulldogs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (20-10-2) play in the Leland Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs play in the Mancelona quad on Tuesday.
Mesick 3
Buckley 0
The Bulldogs def. the Bears 25-11, 25-22, 25-22.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 10 kills, 19 digs; Celeste Hallett 1 block, 1 ace, 14 assists, 1 kill, 3 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs; Kylie Sexton 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs; Jazmyn Mills 5 aces, 3 kills, 9 digs; Maddy Spoor 4 aces, 5 assists, 1 kill 4 digs.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Elk Rapids on Tuesday. The Bears host Manistee Catholic Central on Monday.
Ramblers sweep tri against Mackinaw City, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Boyne City def. Mack City 25-13, 25-15; def. Joburg 25-27, 25-19, 18-16.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 35 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Ava Tarsi 43 assists (including 2,00th career), 4 aces, 100% serving, 11 digs; Braylyn Rincon 17 digs, 14 serve receptions, awesome defensive performance; Brook Williams 5 kills, 6 serve receptions; Elly Wilcox 5 kills, 13 digs; Aubrey Burns 4 kills, 10 digs; Bri Ager 12 serve receptions.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers head to Pickford on Thursday.
