BUCKLEY — A big second quarter propelled the Buckley Bears to their second straight win to open the 2022-23 season.
The Bears (2-0, 1-0 Northwest) outscored Kingsley 22-13 in the second, building on a 19-14 lead after the first frame en route to a 74-50 home victory over the Stags (0-2, 0-1 Northwest) on Thursday. Kingsley stayed with Buckley in the third to keep the deficit at 14, but the Bears dominated the fourth quarter to secure a comfortable win.
The Bears came into Thursday’s matchup with the Stags on the heels of a 65-62 win over Mesick in which Landon Kulawiak dropped 36 points on the Bulldogs. Kulawiak put up another 24 points against Kingsley with nine rebounds and three assists. Carter Williams had a monster night for Buckley with 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Kulawiak had 11 points, eight assists and five steals, while Tyler Milarch scored nine points and hauled in nine boards.
Buckley takes on the 2021-22 Division 4 state semifinalist Lake Leelanau St. Mary Eagles in a Monday matchup that pits the budding rivals against each other. The last battle between the two came in the district championship game last season in which the Eagles came back from down by 18 points to win the title.
Chase Bott and Zack Middleton led Kingsley with 14 points apiece.
The Stags dropped their season opener to Manton by 21 points, 56-35. They look to get off the schneid and pick up their first win when they travel to Kalkaska on Monday for the third of five straight road games to open the season. The Stags’ first home contest isn’t until Jan. 4 when they take on Elk Rapids.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 61
Kalkaska 37
Glen Lake: Sean Galla 15 points; Luke Hazelton 14 points; Neil Ihme 11 points.
Kalkaska: Mustafa Boerue 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-1) host Leland on Dec. 16. The Blazers (0-2) welcome Kingsley on Monday.
Grayling 66
Mancelona 29
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 14 points; Tristan Demlow 9 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists; Alex Hager 8 points; Jake Hartman 8 points; Fletcher Quinlan 7 points; Maddox Mead 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Mancelona: Rudy Randazzo 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-0) host Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday. The Ironmen (0-2) welcome Central Lake on Wednesday.
Elk Rapids 85
Central Lake 34
Elk Rapids: Caleb Kerfoot 18 points; Chase DeArment 11 points; Maceo Gulich 10 points.
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 20 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Drayten Evans 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) host Boyne City on Thursday. The Trojans (0-2) travel to Mancelona on Wednesday.
Boyne City 59
Sault Ste Marie 43
Boyne City: Jacob Johnson 16 points; Gavin Hewitt 15 points; Mason Wilcox 13 points, 3 assists; Alex Calcaterra 10 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-1) travel to Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Cheboygan 72
East Jordan 55
East Jordan: Ryder Malpass 14 points, 6 rebounds; Max Beal 13 points, 5 rebounds; Devon Olstrom 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-1) host Gaylord St. Mary on Monday for East Jordan’s Toys For Tots night.
Ellsworth 69
Harbor Light 53
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 32 points; Patrick Puroll 17 points; Jacob Jenuwine 10 points; Tyler DeYoung defensive standout.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (2-0) travel to Mackinaw City on Monday.
Bear Lake 50
Mason Co. Eastern 44
Bear Lake: Grady Harless 20 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Zach Griffis 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Miles Harless 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-0) head to Mesick on Tuesday.
Manistee CC 72
BR Crossroads 21
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (1-1) host Baldwin on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frankfort 57
Onekama 40
Frankfort: Kinzee Stockdale 15 points, 9 rebounds; Savina Anhalt 10 points, 9 rebounds; Emma Mackenzie 9 points, 11 rebounds; Kylee Harris 8 points, 4 steals.
Onekama: Carly Bennett 14 points; Heather Zielinski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-1, 1-0 Northwest) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday. The Portagers (1-3) head to Suttons Bay on Dec. 16.
Evart 42
Lake City 40
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 21 points, 11 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 10 points; Tarrin Miller 5 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-1) host Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.