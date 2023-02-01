BUCKLEY — Landon Kulawiak and Jaxon Childers went toe-to-toe Wednesday night, with the Bears start sophomore scoring three fewer points, but ending up with three more on the scoreboard.
Buckley topped Benzie Central 70-67 in a Northwest Conference boys basketball shootout.
Childers scored 26 for the Huskies, while Kulawiak pitched in 23 for Buckley.
Tyler Milarch started for the first time since dislocating his kneecap against Benzie in the Bears’ fourth game. He played some of the last two games to ramp up, and responded with 16 points and four assists in the win that lists Buckley to 8-7 and 6-3 in the Northwest Conference.
“It was a great game, run-and-gun, back-and-forth,” Bears head coach Jared Milarch said. “It’s a great win. We’ve got some things to work on, but it’s great to see.”
Jackson Kulawiak added 14 points and seven assists and Carter Williams 13 points and 10 rebounds for the balanced Bears attack, with Jeremiah Pasbjerg pitching in six points as well.
After Childers’ game-high 26, Andrew Gray added 15, Miles Pritchett 10, Grayson Converse seven and Rowan Zickert five for the Huskies (6-5, 5-3 Northwest), who host Suttons Bay for a Friday league contest.
Buckley visits Frankfort on Friday.
BOYS HOOPS
Glen Lake 55
Leland 13
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 26 points; Gage Baker 7 points; Neil Ihme 6 points, 3 blocks.
Leland: Sawyer Couturier 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (11-1, 8-0 Northwest) host Kingsley, Friday; the Comets (3-11, 1-8 Northwest) visit Onekama, Friday.
Frankfort 47
Kingsley 35
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 27 points; Xander Sauer 12 points; Nick Stevenson 8 rebounds.
Kingsley: Chase Bott 18 points; Zach Middleton 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (9-5, 6-3 Northwest) host Buckley, Friday; the Stags (3-10, 3-6 Northwest) travel Friday to Glen Lake.
Onekama 63
Suttons Bay 58
Onekama: Caden Bradford 21 points, 4 steals; Adam Domres 11 points, 12 rebounds; Dante Gray 11 points, 5 rebounds; Luke Bradford 8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists; Sawyer Christenson 7 points, 4 steal, 4 assists.
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 19 points; Sean Shananaquet 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (9-4, 5-4 Northwest) host Leland, Friday; the Norsemen (2-10, 1-8 Northwest) travel Friday to Benzie Central.
Mesick 53
Brethren 36
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Carter Simmer 16 points, 4 steals; Tyler Hall 8 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (9-4, 8-2 West Michigan D) travel Friday to Bear Lake; the Bobcats (6-6, 6-4 West Michigan D) visit Pentwater, Friday.
Harbor Springs 64
Sault Ste. Marie 58
Harbor Springs: Braeden Flynn 22 points; Rider Bartel 18 points; Brady Keiser 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Rams (5-8) host Kalkaska, Friday.
McBain NMC 71
Manton 32
McBain NMC: Blake DeZeeuw 20 points, 11 rebounds; Brant Winkle 14 points, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Nathan Eisenga 13 points, 3 steals; Ethan Bennett 7 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks.
Manton: Nolan Moffit 13 points; Lincoln Hicks 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-3, 8-3 Highland) play at rival McBain, Friday; the Rangers (4-11, 3-8 Highland) travel Friday to Beal City.
Pine River 49
Lake City 41
Lake City: Blake Root 15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Marcus Booms 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Jase Goodrich 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-13, 2-9 Highland) host Beal City, Tuesday.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC West 32
Benzie Central 28
TC West: Ainslee Hewitt 10 points; Mikayla Thompson 7 points.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 10 points, 9 rebounds; Flora Zickert 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-12) host TC Central at 5:30 p.m. Friday; the Huskies (9-6) travel Friday to Suttons Bay.
Gaylord St. Mary 57
Bellaire 30
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 19 points; Ava Schultz 18 points; Sydney Grusczynski 10 points.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Isa Reh 5 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (12-2, 11-0 Ski Valley) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Friday; the Eagles (6-7, 3-7 Ski Valley) travel Friday to Central Lake.
TC St. Francis JV 55
Glen Lake JV 23
TC St. Francis (12-1, 7-1 LMC): Maya Padisak 19 points, 8 steals, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Riley Collins 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Harper Nausadis 10 points, 4 rebounds; Addie Peterson 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Zoey Jetter 4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Olivia Padisak 9 rebounds.
HOCKEY
TC West 8
Gaylord 0
TC West: Brandon Meyers 5 goals (one short-handed), 3 assists (factored into every goal); Reece Robertson 2 goals, 3 assists; Hudson Robertson 1st varsity goal (assisted by older brother Reece), assist (on a goal by Reece); Alex Lee 3 assists; Seth Munro assist; Landen Totten assist; Gradin Osmulski assist; Kallen Ray assist; Gavin Hysell assist; Carter Dobb assist; Mason West 11 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: he Titans (6-14) travel Saturday to Grand Haven.
TC Central 8
Petoskey 0
TC Central: Koen Burkholder hat trick; Owen Dawson goal, 3 assists; Drew Zrimec goal, 2 assists; Luke VanderRoest goal; Luke Weaver goal; Tyler Cooper goal; Arthur McManus 2 assists; Cam Peters 2 assists; Cole Herzberg assist; Brady Faille 3 saves; Jackson Dobreff 0 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-6-3, 7-1 Big North) play Cranbrook at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the MIHL Showcase in Trenton; Petoskey (3-15) travels Friday to Big Rapids.
SKIING
Benzie girls, Onekama boys wins LMSC meet
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 40; 2. Onekama 62; 3. Glen Lake 64.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Anna Wolfe (BC); 2. 2. Aleah Blackmore (O); 3. Brekken Cotter (O); 4. Savannah Peck (BC); 5. Moraya Mosher (BC).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Blackmore; 2. Wolfe; 3. Willa Murray (GL); 4. Peck; 5. Bridgette Duncan (GL).
Boys team scores: 1. Onekama 42; 2. Benzie Central 49; 3. Glen Lake 85.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Braydon Sorenson (O); 2. Ben Stoops (BC); 3. Colin Kasben (GL); 4. Luke Smith (O); 5. Aiden O’Dwyer (BC).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Sorenson; 2. Stoops; 3. O’Dwyer; 4. Miles Luther (BC); 5. Kasben.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
