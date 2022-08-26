ROSCOMMON — Junior quarterback Ethan Kucharek and his Grayling Vikings started off the 2022 football campaign on the right note.
The second-year starter completed 16 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings picked up a road win against Roscommon, 21-6, on Thursday. Fletcher Quinlan was the beneficiary of five of those completions, racking up 149 yards receiving and both aerial scores.
Josh Aldrich proved his versatility on offense, running the ball nine times for 84 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for another 52 yards. Jake Huspen led in rushing attempts with a dozen for 36 yards. Huspen also led the defense in tackles with seven solo and three assists.
Also on defense, Logan Malonen had three tackles and two assists along with a blocked punt for the Vikes. Corbin Allen snagged an interception, and Cole Dickie recovered a fumble.
Grayling heads to the Soo to battle Sault Ste. Marie next Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Boyne City 51
Benzie Central 35
Boyne City: No stats reported.
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 12-of-34 passing, 275 yards, 4 TDs, 9 carries, 52 yards; Jaxon Childers 5 carries, 71 yards, 8 catches ,141 yards, TD; Dalton Geetings 2 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs; Cael Katt 12 tackles; JJ Koscielski 10 tackles, 1 sack; Michael Pfeiffer 8 tackles, 1 sack.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) host Cheboygan on Friday, Sept. 2. The Huskies (0-1, 0-0) head to Hamilton on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Elk Rapids 48
Harbor Springs 7
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-0) host East Jordan on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Ludington 37 (OT)
Petoskey 31
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (0-1) welcome Bay City Western on Thursday, Sept. 1.
8-MAN FOOTBALL
NorthPointe Christian 65
Suttons Bay 19
Suttons Bay: No stats reported. The Norsemen lose their first regular-season game since Sept. 14, 2018, snapping a streak of 29 consecutive wins.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (0-1) look to rebound when they visit Forest Area for a Wednesday contest on Aug. 31.
Manistee CC 38
Onekama 0
Manistee Catholic Central: Tyler Hallead 5-of-9 passing, 132 yards, TD; Lee Pizana 5-of-8 passing, 79 yards, TD, 68-yard TD reception; Nathan Oleniczak 13 rushes, 105 yards, TD; Eddie Dutkavich 15 tackles; Ryker Capling 11 tackles; Nick Sturgeon 10 tackles.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (1-0) host Mesick on Friday, Sept. 2. The Portagers (0-1) welcome Pellston on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Pickford 28
Gaylord SM 16
Gaylord St. Mary: Starting quarterback Brody Jeffers left with an injury in the first half; Dillon Croff 26 rushes, 197 yards, 4-of-9 passing for 86 yards.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (0-1) get back to action on Wednesday of next week as they welcome in Central Lake.
Mesick 1
Baldwin 0
Mesick wins via forfeit.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Manistee Catholic Central on Friday, Sept. 2.
BOYS SOCCER
Sag. Heritage 4
TC Central 2
Traverse City Central: Asher Paul 1 goal; Quinn Noyes 1 PK goal, 1 assist; Joshua Vezza 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) host Bay City Western at noon Saturday.
Suttons Bay 1
Charlevoix 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norse (0-1-1) host Harbor Springs on Wednesday. The Rayders (3-0-1) welcome Glen Lake on Wednesday.
Gaylord 4
Boyne City 1
Gaylord: No stats reported.
Boyne City: Kaleb Lloyd 1 goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera 1 assist; Gabe Zarzycki 11 saves.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (2-2) head to the Grayling Invitational on Saturday. The Ramblers (0-1) play in the SSSCC tournament on Saturday.
McBain NMC 1
Shepherd 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Barret Bosscher 1 goal; Nathan Eisenga 1 assist; Blake DeZeeuw 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0-2) host Gladwin on Monday.
TC Central JV 3
Sag. Heritage JV 0
Traverse City Central JV: Rory Gallagher 1 goal; Adam Langston 1 goal; Colin Martin 1 goal; Alec Roeters 2 assists; Nathan Bramer 1 assist; Didier Romoie 1 save.
VOLLEYBALL
Gladiators finish 2-1 at East Kentwood
Traverse City St. Francis results: def. Grand Ledge (25-11, 25-18); def. Kenowa Hills (25-20, 25-19); lost to Lakewood (13-25, 20-25).
St. Francis: Garnet Mullet 11 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 3 aces, 11 kills, 18 digs; Avery Nance 4 aces, 15 digs, 5 assists; Reese Jones 3 aces, 5 digs, 29 assists; Tess Konas 2 digs, 13 assists.
UP NEXT: The Glads head to Kingsley on Saturday to play the host Stags and Grand Traverse Academy.
Vikings take title at home invitational
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Vikings did not drop a single set en route to a championship at their home invitational Thursday.
Cadillac (7-2-1) topped Elk Rapids (25-21, 25-16), Clio (25-23, 25-20) and Morley Stanwood (25-12, 25-14) in pool play before defeating Leland (25-19, 25-16) in the gold bracket semifinals and Clio once again (25-20, 25-21) in the finals to claim the title.
Coming up big for the Vikings were Jozz Seeley (27 kills, 30 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks), Makenzie Johns (24 kills, 21 digs, 4 aces, 2 digs), Carissa Musta (21 kills, 13 blocks), Cassie Jenema (90 assists, 19 digs, 12 kills, 1 ace), Macey McKeever (32 digs, 18 aces, 7 kills), Karsyn Kastl (24 digs, 8 aces), Emmy Cox (12 digs, 5 aces, 2 kills) and Reina McMahon (8 kills, 2 blocks).
Cadillac plays Wednesday at home against Alpena.
Elks go 2-3 at Cadillac Invite
Elk Rapids results: lost to Cadillac 21-25, 16-25; def. Morley Stanwood 25-17, 26-24; lost to Clio 17-25, 25-15, 14-16; def. Central Montcalm 25-21, 25-13; lost to Mt. Pleasant 14-25, 10-25.
Elk Rapids: Caroline Best 26 kills, 2 blocks; Morgan Bergquist 18 kills, 5 aces; Lexi Moore 11 kills, 9 aces; Ryleigh Yocom 73 assists, 7 aces.
UP NEXT: The Elks (4-6) are off until Sept. 6 when they visit McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
Lake City rolls at Mancelona quad
Lake City results: def. Boyne City (25-22, 25-14); def. Kalkaska (25-19, 25-9); def. Mancelona (25–19, 25-23).
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 18 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces, 20 assists; Kaylee Keenan 23 digs and 100 percent serving; Emily Urie 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Alison Bisballe 17 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Hannah Vasicek 4 kills, Haylee Parniske 8 digs, 6 kills; Kasey Keenan 8 kills; Helen Brown 15 assists; Kylie Hunt & Jenna Harris 3 digs; Zoe Butkovich 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Trojans head to the Reed City Invite on Saturday.
SWIMMING & DIVING
Tritons battle at East Kentwood tri meet
EAST KENTWOOD — The Traverse City Tritons co-op swim and dive team got top performances across several events at Tuesday's tri meet at East Kentwood High School
The Tritons 200-yard medley relay team of Avery Bills, Lila Glenn, Cam Crosby and Ella Cabbage took first place with a time of 1:56.37, narrowly defeating East Kentwood's relay team by .13 seconds.
Bills, Glenn and Kira Adams swept the top three spots in the 200-yard intermediate with Bills taking first at 2:18.13, Glenn placing second at 2:22.68, and Adams securing an all-Triton podium in third at 2:28.89.
Bills picked up her third first-place finish of the day in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.21, topping her relay teammate Cabbage, who took second in 1:04.84.
Adams grabbed a gold in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing the race in 5:53.01. Glenn rounded out the top performances with a second-place effort in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.