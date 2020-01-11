GRAYLING — Kingsley, a wrestling program that’s struggled to maintain competitive numbers over the years, won the Grayling Team Tournament
The Stags posted a 3-1 team record, beating Roscommon, Onaway and the host Vikings.
Kingsley has seen participation increase as youth program athletes move up into the high school ranks. First-year Stags head coach Corey Crew, a former coach at Forest Area and Traverse City West, said he didn’t know the last time Kingsley won a tournament.
“It’s been awhile,” Crew said. “That’s what I’ve heard. It was an exciting day. We wrestled pretty well.”
The Stags defeated Roscommon 50-24, Onaway 59-6 and Grayling 42-28.
Kingsley was edged out by Mancelona 40-39, but took the team title when the Ironmen lost two other matches.
Leading the way with 4-0 individual records were Justin Grahn (112 pounds), Tanner Martindale (119), Aidan Shier (135) and Kaden Patterson (160).
Isaac Grahn (103), Kyan Fessenden (152), Sam Goethals (171) and Zach Taylor (215) each put up 3-1 records for the day.
The Stags travel to Lake City for a quad match Thursday.
