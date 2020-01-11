Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.