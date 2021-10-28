NORTHPORT — Kingsley grabbed wins No. 32, 33 and 34 Wednesday night as the Stags swept the competition at a volleyball quad in Northport.
Kingsley (34-11-1) dropped its first set against Elk Rapids 25-21 but then beat the Elks 25-18 and 15-10 in the final two before knocking off Mesick (25-21, 25-12) and host North Bay (25-13, 25-14).
Kingsley libero Alexis Sattler eclipsed the 1,000-dig mark for her career in the first match. She finished with 32 digs.
Angel Zoulek (38 kills), Coral Bott (10 kills, 27 digs, 6 aces), Grace Lewis (8 kills, 20 digs), Chloe Morgan (7 kills, 3 blocks), Jennifer Lefler (5 kills, 3 blocks, 24 digs) and Paityn Van Pelt (5 kills, 64 assists) starred for the Stags.
Kingsley begins district tournament play Monday against Manistee.
Elk Rapids beat North Bay (25-17, 25-14) and Mesick (25-16, 25-22). Ryleigh Yocom collected 60 assists, giving her more than 1,000 in her career. She also had two kills, five aces and three blocks.
Other stars for the Elks (22-18-5) included Logan Reasoner (10 kills), Nevada Molby (7 kills, 3 blocks), Haleigh Yocom (8 kills), Lili Hoberg (7 kills, 6 digs), Addison Jacobs (6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Grace Mischel (48 digs) and Ava Knight (6 kills, 4 digs).
The Elks play Grand Traverse Academy in district action Tuesday.
Host North Bay went 0-3 but got solid efforts from Laila Vang (16 kills, 44 digs), Emily Sirmeyer (6 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 6 assists, 3 blocks), Nina Guillen (31 digs), Lillian Brown (8 kills, 37 digs) and Naaji Anderson (7 kills, 4 assists).
North Bay (11-23) plays the winner of Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Frankfort in districts Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Alpena 1
Traverse City Central def. Alpena 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.
TC Central: Elyse Heffner 11 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Kailey Parks 10 kills, 8 digs; Phoebe Humphrey 7 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces; Natalie Bourdo 9 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Richmond 28 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (30-16-1, 6-4 Big North) play the winner of Traverse City West and Marquette in districts Wednesday.
Cadillac 3
Gaylord 0
Cadillac def. Gaylord 25-16, 25-10, 25-15 to grab a share of the Big North Conference crown at 9-1.
Cadillac: Renee Brines 16 assists, 11 kills, 10 assists, 4 aces; Julia Jezak 6 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Mady Smith 5 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills; Carissa Musta 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Joslyn Seeley 7 kills; Brooke Ellens 5 digs, 3 assists; Caliey Massersang 4 kills.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Buckley 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Buckely 25-12, 25-15, 25-10.
LLSM: Leah Fleis 18 kills, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Sarah Bunek 5 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs; Kyla Barnowski 2 kills, 3 digs, 13 assists; Della Bunek 2 kills; 6 aces, 8 assists; Amelia Dunham 100 percent serving.
UP NEXT: LLSM (14-13-2) hosts Frankfort, Thursday.