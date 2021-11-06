KINGSLEY — All of the Kingsley community that made their way to Rodes Field on Friday stood, cheered and applauded when Connor Schueller found the endzone from 3 yards out. The touchdown put the Stags up 32-6 in the Division 5 district championship game, but it meant more than just the six points.
Schueller’s mother, Trina Schueller, died the night before Kingsley’s district semifinal against Kingsford last Friday. Schueller played in that game as well, a 28-10 victory.
Up 24-6 on Clare, Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer started feeding the ball to Schueller in the hope that he would score a touchdown. When the Stags got to the 3-yard line, Wooer said the fans were nearly on top of him and screaming at him to get Schueller into the endzone.
When Schueller crossed the goalline, Kingsley rose and gave the senior a standing ovation.
“That’s what our community is,” Wooer said.
The Stags (10-1) won the game and the district title by that final, 32-6.
Aiden Shier opened up the scoring with two 1-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. Two successful two-point conversions made it 16-0 Kingsley. Al Warner scored a 1-yard TD of his own for the Pioneers (7-4), but the Stags answered back with a 3-yard TD run from Sam Goethals and another two-point conversion.
Kingsley ran the ball 62 times for 352 yards. True Beeman had 108 yards on 11 carries. Shier ran the ball 18 times for 75 yards and the two scores, and Geothals had 17 rushes for 65 yards and the touchdown.
The Kingsley defense allowed just 152 total yards of offense, holding the Pioneers to just 34 yards in the second half.
“That was a team win,” Wooer said. “It was Kingsley football.”
Kingsley plays undefeated and second-ranked Frankenmuth (11-0) in the regional semifinals on the road. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Cadillac 24
Whitehall 14
Seventh-ranked Cadillac built a 17-0 lead in the first half on its way to a third consecutive Division 4 district championship at home Friday. The win marked the first time in program history the Vikings (9-2) accomplished the district three-peat.
Cadillac racked up 289 yards on the ground between six players. Carter Harsh led in yards with 85 on six carries. Kaleb McKinley ran for 61 yards and had the Vikings’ two rushing touchdowns (3 yards, 26 yards) on a dozen carries. Aden Gurden picked up 75 yards on 14 carries. Gurden also completed three of six passes for 25 yards and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Derek Rood. Caden Windover had a field goal and three successful extra-point kicks.
“We’re just really happy with the trajectory of the program, and I couldn’t be prouder of the players and the coaches and the support we get from the school,” Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. “It’s been a pretty big culture change from where we were a couple of years ago.”
Low numbers three years ago forced Mallory to bring up the entire JV team. He said the seniors who were sophomores then answered the call and devoted themselves to developing as players.
“I’m just excited I get to coach them for at least one more week,” Mallory said.
The Vikings play undefeated and third-ranked Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jenison High School.
“We’ll celebrate our win tonight, give ourselves 24 hours, and then it’s on to the next one,” Mallory said.
Standish-Sterling 34
Boyne City 14
Boyne City: No stats reported.
The Ramblers end their 2021 campaign at 9-2.
