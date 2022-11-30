KINGSLEY — Shutting down Manton’s Division 3 All-Stater Lauren Wilder in the home and season opener was a challenge for Kingsley. But the Stags held her to zero points in the fourth quarter in a one-point win.
Wilder finished the game on Tuesday night with 20 points, 8 rebounds and six steals, but it wasn’t enough because Kingsley's tough defense in the fourth quarter helped them secure a 45-44 win.
For the Stags to shut down Manton's best player took a defensive effort that Kingsley head coach Matt Schelich was happy to see.
“Our defense stepped up, and we made enough plays to get over that hump to get it done,” Schelich said. “They were pretty much out of juice by the fourth quarter.”
The Rangers took an early 11-7 lead in the first quarter, with Wilder scoring a few points in the first quarter.
The Stags had contributions all around, starting with Hannah Grahn, who had a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds. As the game progressed, the Stags continued to stay in the game.
Freshman Emilee Robinson, who finished with four points, was asked to step into the varsity role after a key player got hurt Monday in practice.
Schelich said that her contributions were nothing short of amazing despite the quick turnaround. Robinson's toughness showed on the court to help the Stags in the game heading into the third and fourth quarter.
“She made two big baskets and she played with confidence while making some nice plays on defense,” Schelich said. “She did a great job for us.”
Without a lead yet, the Stags went into the fourth quarter down 38-36, but it was a defensive effort that shut down Wilder that kept them in the game.
Robinson and Grahn weren’t the only ones contributing to the win. Claire Dutton and Chris Charter finished the game with nine points apiece, and Grace Hillier had six points.
Schelich said the team was excited to get back into the season after having a year off. The Stags had very little time to get situated for the season, but after a close victory, Schelich knows there are things to get better at as the season progresses.
“Just finishing in general and cleaning things up as well as taking care of the ball,” he said. “We are down a week of practice this year, so we're thrown deep in the pool pretty quick and just need to get some work in so kids can get some repetition and get things to polish up a bit.”
The Stags had 13 turnovers but still managed to clean things up on the defensive side.
The Rangers stayed in front the whole game because of contributions from Lea Helsel (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Aliyah Geary (8 points, 5 rebounds).
Kingsley hits the road Friday to Elk Rapids (1-0). The Rangers (0-1) look to get back on track in their home opener Friday night against Houghton Lake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Leland 58
Forest Area 25
Leland: Mallory Lowe 17 points, 7 steals, 6 assists; Ella Knudsen 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Elli Miller 12 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 9 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals.
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Comets (1-0) travel Friday to Charlevoix. Forest Area (0-2) travels to Gaylord St. Mary on Dec 7.
Elk Rapids 48
Petoskey 40
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 23 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Haleigh Yocom 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hunter Schellenbarger 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Lily Morton 7 points, 3 rebounds.
Petoskey: Hope Wegmann 6 points; Haidyn Wegmann 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-0) welcome Kingsley (1-0) on Friday. Petoskey hosts Ogemaw Heights on Dec 6.
Benzie Central 53
Reed City 42
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 18 points; Gloria Stetanovich 12 points; Grace Heiges 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-0) host Grand Traverse Academy on Friday for their home opener.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 58
Suttons Bay 8
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleas 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Audrey Smith 13 points, 6 rebounds; Kyla Barmoski 8 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-0) flock to Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday. The Norse (0-1) travel to Leland (1-0) on Dec. 9.
Mason CC 54
Manistee 22
Manistee: Allison Kelley 6 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee (1-1) travels to Muskegon Oakridge Friday.
Boyne City 51
Cheboygan 15
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Braylyn Rincon 12 points; Elly Wilcox 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) travel to St. Ignace Dec 6.
Gaylord 49
Grayling 38
Gaylord: Meghan Keen 14 points; Alexis Kozlowski 12 points; Karlee Pretzlaff 9 points; Hali Lenapetowicz 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (1-0) travel to Cheboygan on Thursday. The Vikings (0-1) travel to Mancelona on Friday.
Harbor Springs 53
Joburg 41
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (0-1) welcome East Jordan Thursday for their home opener.
Onekama 55
Mason CE 41
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (1-0) host Kalamazoo Hackett on Friday in their home opener.
St. Ignace 48
Charlevoix 35
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (0-1) hosts Leland (1-0) Friday.
Whitehall 41
Cadillac 36
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-1) host Traverse City St. Francis Friday for their home opener.
