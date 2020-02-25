Kingsley and Glen Lake made the most of each of their meetings in the Northwest Conference. 

The Stags won 66-57 Jan. 21; the Lakers beat Kingsley 50-38 Feb. 18. 

It appears those two games determined the fate of the Northwest Conference. On Tuesday, Glen Lake beat Onekama 74-43 and Kingsley beat Leland 67-28. That moves the two teams each to 13-1 in the NWC to tie for first place.

Aliyah Reno led Kingsley (14-6) with 18 points, Brittney Bowman had 15.

Gen Lake (17-3) was led by Grace Fosmore with 17 points. Grace Bradford had 15 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

D1 No. 7 Mt. Pleasant 53

Cadillac 46

Cadillac led at the start of the third quarter and missed a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game. 

Cadillac (14-3, 7-2): Levi Klotz 13 points; Tipp Baker 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.

UP NEXT: Cadillac at Alpena, Friday. Vikings secure a share of BNC with win. 

TC St. Francis 49

Elk Rapids 34

TCSF (16-2, 13-0): Wyatt Nausadis 14 points; Dominic Carter 10 points, 12 rebounds; Patrick Mackey 8 points, 5 rebounds; Aiden Bramer 7 points, 6 rebounds.

Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 14 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF at Charlevoix, Friday.

East Jordan 55

Kalkaska 53 OT

East Jordan (8-10, 4-9 NWC): Jackson Raymond 29 points; Ayden Kluth 8 points.

Kalkaska: Nathan Blasko 26 points. 

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts St. Ignace, Wednesday. 

Boyne City 61

Harbor Springs 39

Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Brady Butka 10 points; Max Vondra 9 rebounds; Devon Hayden 4 assists.

UP NEXT: Boyne City at Kalkaska, Friday.

Ellsworth 95

Harbor Light 57

Ellsworth: Jaeger Griswold 23 points; Brayden Steenwyk 19 points; Ethan Tornga 17 points, 13 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 14 points, 10 assist; Kelan Pletcher 10 points. 

Benzie Central 72

Manistee 45

Benzie (8-8, 5-6 NWC): Nate Childers 20 points; Quinn Zickert 15 points; Seth Wilkinson 15 points.

Manistee: Spencer Johnson 14 points. 

UP NEXT: Benzie at Glen Lake, Wednesday. 

Lake Leelanau SM 67

TC Bulldogs 48

Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-7): Dylan Barnowski 21 points; Nathan Smith 18 points; Shawn Bramer 13 points. 

TC Bulldogs: Josh Plamondon 16 points; Evan Stipe 13 points.

UP NEXT: St. Mary at TC Christian, Thursday.

TC St. Francis JV 52

Elk Rapids JV 32

TCSF (7-11, 6-7 BNC): Cole Somero 11 points; Josef Meyer 11 points. 

UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix, Thursday.

TC St. Francis frosh 56

Elk Rapids frosh 24

TCSF (14-4, 12-0 BNC): Drew Breimayer 12 points; John Hagelstein 11 points; Preston Rowley 8 points. 

UP NEXT: TCSF at Benzie Central Friday. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Midland 63

TC West 37 

TCW (6-13): Makada Hisem 14 points.

UP NEXT: TC West at Petoskey, Thursday. 

TC St. Francis 47

Elk Rapids 36

TCSF (16-3, 12-1): Colleen Hegewald 14 points; Gwyn Bramer 10 points; Kam Schaub 9 points; Maggie Napont 9 points.

UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix, Friday. 

Kingsley 67

Leland 28

Kingsley ties with Glen Lake for NWC

Kingsley (14-6, 13-1): Aliyah Reno 18 points; Brittney Bowman 15 points; Coral Bott 9 points. 

Leland: Olivia Lowe 13 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Cheboygan, Monday. 

Glen Lake 74

Onekama 43

Glen Lake ties with Kingsley for NWC

Gen Lake (17-3): Grace Fosmore 17 points, 4 rebounds; Grace Bradford 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Kerrigan LaCross 15 points, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 6 rebounds; Hailey Helling 7 points. 

Onekama: Colleen McCarthy 15 points.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Elk Rapids, Monday. 

Gaylord SM 47

Joburg 37

GSM (15-4, 13-2 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 18 points, 6 rebounds; Eliza Handley 10 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 13 rebounds; Ava Schultz 6 rebounds.

Joburg: Tara Madej 12 points; Jocelyn Tobias 7 points.

UP NEXT: St. Mary Thursday at Pellston.

Lake Leelanau SM 46

TC Bulldogs 17

Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-10): Emily Grant 20 points, 10 rebounds; Audrey Smith 10 points; Olivia Schaub 8 points. 

TC Bulldogs: Julia Schultz 5 points.

UP NEXT: St. Mary at Buckley, Thursday.

Frankfort 61

North Bay 31

Frankfort (10-9): Madi Odette 21 points, 4 rebounds; Abby Hodge 15 points, 8 rebounds. 

North Bay: Paige Kohler 17 points. 

UP NEXT: Frankfort at Onekama to face Manistee Catholic Central. 

Benzie Central 53

Buckley 19

Benzie (10-9): Ellen Bretzke 21 points, 14 rebounds; Jenna Cole 5 points; Emmy Halkola 4 points, 5 rebounds. Everyone on team scored. 

Buckley: Shelby Cade 13 points.

UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Manistee, Wednesday.

GT Academy 54

Charlton Heston 27

GTA (9-5): Claudia Burley 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Kaylynn Allen 11 points, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 8 points 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Melissa Hatch 7 points, 5 rebounds, steal.

UP NEXT: GT Academy at Forest Area Thursday.

Central Lake 51

Forest Area 41

Forest Area: McKenzie Szymchack 20 points; Meagan Lange 9 points, 5 assists.

Kalkaska 42

East Jordan 31

Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 13 points, 5 assists; Kierra Shocko 7 points, 4 blocks. 

East Jordan: Jayden Webber 15 points.

Benzie Central 52

North Bay 32

Benzie: Ellen Bretzke 29 points, 15 rebounds; Andrea Tagholm 12 points, 7 rebounds. 

North Bay: Paige Kohler 21 points. 

Cadillac 47

Essexville Garber 27

Cadillac (17-1, 9-0 BNC): Makenna Bryant 18 points, Molly Anderson 17 points.

UP NEXT: Cadillac at Gaylord Thursday. 

TC St. Francis JV 37

Elk Rapids JV 27

TCSF (9-10): Sam Berta 10 points.

Midland JV 44

TC West JV 40

TCW (5-13): Mia Hisem 8 points; Ainslee Hewitt 8 points. 

UP NEXT: TCW at Petoskey, Thursday.

HOCKEY

TC West 9

GR Northview 1

TCW: Tyler Esman 4 goals; Grant LaFaive 2 goals; Reece Robertson goal; Josh Reece goal.

