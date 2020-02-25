Kingsley and Glen Lake made the most of each of their meetings in the Northwest Conference.
The Stags won 66-57 Jan. 21; the Lakers beat Kingsley 50-38 Feb. 18.
It appears those two games determined the fate of the Northwest Conference. On Tuesday, Glen Lake beat Onekama 74-43 and Kingsley beat Leland 67-28. That moves the two teams each to 13-1 in the NWC to tie for first place.
Aliyah Reno led Kingsley (14-6) with 18 points, Brittney Bowman had 15.
Gen Lake (17-3) was led by Grace Fosmore with 17 points. Grace Bradford had 15 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
D1 No. 7 Mt. Pleasant 53
Cadillac 46
Cadillac led at the start of the third quarter and missed a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game.
Cadillac (14-3, 7-2): Levi Klotz 13 points; Tipp Baker 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Alpena, Friday. Vikings secure a share of BNC with win.
TC St. Francis 49
Elk Rapids 34
TCSF (16-2, 13-0): Wyatt Nausadis 14 points; Dominic Carter 10 points, 12 rebounds; Patrick Mackey 8 points, 5 rebounds; Aiden Bramer 7 points, 6 rebounds.
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 14 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Charlevoix, Friday.
East Jordan 55
Kalkaska 53 OT
East Jordan (8-10, 4-9 NWC): Jackson Raymond 29 points; Ayden Kluth 8 points.
Kalkaska: Nathan Blasko 26 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts St. Ignace, Wednesday.
Boyne City 61
Harbor Springs 39
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Brady Butka 10 points; Max Vondra 9 rebounds; Devon Hayden 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Kalkaska, Friday.
Ellsworth 95
Harbor Light 57
Ellsworth: Jaeger Griswold 23 points; Brayden Steenwyk 19 points; Ethan Tornga 17 points, 13 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 14 points, 10 assist; Kelan Pletcher 10 points.
Benzie Central 72
Manistee 45
Benzie (8-8, 5-6 NWC): Nate Childers 20 points; Quinn Zickert 15 points; Seth Wilkinson 15 points.
Manistee: Spencer Johnson 14 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie at Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 67
TC Bulldogs 48
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-7): Dylan Barnowski 21 points; Nathan Smith 18 points; Shawn Bramer 13 points.
TC Bulldogs: Josh Plamondon 16 points; Evan Stipe 13 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary at TC Christian, Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 52
Elk Rapids JV 32
TCSF (7-11, 6-7 BNC): Cole Somero 11 points; Josef Meyer 11 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix, Thursday.
TC St. Francis frosh 56
Elk Rapids frosh 24
TCSF (14-4, 12-0 BNC): Drew Breimayer 12 points; John Hagelstein 11 points; Preston Rowley 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Benzie Central Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Midland 63
TC West 37
TCW (6-13): Makada Hisem 14 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Petoskey, Thursday.
TC St. Francis 47
Elk Rapids 36
TCSF (16-3, 12-1): Colleen Hegewald 14 points; Gwyn Bramer 10 points; Kam Schaub 9 points; Maggie Napont 9 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix, Friday.
Kingsley 67
Leland 28
Kingsley ties with Glen Lake for NWC
Kingsley (14-6, 13-1): Aliyah Reno 18 points; Brittney Bowman 15 points; Coral Bott 9 points.
Leland: Olivia Lowe 13 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Cheboygan, Monday.
Glen Lake 74
Onekama 43
Glen Lake ties with Kingsley for NWC
Gen Lake (17-3): Grace Fosmore 17 points, 4 rebounds; Grace Bradford 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Kerrigan LaCross 15 points, 3 assists; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 6 rebounds; Hailey Helling 7 points.
Onekama: Colleen McCarthy 15 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Elk Rapids, Monday.
Gaylord SM 47
Joburg 37
GSM (15-4, 13-2 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 18 points, 6 rebounds; Eliza Handley 10 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 13 rebounds; Ava Schultz 6 rebounds.
Joburg: Tara Madej 12 points; Jocelyn Tobias 7 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary Thursday at Pellston.
Lake Leelanau SM 46
TC Bulldogs 17
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-10): Emily Grant 20 points, 10 rebounds; Audrey Smith 10 points; Olivia Schaub 8 points.
TC Bulldogs: Julia Schultz 5 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary at Buckley, Thursday.
Frankfort 61
North Bay 31
Frankfort (10-9): Madi Odette 21 points, 4 rebounds; Abby Hodge 15 points, 8 rebounds.
North Bay: Paige Kohler 17 points.
UP NEXT: Frankfort at Onekama to face Manistee Catholic Central.
Benzie Central 53
Buckley 19
Benzie (10-9): Ellen Bretzke 21 points, 14 rebounds; Jenna Cole 5 points; Emmy Halkola 4 points, 5 rebounds. Everyone on team scored.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 13 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Manistee, Wednesday.
GT Academy 54
Charlton Heston 27
GTA (9-5): Claudia Burley 18 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Kaylynn Allen 11 points, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 8 points 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Melissa Hatch 7 points, 5 rebounds, steal.
UP NEXT: GT Academy at Forest Area Thursday.
Central Lake 51
Forest Area 41
Forest Area: McKenzie Szymchack 20 points; Meagan Lange 9 points, 5 assists.
Kalkaska 42
East Jordan 31
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 13 points, 5 assists; Kierra Shocko 7 points, 4 blocks.
East Jordan: Jayden Webber 15 points.
Benzie Central 52
North Bay 32
Benzie: Ellen Bretzke 29 points, 15 rebounds; Andrea Tagholm 12 points, 7 rebounds.
North Bay: Paige Kohler 21 points.
Cadillac 47
Essexville Garber 27
Cadillac (17-1, 9-0 BNC): Makenna Bryant 18 points, Molly Anderson 17 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac at Gaylord Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV 37
Elk Rapids JV 27
TCSF (9-10): Sam Berta 10 points.
Midland JV 44
TC West JV 40
TCW (5-13): Mia Hisem 8 points; Ainslee Hewitt 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCW at Petoskey, Thursday.
HOCKEY
TC West 9
GR Northview 1
TCW: Tyler Esman 4 goals; Grant LaFaive 2 goals; Reece Robertson goal; Josh Reece goal.
