KALKASKA – Kalkaska split a doubleheader with Chippewa Hills on the day the school honored longtime head coach Rik Ponstein on his upcoming retirement after 40 years in the dugout.
Mia Miller tossed a gem in the 8-3 opener, striking out nine in six innings and giving up only three hits.
Violet Porter drove in three runs and Jaycee Mitchell two in the victory. Lauren Judd, Lorelei Sinkins and Miller also added RBIs.
Simkins and Miller had two hits each, and Simkins scored three runs and Keanna Eiseler two.
Chip Hills took the nightcap 4-2. Miller added two more hits and Porter drive in two.
The Blazers (20-9) host Traverse City St. Francis on Monday and Traverse City West on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
St. Francis notches 2 more wins, suffers first loss
Scores: Traverse City St. Francis 8, Charlevoix 2; Gladstone 5, Traverse City St. Francis 4; Traverse City St. Francis 13, Gladstone 6.
Traverse City St. Francis (23-1-1): Kenzy Thorpe (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 3 K; L Simetz (W) 2 IP 4 HA, 0 ER, 2 K; Maggie Napont 4 H, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 2 H, 3 R, RBI, SB; Brooke Meeker 6 H, 2 2B, HR, 4 R, 7 RBI, 2 SB; Zoey Jetter 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 3 H, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Simetz 4 H, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Quinn Boyle R, RBI; Allee Shepherd 2 H, 2B, 2 R; S Hardy 3 H, 2B 5 R, RBI, SB.
Eagles explode for 38 runs against Bear Lake
Sores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary 21, Bear Lake 6; Lake Leelanau St. Mary 17, Bear Lake 2.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (16-8): Cathryn Mikowski (2W) 7 IP, ER, 10 K; Audrey Smith 4 H, 5 R, 2 SB; Mikowski 5 H, 2B, 2 3B, 5 R, 4 RBI, SB; Jenny Morio 3 H, 2R, RBI, 3 SB; Delana Kirt 3 H, 2 2B, 7 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Leah Fleis 7 H, 3 2B, 2 3B, HR, 8 R, 9 RBI, 3SB; Elena Grant 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Lizzie Leggett 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Amelia Dunham 3 H, R, 2 RBI, SB; Kaelyn Dunham 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3 SB; Abbi Couturier H; Della Bunek 3 H, 4 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Lindsay Watkowski H, 2B, RBI, SB.
Stags drop pair at Kingsley Classic
Scores: Cheboygan 7, Kingsley 3; Big Rapids 12, Kingsley 4.
Kingsley (18-6-1): Leslie Hamilton 3 H, 2B, 4 R, SB; Alexa Sweat 4 H, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Hannah Grahn 2 H, 3B R, RBI; Allie Hawkins RBI; Grace Lewis H.
Central Lake beats Eagles, falls to Marauders
Scores: Central Lake 15, Carson City-Crystal 8; Ovid-Elsie 11, Central Lake 1.
Central Lake (16-9): Emma Woollard (W) 6 IP, 6K; Katelynn Wolgamott 4 H, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Sarah McGuire 3 H, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Sydney Fernandez 3 H, R, RBI; Alexis Cain 4 H, 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Joelyssa Warnos H, RBI; Woollard 2 H, 2B, R; Lizzy Micheal 2 H, R, RBI; Bailey Hibbard H, 2 R; Abby Trumble R, RBI.
Glen Lake falls to ranked opponents
Scores: Holton 10, Glen Lake 0; Rogers City 12, Glen Lake 8.
Glen Lake (4-18): Olivia Mikowski 3 H, 2B; Jessie Pugh 2 H; Taylor Semple 2 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Tila Shimek 2 H; Kylie Butts 3B.
BASEBALL
Titans' bats, arms best Bay City Western
Scores: Traverse City West 5, Bay City Western 1; Traverse City West 10, Bay City Western 6.
Traverse City West (21-7): Wyatt Danilowicz (W) 1 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; Quinten Gillespie (S) 3 IP 2 HA, ER; Sam Reynolds (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, 2 ER, 4 K; Tristan Simrau (S) 2 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, K; David Dimondo H, 2 RBI; Ian Robertson H, R; Gillespie 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Brown 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Witham 2 R; Isaac Kelsey 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Will Gaston 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Mike Healy H, 3 R, RBI; Reynolds H; Danilowicz 3 H, R.
Trojans fall short of DH sweep against Okemos
Scores: Traverse City Central 7, Okemos 3; Okemos 7, Traverse City Central 5.
Traverse City Central (22-8): Josef Meyer (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 3 K; Reed Seabase 2 H, 2 R, RBI, SB; Ben Van Nes H, RBI; Josh Klug 2 H, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Will Dawson 2B, HR, 2R, 4 RBI; Owen Dawson 4 H, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Andrew Fender H, R; Carson Bourdo H, R; JJ Dutmers 2 H, RBI, SB.
Glads split against Pewamo-Westphalia
Scores: Traverse City St. Francis 3, Pewamo-Westphalia 0; Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Traverse City St. Francis 1.
St. Francis (18-8): Charlie Peterson (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 5 K; Josh Groves 2 H, 2B, R; Peterson R; Cody Richards H, R, SB; Patrick Gallagher H, 2 RBI, SB; Matthew Kane R.
Sabres fall to Pine River, Central Montcalm
Scores: Pine River 4, Traverse City Christian 2; Central Montcalm 2-1.
Traverse City Christian (14-10): Andrew Pavwoski 6 IP, 2 HA, 2 ER, 9 K; Reece Broderick 6 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 7 K; Nick Rampe H, R; Brock Broderick H; R. Broderick 2 H; Pavwoski 2 H, 2 RBI; Ryan Foley H, R.
Lakers top Evart, Rogers City in close games
Scores: Glen 6, Evart 4; Glen Lake 4, Rogers City 3.
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek (W) 4.2 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; James St. Peter (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, ER, 5 K; Ciolek H, 2 R, RBI; Mateo Gokey 2 H, R; Sean Galla 2B, 3 R; Aiden Gokey 2H, 2B, R, RBI; Noah Lamb 3 H, 4 RBI; Cooper Bufalini 3 H, 2B, R; St. Peter H, R; Griffin Middleton RBI; Luke Daniels H, R.
Vikings go 2-1 in Saturday tourney
Scores: Cadillac 8, Gladwin 1; Cadilac 7, Davison 6; Ogemaw Heights 7, Cadillac 4.
Cadillac: Collin Johnston (W) 5 IP, 2 HA, ER, 4 K; Cole Jenema (W) 1 IP 2 HA, ER; Ethan Sharpe H, R, 2 RBI; Miles Maury 5 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Jenema 4 H, 4 R, 6 RBI; Johnston R; Kaleb McKinley RBI; Carson Rasio 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Jakin Metzger R, RBI; Fisher Moore 2 H, 4 R; Eli Main 4 H, 3 R, RBI; Keenan Suminski 2 H, 2 RBI.
Grayling 1-1, Lake City 0-2 in round-robin
Scores: Marion 9, Lake City 3; Grayling 7, Lake City 1; Marion 5, Grayling 4.
Grayling: Corbin Allen (W) 4 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Owen Triebold H, 2 R; Cole Dickie 2 H, R; Jake Huspen 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich 2 H, 2 R; Aydden Clark 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Paul Snyder H, 2 RBI; Ben Gonzales H, R.
Lake City: Sam Baron 4 H, 2 R; Brody Gothard H, R, 2 RBI; Tyler Atkins R.
Stags lose to Gladstone, Alpena
Scores: Gladstone 2, Kingsley 1; Alpena 8, Kingsley 1.
Kingsley (12-8-1): Evan Douglass 5 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 7 K; Eli Graves H; Douglass H, R; Owen Buning H; Bode Bielas H; Riley Pierce RBI; Kyle Weger H; Zach Middleton H.
GOLF
Gladiators win LMC championship
ELLSWORTH — Stellar days on the golf course from Tommy Puetz, David Ansley, Jagger Smith and Josh Sloum led to a 10-stroke victory for Traverse City St. Francis in the Lake Michigan Conference championship meet at Antrim Dells on Saturday.
Puetz was the top finisher overall, taking first place with a 74. Ansley finished tied for fourth with a 79, and both Smith and Slocum also finished in the top 10. Smith carded an 81, good enough to tie him for sixth place, and Slocum shot an 83, tying him for eighth place.
Overall team results: Traverse City St. Francis 317; Elk Rapids 327; Boyne City 333; Charlevoix 339; Harbor Springs 379; Grayling 428; Kalkaska 438; East Jordan 445.
Overall Top 10: Tommy Puetz (SF) 74; Joshua Lavely (ER) 75; Sam Pletcher (CVX) 78; David Ansley (SF) 79; Spencer Ball (ER) 79; Jagger Smith (SF) 81; Ryan Reynolds (BC) 81; Jack Neer (BC) 83; Josh Slocum (SF) 83 Kolton Stadt (BC) 84; Hudson Vollmer (CVX) 84.
Trojans take 2nd at Katke Classic
BIG RAPIDS — The Katke Classic played out pretty much like the current state rankings would have predicted.
Traverse City Central, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 1, played runner-up to D1 No. 1 Ann Arbor Skyline in Saturday's finish to the annual two-day tournament.
The Trojans shot a 305 on Saturday, moving up from fourth place to second place after combining for a 328 on Friday. Skyline golfers took the top two spots, individually, with a 3-under 69 from Ieuan Jones and an even-par 72 from Mitchell Strickland en route to a 288 to win the meet by 41 strokes — 592 to the Trojans' 633.
Team Scores: Ann Arbor Skyline 592 (304, 288); Traverse City Central 633 (328, 305); Grosse Pointe South 641 (324, 317); Northville 645 (333, 312); Lake Orion 650 (334, 316); Grand Rapids Christian 652 (338, 314); Grand Rapids Catholic 657 (330, 327); Walled Lake Northern 668 (341, 327); Detroit Catholic Central 672 (349, 323); Rochester Adams 673 (342, 331); Traverse City West 673 (338, 335).
TC Central's Saturday Scores: Boston Price 74; Shea Harmeson 76; Cam Peters 77; Michael Beattie 78; Cameron Mansfield 79.
TC West's Saturday Scores: Steven Gourlay 77; Tyler Frechette 80; Austin Stehouwer 88; Winslow Robinson 90.
TRACK & FIELD REGIONALS
DIVISION 3 at MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
MASON COUNTY — Manistee will send nine athletes to the Division 3 track and field state finals in two weeks. The Chippewa girls team placed second in Friday's meet while the boys took eighth.
Regional champions for Manistee were Kendal Waligorski in the pole vault competition at 8-9 and Max Miles in the 200-meter dash at 23.62. Other state qualifiers include Anna Huizinga (100M hurdles, 300M hurdles), Libby McCarthy (high jump), Audrey Huizinga (400M), the girls 4x400M relay team of McCarthy, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Anna Huizinga, the girls 4x200M relay team of Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Lacey Zimmerman, and Luke Kooy (pole vault).
DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN
Area boys state qualifiers: 100M - Keeton Capling (Manistee Catholic Central); 200M - Capling (MCC).
Area girls state qualifiers: 1600M - Lauren Niedzielski (MCC); 4x200M — Onekama (Ashlyn Blackmore, Mairin McCarthy, Madison Gutkowski, Jayla Howerton); Shot put - Maddy Biller (Brethren); Long jump - Abby Kissling (Brethren) regional title.
SOCCER
TC West 2
Rochester 2
No stats reported.
Troy Athens 5
TC West 1
No stats reported. Titans now 9-3-4, remain 6-1-2 and tied for first place in the Big North Conference with Cadillac.
