Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 29 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&