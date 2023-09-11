CHARLEVOIX — The Kalkaska boys varsity soccer team has added itself as a probable candidate for the Lake Michigan Conference title after beating Charlevoix, 5-4, on Monday.
The Blazers move to 5-1-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the Lake Michigan Conference with a home date against LMC defending champion Elk Rapids on Wednesday. It has been well over a decade since Kalkaska has beaten Elk Rapids.
Jose Saez led the team with a hat trick of goals. Tripp Wagner and Gabe Buyze-Prieto added the finishing touches with a goal each. Cade Ponstein and Janne Hausler finished the night with an assist each, and Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales had 10 saves in net.
The Rayders (3-3, 1-2 LMC) host Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Elk Rapids 7
Boyne City 1
Elk Rapids: Nathan Hilley 1 goal; Alex Barber 1 assist; Noah Hilley 1 goal; Noah Bogard 1 goal; Alex Smith 1 goal; Jack Dutuie 1 goal; Will Vanderheide 1 goal; Jayden Hresko 1 goal; Jacob McNanus 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Elks (9-2-1, 2-0-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Wednesday. The Ramblers (4-5, 0-3 Lake Michigan)
McBain NMC 3
Burt Lake NMC 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ty VanHaitsma 2 assists; Dries VanNoord 1 goal; Go Takenaka 1 goal; Pablo Ferrando Amoros 1 goal; Blair DeZeeuw 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (4-5, 1-1 Northern Michigan) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Wednesday.
Grayling 1
Harbor Springs 0
Grayling: Leonardo Bertoncello 1 goal; Mitchel Harrington 1 assist; Jordan Peters 10 saves
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-1, 2-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Boyne City on Thursday. The Rams (6-3-2, 0-1-2 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Thursday.
Glen Lake 5
Kingsley 3
Glen Lake: Patrick Sutherland 2 goals, 1 assist; Sawyer Homa 2 goals, 1 assist; Ollie O’Neal 1 goal, 1 assist; Hunter Cox 2 assists; Anthony Forton 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-4-1, 2-0 Northwest) host Leland on Wednesday. The Stags (1-6, 0-2 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Harbor Light 4
Sault Area 3
Harbor Light: Kirk Rose 1 goal; David Chamberlin 1 goal; Anna Cole 1 goal; Landon Jakeway 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (5-1-1) host Skeels Christian on Friday.
Buckley 0
Benzie Central 0
Buckley: Jud Rath 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-6-1, 0-1-1 Northwest) host Suttons Bay on Wednesday. The Huskies (1-5-1, 0-1-1 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Wednesday.
Manistee 8
Hart 0
UP NEXT: The Mariners (6-0-2, 2-0-2 West Michigan) host Ludington on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Glads finishes 3-0 at Cadillac Quad
Cadillac def. McBain 25-10 and 25-10; TC St. Francis def. McBain 25-23 and 25-23; McBain def Elk Rapids 25-14 and 15-13.
TCSF def. Elk Rapids 25-10 and 25-20; TCSF def. Cadillac 29-27, 26-28, and 15-12.
Traverse City St. Francis: Claire Hurley 22 kills; Quinn Yenshaw 7 aces, 24 kills, 17 digs; Garnet Mullet 6 aces, 28 kills, 21 digs; Avery Nance 4 aces, 9 assists, 40 digs; Reese Jones 5 aces, 38 assists, 13 digs; Tessah Konas 2 aces, 31 assists, 19 digs.
McBain: Madison Ochampaugh 44 assists, 3 kills, 1 block, 96% serving; Gwyneth VerBerkmoes 22 kills, 4 blocks, 12 digs, 92% serving, 6 aces; Ayla Fredin 15 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 3 aces; Brekken Cotter 8 kills, 3 blocks, served 95%, 1 ace; Shannon Maloney 5 kills, 1 block, served 100%; Karsyn Meyering had 14 digs, served 100%, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Kalkaska on Tuesday. The Elks host Grayling Sept 19. The Ramblers travel to Evart on Tuesday. The Vikings travel to Traverse City West on Wednesday.
GIRLS GOLF
TC Central finishes 2nd at Coach Miller Invite
Golf Course: Lakelands Golf Course and Country Club
Overall Results: 2. Traverse City Central (367): 8. Traverse City West (424)
Individual Results: 8. Sarah Ream (TCC) 84; 11. Addison Balentine (TCC) 86; 19. Charlie Erickson (TCW) 96; 21. Hannah Brown (TCW) 98.
