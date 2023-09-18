GRAYLING — Kalkaska is targeting the soccer program’s most victories in a decade.
The Blazers topped Grayling 3-2 Monday in Lake Michigan Conference boys soccer action, giving the team its eighth victory of the season.
Last year’s team went 10-10-1, and the 2016-17 squad posted an 11-11-1 mark, the only two times Kalkaska has posted 10-win seasons over the last decade.
Kalkaska (8-3-2, 3-1-1 Lake Michigan) could also finish above .500 for the first time in a decade, with six regular-season games and at least one postseason contest still on tap.
Jose Saez scored a hat trick for the Blazers, and goalie Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales made seven saves.
“I thought it was an evenly matched game,” Kalkaska head coach David Wagner said. “Our defense kept Grayling’s leading goal scorer off the board. Happy with our performance.”
Caleb Baker scored two goals for Grayling (9-2-0, 3-2 LMC), while Mitch Harrington put up two assists.
Kalkaska hosts Boyne City on Thursday, while the Vikings head to Oscoda on Tuesday.
MORE SOCCER
Elk Rapids 8
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Jayden Hresko hat trick; Owen Spencer 2 goals; Tyler Standfest goal, assist; Drew Plum goal; Alex Barber goal; Alex Smith 2 assists; Noah Bogard 2 assists; Noah Hilley assist; Koa West 1 save in 1st half; Jacob McManus 0 saves in 2nd half.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-2-1, 4-0-1 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City Christian, Tuesday.
Harbor Springs 4
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs: Henry Juneau goal, 2 assists; Bubs Deegan 2 goals; Ryan Novak game-winning goal; Ben McShannock 5 saves.
Boyne City: Amayo Bardeguez goal, 2 assists; Reece Bey goal; Odin Kirkby 1st varsity goal; Will Mastin 11 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rams (9-4-2, 2-1-2 LMC) travel to Elk Rapids, Thursday; the Ramblers (5-7, 0-5 LMC) visit Kalkaska, Thursday.
Leland 8
Benzie Central 0
Leland: Nano Creamer 2 goals, 3 assists; Max Waldrup 2 goals, assist; Colby Connor 2 goals; Brian Mosqueda goal, assist; Westin Burda goal; Agustin Creamer assist; Liam Waskiewicz assist; Ravello Smith 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-3-1, 3-0 Northwest) travel Wednesday to Kingsley; the Huskies (1-6-2, 0-2-2 NWC) host Suttons Bay, Wednesday.
Buckley 4
Kingsley 3
Buckley: Coy Breithaupt goal, assist; Aaron Frasier goal; Orren Renfor goal; Carter Williams goal; Gavin Liebler assist; Wade McPherson assist; Jud Rath 4 saves.
Kingsley: Eli Mitchel goal; Tristen Schneidt goal; Jacob Crouse goal; Tyler Unterbrink 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bears (4-7-1, 1-2-1 NWC) travel Wednesday to Glen Lake; the Stags (1-7-1, 0-3-1 NWC) host Leland, Wednesday.
McBain NMC 0
Clare 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blair DeZeeuw 16 saves; Comets played down a player for last 44 minutes.
UP NEXT: NMC (5-5-1, 2-1-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League) hosts Traverse City Christian, Thursday.
Montague 6
Manistee 0
UP NEXT: The Mariners (6-2-2, 2-2-2 West Michigan Conference) travel Wednesday to Whitehall.
GOLF
Trojans 4th, Vikings 6th at Tullymore Invite
Team scores (18 teams, Tullymore GC, Big Rapids): 1. Grand Rapids South Christian 378; 2. Grand Ledge 379; 3. Kalamazoo Christian 388; 4. Traverse City Central 391; 5. Chippewa Hills 402; 6. Cadillac 403.
TC Central leaders: Addison Balentine 93 (11th); Sarah Ream 95 (18th); Ava Shotwell 96 (19th); Mia Tursman 107; Susie Hebert 113.
Cadillac leaders: Grace Drabik 97 (22nd); Lillian Shankland 100; Samantha VanBrocklin 102; Addy Joynt 104.
Manistee leaders: Annika Haag 114.
Petoskey wins Wilson Invitational
Team scores (Ann Wilson Invitational, Harbor Springs, Boyne Moore): 1. Petoskey 409; 2. Cheboygan 413; 3. East Jordan 447; 4. Charlevoix 459; 5. Elk Rapids 471; 6. Kalkaska 509; 7. Grayling 513; 8. Harbor Springs 521; 9. TC Central JV 584.
Petoskey leaders: Marley Spence 94 (3rd); Riley Barr 101 (6th); Sara Hasse 103 (8th); Emma Berg 104 (10th); Sophia Gardner 111; Anna Hassa 112.
East Jordan leaders: Lila Kelly 96 (4th); Hannah Fortune 103 (8th); Olivia Maher 112.
Charlevoix leaders: Avery Kita 101 (6th); Sarah Pletcher 108
Elk Rapids leader: Hope Hoedel 97 (5th).
Kalkaska leader: Emily Cannon 108.
Grayling leader: Jessica Campbell 81 (1st).
Harbor Springs leader: Katie Buchanan 114.
CROSS COUNTRY
Petoskey wins both titles at Inland Lakes Invite
Girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 50; 2. Cheboygan 53; 3. Harbor Springs; 55; 4. Mancelona 103; 5. East Jordan 120; 6. Inland Lakes 130.
Area girls top 15: 1. Emily Anger 20:18.74 Mancelona; 2. Ava Pawlick 20:23.24 Petoskey; 3. Elizabeth Furman 21:27.85 Inland Lakes; 5. McKenzie Bowman 21:43.93 Harbor Springs; 6. Fran Warren 21:51.03 Harbor Springs; 7. Lauren Cole 21:54.27 Petoskey; 9. Elke Knauf 22:09.03 East Jordan; 11. Sydney Hoffman 22:19.18 Petoskey; 12. Greta Meisel 22:24.80 Petoskey; 13. Grace Hayhurst 22:59.77 Harbor Springs; 15. Drew Bowman 23:17.97 Harbor Springs.
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey 33; 2. Harbor Springs 47; 3. East Jordan 76; 4. Cheboygan 89; 5. Mancelona 112.
Area boys top 15: 1. Zahar Rush 17:37.09 Petoskey; 2. Reeve Oberman 17:53.19 Petoskey; 3. Trevor Clarke 17:58.02 Harbor Springs; 4. Logan Kihnke 18:24.22 Harbor Springs; 5. Henry Kruzel 18:24.29 Harbor Springs; 6. Austin Sneed 18:24.29 East Jordan; 7. Jacob Chamberlain 18:27.52 East Jordan; 8. Simon Licata 18:27.70 Petoskey; 9. Max Vroman 18:42.74 Harbor Springs; 10. Carson Brey 18:51.78 Petoskey; 11. Carson Kiefer 18:58.56 Cheboygan; 12. Garrett Lansing 18:58.69 Petoskey; 13. Riley Bigger 19:03.49 Mancelona; 14. Jack Frentz 19:19.62 Petoskey; 15. Henry Burris 19:25.08 Petoskey.
EQUESTRIAN
Elk Rapids, Kingsley, Benzie win district titles
Five area equestrian teams earned regional berths in district meets held this weekend in Gaylord at the Otsego County Fairgrounds.
In the A Division, Elk Rapids won the district championship, led by strong performances by Jason Jansen and Lillian Kuhn.
All three Kingsley riders — Darlene Wilcoxen, Alina Wood and Adam Wilcoxen — earned high placings to win Grand Champion in the C Division. Kalkaska edged out Traverse City Central for Reserve Champion and joins Kinglsey at regionals.
In the D Division, Benzie Central’s duo of Kylie LeVasseur and Alexis Klockziem took Grand Champion, while Traverse City St. Francis earned Reserve Champion.
UP NEXT: Regionals are at the Western Michigan Fairgrounds in Ludington on Sept. 29-30. Grand and Reserve Champions in each division at regionals advance to the state finals Oct. 11-15 in Midland.
VOLLEYBALL
GT Academy 3
Bellaire 0
Grand Traverse Academy def. Bellaire 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Bellaire: Isa Reh 15 digs, 3 kills; Rianna Slabosz 14 digs; Alayna Elandt 11 digs, 1 ace; Brooklyn Fischer 10 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace; Addy Patton 18 assists, 7 digs; Brooklynn Clark 4 digs, 1 kill; Abi Yuhaus 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Madi DePew 3 kills, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Onaway.
Deadline for prep calls (231-933-1410) is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.