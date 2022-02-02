MANCELONA — Mancelona kept within striking distance of Onaway by striking a lot against Central Lake.
The Ironmen went off for almost 100 points in a 94-72 boys basketball win Tuesday over the Trojans.
The 94-point outburst ties Ellsworth for the highest-scoring game in northwest Lower Michigan this season.
Four Mancelona players scored 13 or more points, led by Trace Miller's 33-point night. Adam Ackler added 20, Oumar Sy 15 and Jason Naumcheff 13.
"We're getting a lot better," Ironmen head coach Brian Sheridan said. "We've had such a weird season. We were missing a few guys at the start of the season, then some games were canceled. Now that we're playing two games a week, we're getting better."
Drayten Evans countered Miller's barrage with 33 points of his own, and Garrison Bennett contributed 15 as well.
Mancelona hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-5, 5-4) in a Ski Valley Conference game Thursday. The Ironmen (7-4, 7-1 SVC) need to win out to catch league leader Onaway (10-0, 8-0). Central Lake (3-8, 2-7) hosts Traverse City Christian, Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 66
McBain 41
TC St. Francis (10-1, 7-1 Lake Michigan): Charlie Peterson 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Wyatt Nausadis 9 points, 6 assists; Jack Prichard 8 points; Adam Gerberding 8 points, 3 steals; Joey Donahue 7 points, 3 rebounds.
McBain (1-8, 1-7 Highland): Evan Haverkamp 14 points; Kalvin McGillis 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel Friday to Harbor Springs; the Ramblers visit McBain NMC, Wednesday.
Grayling 77
Ogemaw Heights 59
Grayling (8-4, 4-3 Lake Michigan): Caleb Caul 25 points; Dylan Cragg 16 points; Sparty Skillern 11 points; Matt Kuziel 8 points; Ethan Kucharek 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Friday to Kalkaska.
TC Christian 72
Manistee 62
Traverse City Christian (9-2): Brock Broderick 25 points; Reece Broderick 17 points; Nathan Hresko 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres head to Central Lake on Thursday.
Boyne City 71
Gaylord 41
Boyne City (8-3, 5-3 Lake Michigan): Alex Calcaterra 22 points, 3 assists; Mason Wilcox 18 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Gavin Hewitt 11 points, 4 rebounds; Will Brown 9 points, 8 rebounds; Scotty Haley 6 points (1st career dunk); Jack Neer 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Elk Rapids, Friday.
Suttons Bay 66
Leland 20
Suttons Bay (3-8, 3-6 Northwest): Migizi Stevens 14 points; Sean Shananaquet 9 points; Cameron Alberts 9 points.
Leland (0-11, 0-10 Northwest): Matt Bardenhagen 6 points; Sawyer Couturier 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen visit Onekama, Friday; the Comets travel to Buckley on Friday.
Benzie Central 79
Onekama 42
Benzie (11-1, 8-1 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 18 points; Jaxon Childers 16 points (4 dunks); Chaz Grundy 15 points; Nate Childers 13 points; Michael Wooten 12 points.
Onekama (2-10, 1-7 Northwest): Luke Bradford 10 points; Caden Bradford 7 points, 3 rebounds; Adam Domres 7 points, 8 rebounds; Mason Sinke 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Friday to Kingsley; the Portagers (2-10) host Suttons Bay, Friday.
Kingsley 50
Frankfort 37
Kingsley (5-7, 5-4 Northwest): Gage Hessem 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Evan Douglass 14 points, 4 steals, 2 assists; Owen Buning 13 points, 8 rebounds; True Beeman played great defense, coach Jason Stewart said.
Frankfort (6-5, 5-4 Northwest): Blake Miller 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags host Benzie Central, Friday.
Joburg-Lewiston 53
Inland Lakes 32
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-5, 5-4 Ski Valley): Preston Marlatt 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals; Josiah Hall 12 points; Ethan Voss 10 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals visit Mancelona, Thursday.
McBain JV 46
TC St. Francis JV 38
TC St. Francis (4-7): Harrison Shepherd 11 points; Ben Stallman 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Glen Lake 76
Buckley 10
Glen Lake (14-0, 9-0 Northwest): Grace Bradford 24 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 10 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 10 points, 5 steals; Maddie Bradford 8 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Olivia Mikowski 6 points.
Buckley (0-11, 0-8 Northwest): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Friday to Frankfort; the Bears host Leland, Friday.
Kingsley 58
Frankfort 47
Kingsley (9-4, 6-2 Northwest): Coral Bott 15 points, 10 rebounds; Maddy Johns 13 points, 13 rebounds; Kaylee Schelich 9 points.
Frankfort (8-4, 6-2 Northwest): Grace Wolfe 16 points; Savina Anhalt 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel to Benzie Central on Friday. The Panthers host Glen Lake on Friday.
Leland 44
North Bay 28
Leland (6-6, 4-5 Northwest): Mallory Lowe 11 points; Kenzy Sluiter 11 points, 8 rebounds; Jenna Gale 10 points.
North Bay (3-9, 2-7 Northwest): Lillian Brown 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Friday to Buckley; North Bay hosts Onekama, Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 58
GT Academy 48
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-2): Audrey Smith 18 points; Leah Fleis 14 points; Delana Kirt 6 points, 10 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy (5-5): Claudia Burley 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks; Katelynn Dix 21 points, 9 rebounds; Julia Jones 4 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Forest Area; the Mustangs visit Heston Academy, Thursday.
Mesick 50
Bear Lake 12
Mesick (10-2, 8-2 West Michigan D): Kayla McCoy 14 points; Emma Blach 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday.
Manistee Catholic 47
Hesperia 28
Manistee Catholic Central (6-1, 5-0 West Michigan D): Grace Kidd 23 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Kaylyn Johnson 9 points, 12 rebounds; Leah Stickney 4 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central visit Mesick, Thursday.
Brethren 56
Pentwater 35
Brethren (5-3, 4-3 West Michigan D): Halle Richardson 21 points, 4 steals; Stella Estes 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks; Maddy Biller 8 points, 11 rebounds; Elle Sexton 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats host Mason County Eastern, Thursday.
Manton 56
Beal City 35
Manton (5-8, 5-5 Highland): Lauren Wilder 17 points; 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Megan Moffit 14 points, 10 rebounds; Leah Helsel 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel Thursday to Pine River.
Lake City 65
Morley Stanwood 38
Lake City (12-1, 10-1 Highland): Chloe Bisballe 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; MacKenzie Bisballe 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Tarrin Miller 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans visit Beal City, Thursday.
TC St. Francis JV blue 37
TC West frosh 22
TCSF JV blue: Maya Padisak 15 points; Zoey Jetter 12 points; Landry Fouch 6 points.
ALPINE SKIING
Great North Alpine boys win LMC meet; Lake Charlevoix girls 2nd
Boys team scores: 1. Great North Alpine 31; 2. Harbor Springs 59; 3. Grayling 102; 4. Lake Charlevoix 128.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Corbin Murphy (GNA); 2. James Thuente (GNA); 3. Julian Ahluwalia (GNA); 4. Jack Herzog (LC); 5. Cal Benjamin (HS).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Connor Truman (HS); 2. Murphy (GNA); 3. Aidan Peters (GNA); 4. Trevor Cvitkovich (GRY); 5. Herzog (LC).
Girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs; 2. Lake Charlevoix 57; 3. Great North Alpine 80; 4. Grayling 128.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Katelyn Drayer (HS); 2. Taylor Stockwell (LC); 3. Maren Matthews (HS); 4. Emma Clark (GNA); 5. Avery Kita (LC).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Stockwell (LC); 2. Matthews (HS); 3. Ella Doumanian (LC); 4. Drayer (HS); 5. Mirian Ahluwalia (GNA).