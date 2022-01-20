ONAWAY — The Cardinals of Onaway proved why they might just be the class of the Ski Valley Conference.
Onaway remained undefeated after a convincing 91-59 home win against a surging Mancelona team Wednesday. Both squads came into the evening sporting perfect 5-0 records in the Ski Valley, but only the Cardinals left with a still pristine conference mark.
The Cardinal offense is a formidable one, scoring 70 or more points in five of its first eight games. Before dropping 91 points on Mancelona, Onaway's highest offensive output of the season was 86, which came against Wolverine on Monday.
"This was huge for us. We were definitely on a mission tonight," Onaway head coach Eddy Szymoniak said. "Our guys stayed focused, like they have all year, but there was something else behind it — there was something more."
Szymoniak called it a statement win and said there are "not enough basketballs on the court this team, right now." Austin Veal led all scorers with 25 points. Brothers Jadin and Jager Mix combined for 30 points — 17 from Jadin and 13 from Jager. Bridger Peel and Hunter Riley each had 11 points in the victory.
"They just lit us up in the second half. They were a buzzsaw," Mancelona head coach Brian Sheridan said of Onaway. "The wheels kind of fell off for us. They played well. We did not."
Onaway (8-0, 6-0 Ski Valley) plays host to Bellaire on Friday before a lengthy break that keeps them out of live-game action until Feb. 1 against Pellston.
"We talked from day one about this being a family, and it shows," Szymoniak said. "I can't be happier for my guys."
The Ironmen stumbled out of the season's opening gates with two nonconference losses to East Jordan and Grayling, but they lacked firepower without the Ackler brothers, Justin and Adam. Since the Acklers return and before Wednesday's contest, Mancelona was 5-1 and averaging nearly 63 points per game.
Trace Miller scored 23 points for Mancelona, while Justin Ackler pitched in with a baker's dozen.
Mancelona (5-4, 5-1 Ski Valley) plays at Forest Area on Friday and has a week off before hosting Bellaire on Jan. 28.
Sheridan is already looking forward to the next time his Ironmen see Onaway, which will be on Mancelolna's court Feb. 23.
"We'll beat 'em at home," Sheridan said. "Second round."
BOYS HOOPS
Bellaire 50
Joburg 30
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 26 points; Drake Koepke 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (3-3, 2-2 Ski Valley) head to Onaway on Friday. The Cardinals (4-4) travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Friday.
Gaylord SM 65
Central Lake 40
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (4-3) host Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. The Trojans (2-6) welcome Inland Lakes on Friday.
Houghton Lake 43
Manton 35
Manton: Noah Moffit 10 points; Lincoln Hicks 9 points; Jonathan Traxler 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (4-6) head to McBain on Friday.
McBain NMC 77
Harrison 33
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 24 points, 6 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 20 points, 7 rebounds; Carter Quist 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-0) head to Beal City on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Kingsley 50
Benzie Central 28
Kingsley: Coral Bott 12 points, 8 rebounds; Grace Hillier 10 points, 5 steals; Claire Dutton 6 points, 8 rebounds; Hannah Grahn 10 rebounds.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-3, 4-1 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake on Friday. The Huskies (5-5, 3-2) play at North Bay on Friday.
Mesick 56
Buckley 15
Mesick: Jillian Hillier 14 points; Kayla McCoy 12 points; Kelsey Quiggin 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (8-2, 6-2 West Michigan D) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Petoskey 4
TC Central 3
Traverse City Central: Gavin Graczyk 1 goal; Owen Dawson 1 goal, 1 assist; Shea Harmeson 1 goal; Hunter Folgmann 2 assists; Chase Adams 1 assist; Cam Peters 1 assist; Grant Neuhardt 11 saves; Brady Faille 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (13-4) host Alpena on Friday. The Trojans (8-5-1, 2-2-1 Big North) travel to Big Rapids on Saturday.
TC West 5
Gaylord 2
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (10-6-1) host Port Huron Northern on Friday. The Blue Devils (5-8-1) head to Negaunee on Friday.
WRESTLING
Titans earn split at quad meet
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West varsity wrestling team went 1-1 in action Wednesday, beating Alpena 54-24 and falling to Cadillac 48-36.
Titans going 2-0 on the night included Gabby Edenbrun (112-pound weight class), Trapper Holmes (135), Jon Palmer (140) and Brady Vaughan (215/285). West wrestling picking up one win were Nate Dion (103), Luke Miller (160), Sam Schutte (171), Ethan Oakes (189), Sawyer Vanderlinde (145) and Caleb Kouchnerkavich (215).
Stags win tri meet
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags topped Evart 54-21 and Lake City 63-12 in varsity wrestling action Wednesday.
Evan Trafford (119-pound weight class), Gavyn Merchant (125), Isaac Grahn (135), Justin Grahn (140), Phil Brown (145), Kaden Peterson (171) and Ray VanDyke (285) all went 2-0 for the Stags. Charissa Desmond (103), Jon Pearson (130), Cameron Dundas (130), Kyle Fessenden (189) and Zach Taylor (215) all had single wins.
SKIING
Benzie girls, Onekama boys win LMC meet
Girls overall: Benzie Central 41; Onekama 44; Glen Lake 74.
Boys overall: Onekama 24; Glen Lake 70.
Girls GS top 3: Michayla Ball (Onekama) 43.08; Savannah Peck (Benzie) 46.18; Bridgette Duncan (Glen Lake) 46.25.
Girls slalom top 3: Ball 1:04.32; Anna Wolfe (Benzie) 1:06.39; Peck 1:07.96.
Boys GS top 3: Kylar Thomas (Onekama) 38.24; Jaiden Thompson (Glen Lake) 41.93; Luke Smith (Onekama) 42.0.
Boys slalom top 3: Thomas 53.99; Braydon Sorenson (Onekama) 56.89; Smith 1:01.32.