BENZONIA — A packed gymnasium got to see Benzie Central win its first Northwest Conference title in 10 years.
The Huskies varsity boys basketball team avenged its lone conference loss, defeating Glen Lake 58-45 at home Friday. Both teams came in with 12-1 records in the Northwest.
The win marks the first time since the 2011-22 season that Benzie (17-1, 13-1 Northwest) won the conference outright. The Huskies also went 13-1 in that season to claim the title over none other than Glen Lake.
"I was really happy for the guys to see it all come together," Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said. "It was a back-and-forth game through the first three quarters. We just got it done down the stretch."
Crocker said he'd never seen the gym at Benzie that full and that both fan bases showed up strong.
"It was just a fantastic high school basketball game by both teams," he said. "It was incredible."
Quinn Zickert connected on some big 3-pointers and led all scorers with 18 points. Nate Childers had 16, Jaxon Childers had 11, Chaz Grundy had eight, and Michael Wooten had five for the Huskies.
"The work that Nate and Quinn have done on their own and year-round, I couldn't be more proud of them," Crocker said. "They really carried us tonight."
Glen Lake (15-4, 12-2 Northwest) had claimed at least a share of the conference championship for the last four seasons. The Lakers finished in a three-way tie with Frankfort and Buckley at 14-2 in the '17-18 season, went a perfect 28-0 during the '18-19 and '19-20 seasons, and won the title outright last year.
Luke Hazelton led Glen Lake with 15 points. Neil Ihme had 10.
The Lakers' only other conference loss this season was a 61-59 defeat at the hands of a then-surprising Buckley team. Glen Lake came in on a 10-game winning streak after a Jan. 17 loss to Bridgeport.
Benzie entered Friday on a winning streak of its own, rattling off eight straight after the 64-56 loss to Glen Lake in Maple City. The victory pushed the streak to nine, all by double-digit margins.
"We wanted to come back and prove that was more of a fluke than anything else," Crocker said of the loss to Glen Lake.
Benzie wraps its season with two Big North Conference opponents next week at home — Cadillac on Tuesday and Traverse City West in a make-up game Thursday.
Glen Lake plays host to Big North Conference co-champ Traverse City Central on Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 58
Boyne City 41
Traverse City St. Francis: Adam Gerberding 16 points, 3 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 14 points, 5 assists; John Hagelstein 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Charlie Peterson 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Joey Donahue 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (17-2, 14-0 Lake Michigan) host Midland on Thursday. The Ramblers (11-6) head to McBain on Monday.
Joburg 60
Gaylord SM 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Preston Marlatt 21 points; Ethan Voss 10 points.
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 23 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (12-6) host Forest Area on Tuesday. The Snowbirds (7-12) welcome Inland Lakes on Tuesday.
Kingsley 52
Leland 18
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 10 points, 5 steals; Jayce Anderson 9 points, 4 steals; Eli Graves 8 points, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-12, 6-8 Northwest) head to Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Comets (0-17) host Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 61
Grayling 52
Elk Rapids: Joshua Lavely 17 points, 8 rebounds; Mason Travis 14 points, 4 steals; Spencer Ball 8 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Caleb Kerfoot 6 points; Ryan McGuire 6 points.
Grayling: Caleb Caul 15 points; Dylan Cragg 13 points; Matt Pittman 7 points; Fletcher Quinlan 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-5, 10-3 Lake Michigan) host Frankfort on Tuesday. The Vikings (10-9) head to Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Inland Lakes 76
Central Lake 63
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 24 points; Drayten Evans 22 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-14) host Pellston on Tuesday.
Mancelona 80
Forest Area 27
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 21 points; Gavin Flynn 16 points; Justin Ackler 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (13-6, 13-2 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Tuesday. Forest Area (0-17) travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday.
Mesick 47
Marion 35
Mesick: Tyler Sexton 12 points; Carter Simmer 11 points; Connor Simmer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (19-0, 17-0 West Michigan D) travel to Pentwater on Thursday.
East Jordan 58
Harbor Springs 50
East Jordan: Mason Malpass 23 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Ethan Antaya 16 points, 6 rebounds; Preston Malpass 8 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (10-8, 6-7 Lake Michigan) head to Gaylord on Tuesday.
Manton 61(3OT)
McBain 55
Manton: Lucas McKernan 22 points; Lincoln Hicks 14 points; Nolan Moffit 11 points; Luke Puffer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (12-7) host Pine River on Thursday. The Ramblers (5-12) welcome Boyne City on Monday.
TC West JV 61
Cadillac JV 30
Traverse City West (13-4): Ben Carlson 16 points; Max Ogden 11 points; Isaac Kelsey 10 points.
TC Central JV 60
Petoskey JV 29
Traverse City Central (14-3, 9-1 Big North champions): EJ Maitland 11 points; Ethan Gremel 8 points; Jack Hogan 8 points; Braden McCoon 4 steals, 8 rebounds.
Boyne City JV 39
TC St. Francis JV 38
Traverse City St. Francis (9-10, 8-5 Lake Michigan): Harrison Shepherd 13 points; Ben Stallman 8 points.
TC West frosh 56
Cadillac frosh 24
Traverse City West (17-1, 10-0 Big North champions): Caden Stoops 13 points; Mason Zimmerman 9 points; Aiden Orth 8 points.
Petoskey frosh 54
TC Central frosh 46
Traverse City Central (9-7): Donovan Meyer 14 points; Alec Roeters 14 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 54
Boyne City frosh 38
Traverse City St. Francis (10-8, 9-4 Lake Michigan): Noah Millward 11 points; Frank Reineck 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 46(OT)
TC West 41
Cadillac: Joslyn Seeley 14 points; Madelyn Schamanek 8 points; Ashlyn Lundquist 8 points; Anna Whipple 6 points.
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-13) play Manistee in the Ludington district Monday. The Titans (9-11) play Petoskey in districts Monday.
Burt Lake NMC 58
GT Academy 39
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 23 points, 8 rebounds; Julia Jones 19 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Megan Pavwoski 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (10-6) play Benzie Central in the first round of districts at Traverse City St. Francis High School at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Buckley 45
North Bay 42
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals; Aiden Harrand 7 points, 4 steals, 2 assists; Maddi Sladek 7 points, 4 rebounds; Anna Francisco 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Avery Matthews 6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-17) play at Forest Area in districts Monday. North Bay (3-14) plays Leland in the Forest Area district Monday.
Elk Rapids 57
Lake Leelanau SM 39
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 15 points; Logan Reasoner 11 points; Morgan Bergquist 11 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 18 points, 12 rebounds; Emily Grant 10 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (18-2, 13-2 Lake Michigan) play the winner of Traverse City St. Francis and Mancelona in districts Wednesday. The Eagles (13-6) play the winner of Forest Area and Buckley in districts Wednesday.
Kingsley 56
Leland 30
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 16 points; Grace Hillier 9 points, 4 steals; Maddy Johns 8 points; Hannah Grahn 6 rebounds, 7 steals.
Leland: Mallory Lowe 9 points, 3 steals; Elli Miller 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jenna Gale 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (15-5, 11-3 Northwest) have a bye in the first round of districts and will play the Boyne City-Cheboygan winner Wednesday. The Comets (7-13) play North Bay in the Forest Area district Monday.
Mancelona 66
Pellston 4
Mancelona: Stasia Derrer 10 points; Whitney Meyer 8 points; Sophia Sy 7 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (5-12) plays at Bellaire on Saturday.
Marion 44
Manistee CC 34
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 11 points; Leah Stickney 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: MCC (13-5, 12-4 West Michigan D) travels to Bear Lake on Monday.
Bear Lake 34 (OT)
BR Crossroads 29
Bear Lake: Kalissa Swanson 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Scout Stulz 7 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Alex Rineer 6 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-16) plays Manistee Catholic Central in the Brethren district Monday.
Central Lake 60
Harbor Light 15
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgamott 25 points, 9 steals; Jenny Hutchins 8 points; Emma Ward 7 points; Lexi Cain 7 points, 7 steals.
UP NEXT: The Trojans ( 10-9) play Ellsworth in districts Monday.
BOWLING
Bellaire wins first regional, qualifies for state
BELLAIRE — Friday was a day of firsts for the Bellaire varsity boys bowling team.
The Eagles won their first Division 4 regional title in program history and qualified for the state finals, also for the first time in program history. Bellaire will take to the lanes at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek with a shot for another first, a state championship, next weekend.
The Eagles had a season-high Baker game score of 224 as well as the two highest regular games, 890 and 867. They beat runner-up Houghton Lake by 124 pins. Glen Lake also qualified, finishing third.
Bellaire head coach Mike Smith felt the regional was wide open and that his team had a good shot at being in the top three, which qualify for state.
"Our conference is a gauntlet with the (Traverse City) schools, Cadillac and Benzie Central — and we played a beefed-up nonconference schedule," Smith said. "To win this trophy is proof of the boys’ hard work and how much they have bought into the program and team-aspect of the sport."
Individual scores for Bellaire included Matthew Lopardo-Lovett (235, 222, 189), Brady Hoogerhyde (189, 176, 168), Quentin Baeckeroot (187, 172), Ronan Clapp (175, 151) and Carter Massey (158, 157, 143).
The Benzie Central boys teams placed third and qualified for state in Division 3
The Traverse City Christian girls team, which won the state championship last season, finished second in the D4 regional and gets a shot to repeat. The Boyne City girls made the cut in D3 in third place.
Individual regionals in D3 and D4 are slated for Saturday.
