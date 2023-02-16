PINE RIVER — Josh Lovendusky has been around the Benzie Central wrestling program since he was 3 years old. So Wednesday was a special day for the Huskies' head coach.
Benzie Central captured its first varsity wrestling regional championship in program history as the Huskies defeated host Pine River in the semifinals, 46-29, and then knocked off Roscommon by a 55-15 final to claim the Division 4 crown.
"This is something we've been building for a long time," Lovendusky said. "This is a big deal, and it's nice to pull something together for all of the people that have put so much time and effort into the program. To bring something like this to Benzie Central is pretty amazing."
The Huskies now move on to the state finals tournament at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on Feb. 24-25.
"It's awesome. It's a proud moment," Lovendusky said of making the state championship bracket. "When I started coaching, this was one thing I said I'd accomplish. It took me a long time to build the right coaching system and get the right people surrounding it — because I knew I couldn't do it by myself."
Lovendusky pointed to Cody VanDonkelaar as being an "instrumental" part of the coaching staff in making sure the team "has not just survived but thrived."
The Benzie wrestlers obviously played a big part as well. Along with Nathan Higgins at 126 pounds, Lovendusky singled out the efforts of the seniors, including Liam Jones, Cael Katt, Landen Pangborn, Austin Smith and Wyatt Noffsinger. Lovendusky applauded the seniors, those who did and did not wrestle, for their leadership and motivation.
"They were great, tonight," he said. "Everything you could want as a coach, they gave it to you."
In Division 2 regional action, the host Gaylord Blue Devils grabbed a team championship with wins over Escanaba, 58-24, in the semifinals before pulling out a victory in the championship by the slimmest of margins, 37-36, against Bay City John Glenn.
Kingsley came up heartbreakingly short in the Division 3 regional at Gladstone. The Stags knocked off Ogemaw Heights by a 53-24 final in the semis, but fell to Gladstone in the championship round by a score of 39-38.
Results from Charlevoix's performance in the Division 4 regional at Munising were not available by press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellaire 72
Pellston 57
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 21 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jayden Hanson 19 points, 9 rebounds; Dawson Derrer 14 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Stevens 11 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-8, 5-7 Ski Valley) travel to Forest Area on Friday
Central Lake 60
Forest Area 20
Central Lake: Drayten Evans 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Garrison Barrett 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Hudson Cassio 8 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-11, 6-6 Ski Valley) travel to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. Forest Area (0-13, 0-11 Ski Valley) welcomes Bellaire on Friday.
McBain NMC 50
Lake City 33
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Brant Winkle 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Ethan Bennett 13 points, 9 rebounds; Blake DeZeeuw 8 points, 4 assists.
Lake City: Corbin Bisballe 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Brody Gothard 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Blake Root 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (13-5, 11-4 Highland) travel to Pine River on Friday. The Trojans (3-15, 2-11 Highland) host Manton on Friday.
Manton 54
Roscommon 49
Manton: Lincoln Hicks 17 points; Brennen Salani 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-12, 5-8 Highland) head to Lake City on Friday.
Mesick 74
Walkerville 20
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 23 points, 5 assists, 5 steals; Carter Simmer 23 points, 2 steals; Joe O'Neill 8 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Bulldogs 18/35 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (12-4, 11-2 West Michigan D) head to Baldwin on Friday.
Manistee 67
Onekama 51
Onekama: Luke Bradford 20 points, 7 rebounds; Caden Bradford 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Adam Domres 9 points, 7 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 7 points, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-14, 1-8 West Michigan Lakes) heads to Holton on Tuesday. The Portagers (10-7, 6-6 Northwest) travel to Kingsley on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 62
Suttons Bay 9
Kingsley: Hannah Grahn 20 points; Claire Dutton 10 points; Marissa Graham 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (11-8, 9-3 Northwest) travel to Onekama on Friday. The Norse (3-14, 0-11 Northwest) host Buckley on Thursday.
Benzie Central 50
Frankfort 48
Benzie Central: Kara Johnson 22 points; Gloria Stepanovich 16 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (13-6, 9-3 Northwest) host Leland on Friday. The Panthers (10-9, 5-6 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Friday.
Lake Leelanau SM 65
Onekama 44
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Audrey Smith 19 points; Leah Fleis 12 points, 14 rebounds; Delana Kirt 8 points, 6 rebounds; Kyla Barnowski 6 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals.
Onekama: Delaney McCarthy 11 points; Carly Bennett 10 points; Addy Zeller 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (11-7) head to Ubly on Saturday. The Portagers (5-14, 3-9 Northwest) host Kingsley on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
TC Central 6
Gaylord 1
Traverse City Central: Hunter Folgmann 1 goal, 1 assist; Koen Burkholder 2 goals; Owen Dawson 1 goal, 2 assists; Arthur McManus 1 goal; Cam Peters 1 goal; Tyler Cooper 3 assists; Cole Herzberg 1 assist; Luke Weaver 1 assist; Kiel Knapp 8 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (14-7-3, 8-1 Big North) head to Alpena on Friday. The Blue Devils (5-18, 1-9 Big North) host Negaunee on Friday.
