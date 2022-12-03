BENZIE CENTRAL — It was an all-around defensive effort Friday night for Benzie Central.
The Huskies girl's basketball team wasted no time in their home opener to make things challenging for Grand Traverse Academy (0-2), as multiple girls reached double digits, helping them to a 56-13 win.
Benzie started last year 0-3, but turned things around by starting 2-0 and are hopeful about this season.
“It feels pretty good,” said Benzie Central coach Jeff Nordbeck. “It gives some confidence to the kids, it gets them believing in what we are trying to do, and we just keep building from there.”
Junior Gloria Stepanovich produced a team-high 15 points. Kara Johnson added 13 points and mustered six of Benzie Central's 21 steals on the night. The Huskies applied full-court pressure the whole first half, which made it difficult for the Mustangs to get started.
“We are working hard and working in improving our defense for the year and playing more aggressive defense,” Nordbeck said.
The Mustangs haven’t started the season 0-2 since the 2019-20 season, but GTA coach Amy Dix sees this as a learning experience for the team.
“That’s the beautiful thing about these girls, they are motivated to do better and make themselves better,” Dix said. “I don’t have to convince them of that. 0-2? That just makes us all super focused in practice because we know we have things to work on collectively to become of a more cohesive unit.”
Julia Jones led the Mustangs with 8 points.
Benzie Central has one more game before getting a crack at Glen Lake on Dec. 9 in their first Northwest Conference opponent.
Nordbeck believes this season his girls have a chance to do something special in the conference that most teams won’t see coming.
“We can gauge where we are at and hopefully come out with a win,” he said. “Set the tone right off the back to let them know Benzie Central is planning on competing for that Northwest title.”
The Huskies travel to Ludington on Dec. 6, and the Mustangs end their three-game road trip at Buckley before their home opener against Mancelona on Dec. 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 31
Grand Haven 30
Traverse City Central: Jakiah Brumfield 10 points; Lucia France 7 points, 9 rebounds; Sophie Simon 7 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Trojans end their three-game road trip against Bay City Western Dec. 6.
TC St. Francis 48
Cadillac 42
TC St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 15 points, 4 rebounds; Maggie Napont 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Kate Jenson 4 points, 2 big free throws at end of the game; Adrianna Spranger 8 points, 6 rebounds.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gladiators (2-0) host Rudyard, Tuesday.
Hamilton 48
TC West 16
TC West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Titans (0-1) travel Saturday to Vicksburg.
Bear Lake 42
Mason Co. Eastern 16
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Lakers (0-1) travel Wednesday to Mesick.
Charlevoix 40
Leland 33
Charlevoix: Anna Kemp 13 points; Evelyn Rosier 3-4 from 3-point line, 12 points; Mikayla Sharrow 9 points, 2 steals; Abby Wright 5points, 9 rebounds.
Leland: Elli Miller 11 points; Mallory Lowe 9 points.
UP NEXT: Ryders (1-1, 1-1 LMC) travel Tuesday to Gaylord. Leland (1-1, 1-1 Northwest) hosts Suttons Bay (0-1), Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 49
Kingsley 24
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 10 points, 2 assists, 6 steals, 1 block; Kendall Standfest 9 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Elks (1-1) travel to Glen Lake (0-0) Tuesday.
McBain Tournament
Gaylord St. Mary 60
Escanaba 45
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Ava Schultz 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Sydney Grusczynski 9 points, 4 rebounds; Kaylee Jeffers 8 points, 12 rebounds 4 steals.
Escanaba: Keira Maki 27 points; Sailor Henderson 14 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary continues in the McBain tournament, Saturday.
Petoskey Invitational
Lake City 55
Grandville 50
Lake City: Alie Bisballe 20 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks; MacKenzie Bisballe 16 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds; Emma Nickerson 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (1-0) faces Petoskey on Saturday in the Petoskey Invite
Manistee 59
Muskegon Oakridge 40
Manistee: Libby Mccarthy 24 points; Jayna Edmonndson 12 points; Allison Kelley 12 points, 15 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manistee (2-1) hosts Frankfort, Monday.
Manton 67
Houghton Lake 38
Manton — Lauren Wilder 26 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Rangers travel to McBain, Dec. 9.
Brethren 60
Mesick 16
Brethren: Elly Sexton 16 points; Alice Amstutz 11 points, Maddy Biller 11 points; Oliva Sexton 10 points; Stella Estes 8 points.
Mesick: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Brethren (2-0,1-0) hosts Pentwater, Wednesday.
HOCKEY
Houghton 7
TC Central 0
Traverse City Central: Brady Faille 29 saves.
UP NEXT: Trojans (2-1-2, 2-0 Big North) travel to Hancock, Saturday.
Bay Reps 5
Mattawan 0
Bay Reps: Grant Lucas 1 goal; Ethan Coleman goal, assist; John Hawkins goal; Larson Miller goal, assist; Riley Pierce goal, assist; Carter Denoyer assist.
UP NEXT: The Reps (4-0-1) travel Saturday to Alpena.
Alpena 3
TC West 1
Traverse City West: Mason West 50 saves; Jonah Starr goal; Carter Dobb assist; Kallen Ray assist.
UP NEXT: Titans (0-3) host Mattawan, Saturday.
Petoskey 9
Monroe St. Mary 2
Petoskey: Thomas Guiney goal, assist; Forrest Neff goal, 2 assists; Dylan Robinson 4 goals, assist; Noah Bodurka goal, 2 assists; Kaiden Boyce goal; Wyatt Stinger goal.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-2) hosts Grand Haven, Saturday.
