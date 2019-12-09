GAYLORD — Brady Hunter only needed nine points, instead he dropped 29.
The Gaylord St. Mary senior netted his 1,000th career point on Monday in a 78-71 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary at home.
The Snowbirds fell behind 9-2 in the first quarter before tying the score at 16 at the end of the stanza. The Eagles led 33-32 at halftime but Gaylord St. Mary owned the third quarter.
The Snowbirds went up 55-49 to end the third and were sparked by Steven Koscielniak with 13 points.
Shawn Bramer led the Eagles with 23 points and August Schaub netted 21. The Eagles made 12 three-pointers on the night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 43
Charlevoix 29
Kingsley (2-0): Brittany Bowman 12 points, 5 assists; Sydny Hessem 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jane Dunlop 9 points, 9 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Addie Nagel 8 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Frankfort, Friday.
Lk Leelanau SM 41
Buckley 35
LLSM (1-2): Olivia Schaub 11 points; Emily Grant 9 points, 6 rebounds; Genevieve Bramer 8 rebounds.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 16 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts Rudyard, Saturday. ]
North Bay 44
GT Academy 41
GTA: Katelynn Dix 15 points, 5 steals; Melissa Hatch 11 points; Angel Zoulek 9 points, 10 rebounds.
North Bay: Paige Kohler 17 points; Bailey Pettit 9 points, 9 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mancelona 74
Ellsworth 49
Mancelona (1-0): Jayden Alfred 29 points; Oumar Sy 7 points; Mike Wagner 7 points; Tom Palmer 11 points.
Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 17 points, 14 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 13 points, 4 rebounds; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts East Jordan, Thursday.
Boyne City 75
St. Ignace 27
Boyne City (1-0): Max Vondra 13 points; Pete Calcaterra 12 points; Jakob Steinhoff 8 points; 13 of 14 Ramblers scored.
Kalkaska 67
Kingsley 59
Kalkaska (1-0): Ben Fitch 19 points; Nathan Blasko 17 points.
Kingsley (0-1): Beau LaTulip 17 points, 3 assists; Ayden Mullin 13 points, 6 rebounds; Gage Hessem 12 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Glen Lake, December 17.
