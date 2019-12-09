GAYLORD — Brady Hunter only needed nine points, instead he dropped 29. 

The Gaylord St. Mary senior netted his 1,000th career point on Monday in a 78-71 win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary at home. 

The Snowbirds fell behind 9-2 in the first quarter before tying the score at 16 at the end of the stanza. The Eagles led 33-32 at halftime but Gaylord St. Mary owned the third quarter. 

The Snowbirds went up 55-49 to end the third and were sparked by Steven Koscielniak with 13 points. 

Shawn Bramer led the Eagles with 23 points and August Schaub netted 21. The Eagles made 12 three-pointers on the night. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Kingsley 43

Charlevoix 29

Kingsley (2-0): Brittany Bowman 12 points, 5 assists; Sydny Hessem 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jane Dunlop 9 points, 9 rebounds. 

Charlevoix: Addie Nagel 8 points. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Frankfort, Friday. 

Lk Leelanau SM 41

Buckley 35

LLSM (1-2): Olivia Schaub 11 points; Emily Grant 9 points, 6 rebounds; Genevieve Bramer 8 rebounds. 

Buckley: Shelby Cade 16 points. 

UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts Rudyard, Saturday. ]

North Bay 44

GT Academy 41

GTA: Katelynn Dix 15 points, 5 steals; Melissa Hatch 11 points; Angel Zoulek 9 points, 10 rebounds. 

North Bay: Paige Kohler 17 points; Bailey Pettit 9 points, 9 rebounds. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mancelona 74

Ellsworth 49

Mancelona (1-0): Jayden Alfred 29 points; Oumar Sy 7 points; Mike Wagner 7 points; Tom Palmer 11 points. 

Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 17 points, 14 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 13 points, 4 rebounds; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 8 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts East Jordan, Thursday. 

Boyne City 75

St. Ignace 27

Boyne City (1-0): Max Vondra 13 points;  Pete Calcaterra 12 points; Jakob Steinhoff 8 points; 13 of 14 Ramblers scored. 

Kalkaska 67

Kingsley 59

Kalkaska (1-0): Ben Fitch 19 points; Nathan Blasko 17 points. 

Kingsley (0-1): Beau LaTulip 17 points, 3 assists; Ayden Mullin 13 points, 6 rebounds; Gage Hessem 12 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: Kingsley at Glen Lake, December 17. 

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you