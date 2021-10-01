TRAVERSE CITY — The first runners to cross the finish line at Rasho Farms were not much of a surprise.
Traverse City West’s Jonah Hochstetler won the boys race and Traverse City Central’s Julia Flynn won the girls race at the Hoka One One Postal Nationals/TC Twilight cross country race Thursday. Hochsteler finished the course in 10:32.1, and Flynn was more than a minute ahead of the second-place runner with a time of 11:09.2.
The 2-mile event included runners from Central, West, Grand Traverse Academy, Elk Rapids and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
“It was just a beautiful day. The course out there is just a classic cross-country course,” TC Central girls head coach Lisa Taylor said. “It was great to see people out again and cheering kids on. There were tons of families. The kids really cheered each other on, too. It felt good to be out there.”
West took the top four spots on the boys’ side with Hochstetler being joined by Isaac Stone (10:48.3), Carter Dean (10:55.5) and Willem DeGood (10:57). The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Charlie Ward (Elk Rapids, 11:16.7), Caleb Kerfoot (Elk Rapids, 11:19.9), Peter Worden (TC West, 11:24.6), Christian Kerfoot (Elk Rapids, 11:29.4), Kaiden Morey (TC Central, 11:30.1) and Max Ward (Elk Rapids, 11:31.4).
Central had the top seven spots for the girls. Flynn was followed by Alexis Ball (12:16.5), Ella Kirkwood (12:17.5), Ellie Schenkelberger (12:17.8), Kathleen Venhuizen (12:42), Lola Reimers (12:52.2) and Lauren May (13:03.4). Hannah Janssen (Elk Rapids, 13:22.3), Petra Foote (GTA, 13:28.4) and Tioloman Traore (Central, 13:33.5) capped the top 10.
SOCCER
TC West 7
Cadillac 0
Traverse City West: Josh Hirschenberger 4 goals, 3 assists; Caleb Nowak 2 goals, 2 assists; Aiden Orth goal, assist; Ian Robertson assist; Trae Collins 1 save; Drew Alexander 1 save.
UP NEXT: TC West (9-4-2, 7-0 Big North) plays Saturday at Muskegon Mona Shores.
Elk Rapids 8
Grayling 1
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 3 goals; Jared Barcenas goal, assist; Noah Hilley 2 goals, assist; Spencer Ball goal, 2 assists; Sean Burch goal, 2 assists; Jack Spencer 3 saves. Spencer’s streak of 13 consecutive shutouts snapped.
“We’ve got a lot of (ticked) off soccer players on our team, tonight,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said about Spencer’s broken shutout streak.
UP NEXT: The Elks (12-3-3, 8-0 Lake Michigan) visit Petoskey on Friday.
Boyne City 2
Charlevoix 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 3 saves; Hayden Mosley goal; Austin Mercer goal, assist; Mason Fiel assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (11-6-2, 7-1 LMC) plays at Elk Rapids, Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3
Boyne City 2
Traverse City St. Francis def. Boyne City 25-19, 22-25, 14-25, 27-25, 15-12.
St. Francis: Avery Nance 41 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces; Gwyneth Bramer 8 kills; Maggie Jarema 11 kills; Alexis Ochab 10 kills; Landry Fouch 8 kills, 12 digs; Emily Erhardt 16 digs; Allee Shepherd 8 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (8-12-3, 1-1 LMC) travels Tuesday to Grayling.
Elk Rapids wins Kingsley tri meet
Elk Rapids def. Kingsley 2-1 (25-14, 17-25, 25-23) and Mesick 2-0 (25-19, 25-21). Kingsley def. Mesick 2-0 (25-18, 25-14)
Elk Rapids: Logan Reasoner 11 kills; Bri Roberts 10 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks, 15 digs; Lili Hoberg 8 kills, 12 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 3 kills, 6 aces, 17 digs, 53 assists; Grace Mischel 43 digs, 2 aces.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 25 kills, 3 blocks; Chloe Morgan 7 kills; Coral Bott 6 kills, 27 digs, 5 aces; Grace Lewis 7 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Jennifer Lefler 5 kills, 13 digs; Lexi Sattler 24 digs, 5 aces; Paityn VanPelt 3 kills, 48 assists, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: The Elks (9-8-3) play Saturday at Mt. Pleasant. The Stags (17-8-1, 4-0 Northwest) visit Glen Lake, Tuesday.
TC Christian 3
North Bay 1
Traverse City Christian def. North Bay 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 25 kills, 13 digs, 7 aces, block, 2 assists; Ava Wendel 10 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, assist; Lydia Brower 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks, assist; Julianna Brower kill, ace, 3 blocks, 4 digs, 40 assists.
North Bay: Laila Vang 11 kills, 28 digs, assist, block; Lillian Brown 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces, block; Marissa Kohler 2 digs, 17 assists, ace; Emily Sirmeyer 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian School (23-2-2) plays in the Chippewa Hills Invitational, Saturday. North Bay (5-16, 2-2 NWC) hosts Leland, Tuesday.
Manton 3
Beal City 1
Manton def. Beal City 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-13.
Manton (16-9, 4-5 Highland): Adrianna Sackett 3 aces, 2 kills, 24 digs; Ashley Bredahl ace, 26 assists, 9 digs; Emma Ruppert 5 digs; Hannah Clark 2 kills; Kailey Fredette 6 digs; Lauren Wilder 2 aces, 8 kills, 15 digs; Leah Helsel ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 25 digs; Megan Moffit ace, 15 kills, 7 assists, 13 digs; Morgan Shepler 7 kills, block, assist, 12 digs.
TENNIS
Trojans win Big North Conference title
Team results: 1. Traverse City Central 38; 2. Petoskey 33; 3. Cadillac 22; 4. Traverse City West 15; 5. Alpena 12.
TC Central: 1S — Tanner Cooley def. JV All-Stars 8-0, def. Alpena (2,2), def. Petoskey (2,3); 2S — Evan O’Connor def. JV All-Stars 8-0, def. TC West (3,2), def. Petoskey (7-5, 7-6[4]); 3S — Luke Appleford def. Alpena (0,0), def. TC West (0,0), lost to Petoskey (2-6, 6-2, 2-10); 4S — Cody Wall def. JV All-Stars 8-1, def. Cadillac (1,2), lost to Petoskey (2,2); 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor def. Alpena (1,1), def. TC West (0,0), def. Petoskey (3,3); 2D — Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer def. TC West (2,0), def. Alpena (2,1), def. Petoskey (2,0); 3D — Parker Welch/Alden King def. Alpena (2,1), def. TC West (0,3), def. Petoskey (2,4); 4D — Mitch Stern/Parker Petersen def. Alpena (0,0), def. Cadillac (1,0), def. TC West (1,0).
“Our guys looked ready to play,” Central head coach Shane Dilloway said. “Having six flight champions and two runner-ups, I’m really proud of the boys. They did a nice job on the courts today.”
UP NEXT: Central (10-10-1), which is ranked 10th in Division 2, follows up its second straight Big North Conference title with regional play next Wednesday at Midland Tennis Center.
FOOTBALL
TC Saint Francis JV 39
Houghton Lake JV 14
Traverse City St. Francis: Jack Gruber 1-yard TD, 8 tackles; Tommy Richardson 2 rushing TDs (1, 4); Tyler Kadlec 22-yard rushing TD; Mason Daciuk 2 TD passes (33, 24); Cam Sellers TD reception; Charlie Olivier TD reception, 4 PAT kicks; Ben Stallman 12 tackles; Warren Asher 3 tackles for loss.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (4-2, 1-2) plays Sault Ste. Marie, Thursday.
TC Central frosh 40
Cadillac frosh 34
Traverse City Central: Drew Zrimec threw four Touchdowns (2 Johnny Ferguson, 1 Cy Shoemaker, 1 Jace Rowell), a 2-pt point conversion (Luke VanderRoest), and ran for a score. Shoemaker also ran for a score and a 2-pt conversion.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central (5-1, 3-1 Big North) plays Grand Rapids South Christian, Thursday.