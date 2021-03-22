ALPENA — Ashlen Hill had double-double for Traverse City Central Monday and did it without double-digit scoring.
Traverse City Central beat Alpena 44-43 on the road Monday to advance to the district semifinals. Hill grabbed 11 rebounds and 10 steals, adding 9 points in the district quarterfinal win for the Trojans.
Central (2-14) picks up its second win of the season and will meet TC West (8-3) in the district semifinals. The winner will advance to face the winner of Petoskey (9-3) and Marquette (3-11).
Petoskey has beat TC West and TC Central each twice this season.
Gaylord opted out of the postseason, so Marquette advanced by default.
The Trojans forced 34 turnovers on the Wildcats and were led by Halli Warner with 18 points. Sophia Locricchio had 12 rebounds.
“Kyla Welch played a great floor game, and Addy Franzi had some key rebounds and defensive stops,” Central coach Greg Farmer said.
DIVISION 2
Manistee 43
Kingsley 39
Manistee (6-11): Jayna Edmondson 16 points; Calli Ronning 10 points.
Kingsley (7-9): Maddy Johns 10 points; Morissa Schleich 10 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee will face Ludington Wednesday at Kingsley in the district semifinal.
Benzie Central 37
Reed City 30
Benzie (10-7): Ellen Bretzke 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Gloria Stepanovich 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks; Heidi Pfeiffer 4 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Benzie will face Cadillac Wednesday in Kingsley in the district semifinal.
DIVISION 3
Charlevoix 56
East Jordan 21
Charlevoix (9-7): Taylor Petrosky 14 points, 11 points, 5 assists; Mikayla Sharrow 15 points; Lauren Shepard 15 points, 6 rebounds. Charlevoix played with five varsity players because of quarantines recommended after COVID-19 contract tracing investigations and had three new athletes join the team Monday.
East Jordan (6-9): Anna Richards 10 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Johannesburg-Lewiston Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Houghton Lake 44
Manton 29
Manton (7-8): Lauren Wilder 16 points, 3 rebounds; Leah Helsel 7 points; Aysia Taylor 4 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Houghton Lake will face Lake City at McBain Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Mancelona 52
GT Academy 45
Mancelona (6-9): Madison Wilcox 14 points; Annabelle Roy 11 points; Sophia Sy 10 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (8-5): Claudia Burley 14 points; Kiera Marcero 12 points, 4 3-pointers; Catelyn Dix 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona will host Elk Rapids Wednesday in the district semifinals.
DIVISION 4
Manistee CC 43
Brethren 29
Manistee Catholic Central (7-7): Grace Kidd 12 points; Kaylyn Johnson 10 points; Ashlen VanAelft 8 points.
Brethren (5-8): Halle Richardson 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Elly Sexton 6 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks; Maddy Billar 4 points; Paige Gutowski 3 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central at Mesick Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Lk Leelanau SM 58
Forest Area 39
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-6): Emily Grant 18 points, 10 rebounds; Leah Fleis 13 points.
Forest Area (2-12): Emily Norkowski 12 points.
UP NEXT: St. Mary will face Leland Wednesday at Bellaire in the district semifinals.
Gaylord SM 75
Alba 12
Gaylord St. Mary (12-3): Bailey Murrell 30 points, 26 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals.
Alba (0-11): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: St. Mary will face Ellsworth Wednesday at Central Lake for the district final.
Central Lake opted out of the postseason. It had Ellsworth as its first round matchup, who advances to the district final by default as of a result.
The Record-Eagle’s email servers were down Monday. Please call 231-933-1410 to report scores and stats.