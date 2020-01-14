KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Stags almost let a win slip away on Tuesday but Gage Hessem saved the day.
The Stags (2-3, 2-2 NWC) led most of the evening and were up 11 points with only six minutes to play in the game, but the Buckley Bears (1-4) made a run and took the lead with only one minute remaining.
Enter Hessem.
The Bears were up one point and missed the front end of a 1-and-1, giving the Stags a rebound and a timeout with 4.5 seconds left. Kingsley executed their plan to perfection and Hessem was left open for a 3-pointer in the corner at the buzzer to win the game 52-50 for the Stags.
Hessem led the Stags with 11 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Inthisone also tallied 11 points while Beau LaTulip and Evan Douglass each netted seven.
Kyle Kaczanowski led the Bears with 22 points while Tyler Francisco netted 12 points and had 11 rebounds. Luke Frasier also had eight points for Buckley.
The Stags will host Frankfort on Thursday while the Bears travel to Leland.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 53
Elk Rapids 48
TC Central (7-3): Carson Bourdo 12 points; Henry Goldkuhle 11 points; Tylor McCoon 7 points, 4 rebounds; Peyton Smith 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals.
Elk Rapids (2-2): Preston Ball 22 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Gordie LaFontaine 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Marlin Starkey 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Josh Lavely 6 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TC Central at TC West, Friday; Elk Rapids hosts Charlevoix, Friday.
Gaylord SM 45
Bellaire 33
Gaylord SM: Brady Hunter 15 points; Alex Pudvan 13 points.
Bellaire (1-6, 0-4 SVC): Connor Niepoth 11 points, 2 steals; Jordan Dennis 7 points; Dave Yuhaus 6 points, 10 rebounds; Luke Niepoth 2 steals, 6 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Joburg, Thursday.
Mesick 65
Walkerville 38
Mesick (2-5, 2-4 WMD): Robert Spoor 13 points; Lucas Hayes 13 points; Logan Wienclaw 10 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Baldwin, Thursday.
Mackinaw City 67
Alba 31
Alba: Chris Grody 10 points, 4 rebounds; Brock Bootz 8 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Alba at Cadillac Heritage, Friday.
Boyne Falls 57
Petoskey SM 25
Boyne Falls (4-2): Tyler Gellis 27 points, 6 assists; Blake Brunmeier 10 points; Nathan Schmidt 6 rebounds.
Petoskey St. Michael: Mack Moore 8 points; Adam Paga 8 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls at Burt Lake NMC, Thursday.
Manistee CC 62
Bear Lake 29
Bear Lake (1-5, 1-4 WMD): Ty Babinek 14 points, 4 rebounds.
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 20 points; Mateo Barnett 16 points.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Brethren, Thursday.
Manton 60
Roscommon 53
Manton (5-1, 4-0 Highland): Isaac Raden 26 points; Kaleb Moore 13 points; Lucas McKernan 9 points; Cole Regnerus 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Manton at Lake City, Friday.
Leland 61
Suttons Bay 54
Leland: Gavin Miller 22 points; JJ Popp 18 points.
Suttons Bay (3-3, 1-2 NWC): Lucas Mikesell 19 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Onekama, Thursday.
Petoskey 63
Charlevoix 53
Charlevoix (4-2): Evan Solomon 18 points; Jacob Mueller 13 points; Ben Lentz 11 points.
Petoskey: Gabe Whitmore 30 points, 6 three-pointers in first half.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, Friday.
Cadillac 61
Bay City W. 37
Cadillac (6-0): Tipp Baker 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals; Cole Jenema 16 points, 6 rebounds; Logan Wilde 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac host Alpena, Friday.
Ellsworth 74
Harbor Light 48
Ellsworth: Brayden Steenwyk 15 points, 12 rebounds; Kelan Pletcher 7 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Jamal Cebulski 14 points, 4 rebounds; Ethan Tomga 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Jaeger Griswold 12 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, Thursday.
Benzie Central 63
Onekama 47
Benzie Central (3-2, 2-1 NWC): Tyler Kintigh 18 points; Connor McLaren 11 points; Bennett Niswonger 10 points; Nate Childers 9 points.
Onekama (2-4): Taylor Bennett 22 points, 5 assists, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Wade Sedlar 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Ben Falk 6 points; Aaron Powers 4 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Suttons Bay, Thursday; Benzie Central vs. Detroit Cody at Saginaw Valley State University, Monday.
Boyne City 71
Gaylord 37
Boyne City: Aidan Brehm 16 points; Max Vondra 15 points; Pete Calcaterra 10 points; Stephan Orban 7 points; Jack Neer 8 points; Jakob Steinhoff 9 points.
Gaylord: R. Gapinski 11 points.
Joburg 85
Forest Area 73
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 22 points, 4 steals; Phoenix Mulholland 19 points, 6 rebounds; Johnny Stosio 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Dominic Hart 14 points.
TC Central JV 45
Elk Rapids JV 37
TCC JV (6-3): Parker Schmidt 14 points; Ben Van Nes 11 points.
Elk Rapids JV (0-4): Charlie Wade 14 points; Max Irlean 10 points.
TCC frosh 48
Elk Rapids frosh 30
TCC frosh (5-1): Miles Smith 17 points; Brayden Halliday 12 points.
Elk Rapids (3-1): John Vanderheide 9 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lk Leelanau SM 49
GT Academy 30
GTA: Angel Zoulek 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Kiera Marcero 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Claudia Burley 4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks.
LLSM (3-7): Emily Grant 27 points, 7-11 FTs; Violeta Serrano 8 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Bear Lake, Friday; Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosts Central Lake, Tuesday.
Slt. Ste. Marie 55
TC Central 37
TCC (2-7): Carina Stewart 17 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Petoskey, Tuesday.
Slt. Ste. Marie JV 28
TC Central JV 26
TCC JV (4-5): Addy Franz 10 points.
TCC frosh 57
Slt. Ste. Marie frosh 13
TCC frosh (8-0): Halli Warner 19 points; Sophie Simon 16 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.