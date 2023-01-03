MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake and Charlevoix were headed in two different directions when they met Tuesday. And each continued in their respective direction.
The Lakers handed the Rayders a 69-53 loss in boys varsity basketball action Tuesday, keeping the good times rolling for Glen Lake and the bad times going for Charlevoix. The win also snapped Glen Lake’s three-game losing streak to Charlevoix.
The Lakers built a 42-26 lead at halftime and eventually ballooned their lead to 28, allowing head coach Rob Flaska to get time on the court for all of his players.
Glen Lake came into Tuesday’s contest riding a three-game win streak after dropping the season opener to Elk Rapids. Charlevoix, on the other hand, had dropped two in a row after picking up its lone win of the season against Manton two weeks ago.
Luke Hazelton led all scorers with 39 points for the Lakers while also hauling in 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists as the emergency point guard during parts of the game. The Lakers were without their starting point guard, and Flaska moved a sophomore into the starting position Tuesday and used Hazelton when the sophomore sub was on the bench.
Neil Ihme was the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks and a slam dunk.
Since their loss, the Lakers (4-1, 1-0 Northwest) have averaged 66.8 points per game in those four victories. The Rayders (1-5), in their five losses this season, are allowing 62 points per game.
“We feel like we let that one go against Elk Rapids, but you’ve got to hand it to them,” Flaska said. “We feel pretty good, but we’d like to shoot the ball better. ... We’re going to need to be able to knock shots down as the season moves forward and score inside and out if we want to have the year we want.”
Glen Lake travels to Kingsley on Friday for a Northwest Conference matchup with the Stags before hosting Buckley on Jan. 11. Charlevoix’s next varsity contest is scheduled for this coming Tuesday at Harbor Springs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saginaw Heritage 61
TC Central 56
Traverse City Central: Brayden Halliday 17 points; Anthony Ribel 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Landen Miller 11 points; Miles Smith 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-5) host Cadillac on Friday.
TC Christian 66
Buckley 63
Traverse City Christian: The Sabres came back from a 10-point deficit after the third quarter to pull out the win. Levi Shultz 21 points; Reece Broderick 16 points; Austin Miller 9 points.
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 22 points; Jackson Kulawiak 15 points; Carter Williams 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (5-1) host Ellsworth on Thursday. The Bears (3-4, 1-1 Northwest) welcome Frankfort on Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 54
Frankfort 41
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 34 points, 7 rebounds; Drew Thompson 11 points, 6 rebounds.
Frankfort: Emmerson Farmer 14 points; Carter Kerby 13 points; Nick Stevenson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (6-0) travel to Leland on Wednesday. The Panthers (4-1) head to Buckley on Thursday.
Cadillac 74
Alpena 30
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jaden Montague 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Chris Reinhold 9 points; Eli Main 7 points, 6 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-0, 2-0 Big North) head to Traverse City Central on Friday.
Onaway 85
Central Lake 57
Central Lake: Garrison Barrett 14 points, 6 rebounds; Drayten Evans 13 points, 7 rebounds; Grant Miller 9 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-4, 0-1 Ski Valley) travel to Bellaire on Thursday.
Onekama 60
Brethren 56
Onekama: Adam Domres 16 points, 5 rebounds; Luke Bradford 10 points, 12 rebounds; Caden Bradford 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (4-1, 1-1 Northwest) head to Leland on Friday. The Bobcats (2-3) host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday.
TC Central JV 71
Heritage JV 55
Traverse City Central: Brendan Slack 33 points; Jack Potgieter 11 points; Alec Roeters 10 points; Owen Ribel 9 points; Ethan Rademacher 7 assists.
Heritage frosh 57
TC Central frosh 50
Traverse City Central (1-4): Cassius Feeney 19 Points.
St. Francis frosh 29
Kalkaska frosh 26
Traverse City St. Francis (2-2, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Landon Kiessel 12 points; George Heeringa 9 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 41
Saginaw Heritage 38
Traverse City Central: Halli Warner 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Ashlen Hill 7 points, 4 rebounds; Jakiah Brumfield 7 points, 4 rebounds; Sophie Simon 6 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-1) host Cadillac on Friday.
Beal City 40
Manton 38
Manton: Aliyah Geary 17 points, 5 rebounds; Leah Helsel 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists; Angela Porter 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (2-4) head to Pine River on Thursday.
Lake City 58
Morley Stanwood 43
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 20 Points, 5 Rebounds; Alie Bisballe 15 Points, 18 Rebounds, 8 Assists, 5 Blocks; Emma Nickerson 7 Points, 7 Rebounds; Haylee Parniske 6 Points; Tarrin Miller 4 Points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (7-1, 2-1 Highland) head to Beal City on Thursday.
Gaylord SM 54
Charlevoix 39
Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wright 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Anna Kemp 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Evelyn Rosier 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (4-2) travel to Onaway on Wednesday. The Rayders (4-4) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Stags top Manton, Lake City at tri
Scores: Kingsley def. Manton 64-18, Kingsley def. Lake City 62-9.
Kingsley: 106 — Alex Drury 2-0; 120 — Moira Martz 1-0; 132 — Cameron Fryer 2-0; 132 — Riely Rector 1-0; 132 — Colton Goethals 1-0; 138 — Gavyn Merchant 2-0; 144 — Isaac Grahn 1-1; 144 — Tyler Unterbrink 1-0; 150 — Justin Grahn 2-0; 165 — Caleb Bott 2-0; 175 — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 175 — Adalene Chambers 0-2; 190 — Maximus Goethals 2-0; 215 — Samuel Goethals 2-0; 285 — Raymond VanDyke 2-0.
