SUTTONS BAY — Luke Hazelton had himself a fine Friday night as the Glen Lake Laker dropped 38 points in an 88-36 victory over Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay.
Hazelton, who fell just a rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards, was buoyed in his offensive efforts by Sean Galla's 17-point performance. Neil Ihme was big on the inside for the Lakers (7-1, 4-0 Northwest), hauling in 10 rebounds and blocking four Norsemen shots. Benji Allen also chipped in with six points and five assists.
The win is the Lakers' seventh straight and second consecutive 80-point output after topping Buckley 89-43 on Wednesday. During this winning stretch, Glen Lake's average margin of victory has been 34 points.
Suttons Bay now sits at 2-5 with a 1-5 record in the Northwest. The Norsemen have dropped their last five straight games after opening the season with back-to-back wins against Grand Traverse Academy and Leland. After the home loss to the Lakers, Suttons Bay will be on the road for its next four contests.
Both the Lakers and Norsemen get a week off from live-game action as Glen Lake hosts Frankfort and Suttons Bay travels to Buckley this coming Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC West 75
Alpena 67
Traverse City West: Ben Habers 26 points; Lincoln Lockhart 20 points; Quinten Gillespie 10 points, Winslow Robinson 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (5-6) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC Central 64
Gaylord 61
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Jack Hogan 16 points; Miles Smith 7 points; Landen Miller 11 rebounds.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-7) head to Petoskey on Friday. The Blue Devils (4-4) travel to Cheboygan on Monday.
Benzie Central 55
Frankfort 44
Benzie Central: Rowan Zickert 15 points; Jaxon Childers 13 points; Grayson Converse 13 points; Andrew Gray 10 points; Porter Rucki 4 points.
Frankfort: Carter Kerby 15 points; Emmerson Farmer 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (5-2, 4-0 Northwest) host Leland on Friday. The Panthers (7-3) head to Glen Lake on Friday.
Buckley 54
Onekama 44
Buckley: Jeremiah Pasbjerg 14 points; Landon Kulawiak 14 points; Carter Williams 12 points, 9 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points, 7 assists.
Onekama: Adam Domres 16 points, 11 rebounds; Luke Bradford 8 points, 14 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (4-6, 2-4 Northwest) head to Ellsworth on Wednesday. The Portagers (5-3) travel to Bear Lake on Monday.
Kingsley 52
Leland 24
Kingsley: Chase Bott 15 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Dear 8 points, 6 steals; Jameson Stewart 7 points.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (2-7, 2-3 Northwest) head to Onekama on Friday. The Comets (1-7) travel to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 75
Ellsworth 59
Elk Rapids: Maceo Gulich 19 points; Caleb Kerfoot 15 points, 3 assists; Spencer Ball 14 points, 5 assists, 4 steals.
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 24 points; Kelan Pletcher 20 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-3) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Lancers (5-3) travel to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
Mesick 69
BR Crossroads 12
Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 25 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 9 steals; Diego Ham 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Connor Cook 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-6) head to Brethren on Friday.
TC Central JV 66
Gaylord JV 28
Traverse City Central: Owen Ribel 19 points; Ethan Rademacher 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alpena 32
TC West 30
Traverse City West: Raegan LaCross 8 points; Grace Bohrer 7 points; Ainslee Hewitt 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-10) head to Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 43
Elk Rapids 26
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Gwyneth Bramer 12 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 8 points, 5 rebounds; Kendall Standfest 7 points, 9 rebounds; Hunter Schellenbarger 6 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (8-1, 4-1 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Elks (7-2, 4-1 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 68
Suttons Bay 12
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 15 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Maddie Bradford 15 points, 3 rebounds; Paige Steffke 8 points; Eleanor Valkner 8 points, 4 rebounds; Jessie Pugh 8 points, 4 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-1) host Cadillac on Tuesday. The Norse (1-6) welcome the Traverse City Bulldogs on Monday.
Charlevoix 50
Grayling 46
Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Mikayla Sharrow 8 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Evelyn Rosier 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Karlee Eaton 8 points.
Grayling: Emma Kuziel 8 points; Makayla Watkins 8 points; Cali D-Amour 7 points; Lauren Hartman 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-7) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Vikings (7-4) head to East Jordan on Tuesday.
East Jordan 59
Kalkaska 19
East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick 25 points; Lindsey Cross 22 points.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-4) host Grayling on Tuesday. The Blazers (1-7) head to Boyne City on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 58
Joburg 37
Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (8-2) host Inland Lakes on Tuesday. The Cardinals (8-3) welcome Forest Area on Tuesday.
Kingsley 52
Leland 27
Kingsley: Kaylee Schelich 12 points, Grace Lewis 10 points; Grace Hillier 8 points.
Leland: Elli Miller 16 points, 12 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Stags (6-5, 4-1 Northwest) host Onekama on Friday. The Comets (3-5) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.
Lake City 56
McBain NMC 30
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists; Rylee Cohoon 8 points; Payton Hogan 4 points; Alie Bisballe 4 points; Emma Nickerson 3 points, 5 rebounds.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (10-1, 5-1 Highland) head to Manton on Tuesday. The Comets (1-6) host Pine River on Tuesday.
BR Crossroads 35
Mesick 28
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 12 points; Cassie Sexton 6 points; Emily Milliron 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-7, 4-5 West Michigan D) head to Brethren on Friday.
Harbor Springs 56
Boyne City 40
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 18 points; Elly Wilcox 6 points; Ava Maginity 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-10) host Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Bellaire 45
Onaway 48
Bellaire: The Eagles trailed by 15 at the half and had a game-tying 3-pointer rim out at the end-game buzzer. Jacey Somers 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks; Addy Patton 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Abi Yuhaus 6 points, 7 rebounds; Alex Dawson 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5, 2-3 Ski Valley) host Mancelona on Tuesday.
Marion 39
Bear Lake 33
Bear Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-7) host Buckley on Tuesday.
Manistee 54
Fremont 50
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (6-5) travels to Hart on Monday.
Inland Lakes 68
Central Lake 43
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-6) welcome Pellston on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids JV 41
St. Francis JV 34
Traverse City St. Francis (8-1, 4-1 Lake Michigan): Harper Nausadis 9 points; Maya Padisak 7 points; Zoey Jetter 6 points; Riley Collins 6 points; Reese Muma 6 points.
ICE HOCKEY
Manistique 5
Cadillac 1
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-5-1) host Big Rapids on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.