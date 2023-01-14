Basketball Roundup Art
SUTTONS BAY — Luke Hazelton had himself a fine Friday night as the Glen Lake Laker dropped 38 points in an 88-36 victory over Northwest Conference foe Suttons Bay.

Hazelton, who fell just a rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards, was buoyed in his offensive efforts by Sean Galla's 17-point performance. Neil Ihme was big on the inside for the Lakers (7-1, 4-0 Northwest), hauling in 10 rebounds and blocking four Norsemen shots. Benji Allen also chipped in with six points and five assists.

The win is the Lakers' seventh straight and second consecutive 80-point output after topping Buckley 89-43 on Wednesday. During this winning stretch, Glen Lake's average margin of victory has been 34 points.

Suttons Bay now sits at 2-5 with a 1-5 record in the Northwest. The Norsemen have dropped their last five straight games after opening the season with back-to-back wins against Grand Traverse Academy and Leland. After the home loss to the Lakers, Suttons Bay will be on the road for its next four contests.

Both the Lakers and Norsemen get a week off from live-game action as Glen Lake hosts Frankfort and Suttons Bay travels to Buckley this coming Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC West 75

Alpena 67

Traverse City West: Ben Habers 26 points; Lincoln Lockhart 20 points; Quinten Gillespie 10 points, Winslow Robinson 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Titans (5-6) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.

TC Central 64

Gaylord 61

Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Jack Hogan 16 points; Miles Smith 7 points; Landen Miller 11 rebounds.

Gaylord: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-7) head to Petoskey on Friday. The Blue Devils (4-4) travel to Cheboygan on Monday.

Benzie Central 55

Frankfort 44

Benzie Central: Rowan Zickert 15 points; Jaxon Childers 13 points; Grayson Converse 13 points; Andrew Gray 10 points; Porter Rucki 4 points.

Frankfort: Carter Kerby 15 points; Emmerson Farmer 12 points.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (5-2, 4-0 Northwest) host Leland on Friday. The Panthers (7-3) head to Glen Lake on Friday.

Buckley 54

Onekama 44

Buckley: Jeremiah Pasbjerg 14 points; Landon Kulawiak 14 points; Carter Williams 12 points, 9 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points, 7 assists.

Onekama: Adam Domres 16 points, 11 rebounds; Luke Bradford 8 points, 14 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Bears (4-6, 2-4 Northwest) head to Ellsworth on Wednesday. The Portagers (5-3) travel to Bear Lake on Monday.

Kingsley 52

Leland 24

Kingsley: Chase Bott 15 points, 5 rebounds; Gavin Dear 8 points, 6 steals; Jameson Stewart 7 points.

Leland: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Stags (2-7, 2-3 Northwest) head to Onekama on Friday. The Comets (1-7) travel to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 75

Ellsworth 59

Elk Rapids: Maceo Gulich 19 points; Caleb Kerfoot 15 points, 3 assists; Spencer Ball 14 points, 5 assists, 4 steals.

Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 24 points; Kelan Pletcher 20 points. 

UP NEXT: The Elks (6-3) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Lancers (5-3) travel to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.

Mesick 69

BR Crossroads 12

Mesick: Ashtyn Simerson 25 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 9 steals; Diego Ham 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Connor Cook 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (5-6) head to Brethren on Friday.

TC Central JV 66

Gaylord JV 28

Traverse City Central: Owen Ribel 19 points; Ethan Rademacher 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alpena 32

TC West 30

Traverse City West: Raegan LaCross 8 points; Grace Bohrer 7 points; Ainslee Hewitt 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Titans (1-10) head to Petoskey on Tuesday.

TC St. Francis 43

Elk Rapids 26

Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Gwyneth Bramer 12 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.

Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 8 points, 5 rebounds; Kendall Standfest 7 points, 9 rebounds; Hunter Schellenbarger 6 points, 3 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (8-1, 4-1 Lake Michigan) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Elks (7-2, 4-1 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday.

Glen Lake 68

Suttons Bay 12

Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 15 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Maddie Bradford 15 points, 3 rebounds; Paige Steffke 8 points; Eleanor Valkner 8 points, 4 rebounds; Jessie Pugh 8 points, 4 rebounds.

Suttons Bay: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (7-1) host Cadillac on Tuesday. The Norse (1-6) welcome the Traverse City Bulldogs on Monday.

Charlevoix 50

Grayling 46

Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Mikayla Sharrow 8 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Evelyn Rosier 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Karlee Eaton 8 points.

Grayling: Emma Kuziel 8 points; Makayla Watkins 8 points; Cali D-Amour 7 points; Lauren Hartman 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (5-7) travel to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday. The Vikings (7-4) head to East Jordan on Tuesday.

East Jordan 59

Kalkaska 19

East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick 25 points; Lindsey Cross 22 points.

Kalkaska: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (4-4) host Grayling on Tuesday. The Blazers (1-7) head to Boyne City on Tuesday.

Gaylord SM 58

Joburg 37

Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.

Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (8-2) host Inland Lakes on Tuesday. The Cardinals (8-3) welcome Forest Area on Tuesday.

Kingsley 52

Leland 27

Kingsley: Kaylee Schelich 12 points, Grace Lewis 10 points; Grace Hillier 8 points.

Leland: Elli Miller 16 points, 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Stags (6-5, 4-1 Northwest) host Onekama on Friday. The Comets (3-5) travel to Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.

Lake City 56

McBain NMC 30

Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 assists; Rylee Cohoon 8 points; Payton Hogan 4 points; Alie Bisballe 4 points; Emma Nickerson 3 points, 5 rebounds.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (10-1, 5-1 Highland) head to Manton on Tuesday. The Comets (1-6) host Pine River on Tuesday.

BR Crossroads 35

Mesick 28

Mesick: Kayla McCoy 12 points; Cassie Sexton 6 points; Emily Milliron 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-7, 4-5 West Michigan D) head to Brethren on Friday.

Harbor Springs 56

Boyne City 40

Boyne City: Morgan Deming 18 points; Elly Wilcox 6 points; Ava Maginity 4 points.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-10) host Kalkaska on Tuesday.

Bellaire 45

Onaway 48

Bellaire: The Eagles trailed by 15 at the half and had a game-tying 3-pointer rim out at the end-game buzzer. Jacey Somers 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks; Addy Patton 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Abi Yuhaus 6 points, 7 rebounds; Alex Dawson 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.

UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5, 2-3 Ski Valley) host Mancelona on Tuesday.

Marion 39

Bear Lake 33

Bear Lake: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-7) host Buckley on Tuesday.

Manistee 54

Fremont 50

Manistee: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: Manistee (6-5) travels to Hart on Monday.

Inland Lakes 68

Central Lake 43

Central Lake: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-6) welcome Pellston on Tuesday.

Elk Rapids JV 41

St. Francis JV 34

Traverse City St. Francis (8-1, 4-1 Lake Michigan): Harper Nausadis 9 points; Maya Padisak 7 points; Zoey Jetter 6 points; Riley Collins 6 points; Reese Muma 6 points.

ICE HOCKEY 

Manistique 5

Cadillac 1

Cadillac: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-5-1) host Big Rapids on Wednesday.

