GLEN LAKE BASKETBALL

Glen Lake’s Reese Hazelton takes a shot against Monroe St. Mary in the 2018 Class C boys state semifinals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Tessa Lighty

SAGINAW — Game. One thousand.

Reese Hazelton really knows how to make shots count.

Hazelton’s layup with four seconds remaining gave Glen Lake a 51-49 boys basketball victory Monday over Saginaw Heritage, and that same bucket also put him over 1,000 career varsity points.

“It’s a pretty cool story I’ll be able to tell,” Hazelton said. “It’s an amazing feeling. It was a great team win.”

Hazelton came into the game needing 19 to reach 1,000. The game-winning bucket put him at 20 in the Martin Luther King Classic matinee game at Saginaw Valley State University.

“That’s a big W for us, to be able to beat a school of about 1,500 students,” said Hazelton, a Ferris State commit who will regularly be playing against SVSU. “To beat a Division 1 team on the road is a big confidence booster.”

J.J. Bradford added 16 points for the Lakers (7-1), who host Buckley on Thursday.

Glen Lake played in the Martin Luther King Day event the last two years.

Heritage (4-4) was led by Parker Day with 15 points, including two dunks.

BOYS HOOPS

Detroit Cody 63

Benzie Central 53

Game played at Saginaw Valley State University.

Benzie Central (3-3): Tyler Kintigh 14 points; Quinn Zickert 12 points; Bennett Niswonger 9 points; Nate Childers 8 points; Connor McLaren 7 points.

UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Leland Tuesday.

GT Academy 61

Cadillac Heritage 43

Grand Traverse Academy (1-6): Zach Dix 20 points, 10 rebounds; Isaac Alexander 22 points, 18 rebounds; Dan Franklin 10 points, 4 assists.

Cadillac Heritage (1-3): Conner Farmer 13 points; Peyton Shaffer 9 points.

GIRLS HOOPS

Cadillac 55

Benzie Central 33

Cadillac (9-0): Molly Anderson 17 points; Makenna Bryant 13 points.

Benzie Central (4-7): Ellen Bretzke 13 points; Andrea Taghon 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Vikings host Gaylord, Friday; the Huskies host Buckley, Friday.

GT Academy 49

Cadillac Heritage 7

Grand Traverse Academy (4-3): Claudia Burley 20 points, 8 steals, 4 blocks; Katelynn Dix 8 points, 7 rebounds; Kaylynn Allen 6 points; Kiera Marcelo 5 points.

UP NEXT: GTA travels Wednesday to Onekama.

GIRLS BOWLING

Gaylord 18

Boyne City 12

Saturday, January 18 at Cheboygan

Blue Devils leaders: Hannah Johnston with games of 157 and 158.

Cheboygan 22

Gaylord 8

Blue Devils leaders: Johnston games of 161 and 152.

BOYS BOWLING

Boyne City 27

Gaylord 3

Saturday, January 18 at Cheboygan

Blue Devils leaders: Parker Zeilinger 191 game.

Cheboygan 27

Gaylord 3

Blue Devils leaders: Joe Boswood 228 game.

