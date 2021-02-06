TRAVERSE CITY — Bowling remained in the spotlight Thursday after news broke that contact sports will be reinstated Monday.
The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference met at Lucky Jack’s Thursday and TC Central’s Ondrea Ream and TC Christian’s Hunter Haldaman led the way.
Ream bowled a girls’ meet-best 214 and also notched a 190 while Haldaman had a overall best game of 237.
Girls team scores: Cadillac def. TC West JV 22-8; TC West def. TC Christian JV 29-1; Benzie Central def. TC Central 28-2; TC Christian def. Glen Lake 30-0.
Girls top bowlers: Ream, TC Central, 214; Brook Smith, TC Christian, 205; Jordan LaFluer, TC West, 197.
Boys team scores: Cadillac def. Bellaire 30-0; TC Christian def. Glen Lake 23-7; TC Central def. Benzie Central 27-3; TC West bye.
Boys top bowlers: Haldaman, TC Christian, 237; Jeremy Decker, TC West, 232 and 205; Tyler Stossel, TC Central, 224; Kyle Vermilyea, Cadillac, 222; Connor Putnam, Cadillac, 215; Keagan Klinglesmith, TC West, 213; Paco Haas, TC Central, 202; Drew Barber, Glen Lake, 201.