TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West boys varsity tennis team put on a dynamite performance against Harbor Springs on Wednesday, winning 7-1, but fell short to Glen Lake 7-1.
The Titans' Seth Munro at No. 2 singles (6-2, 7-5) defeated Harbor Springs's Sawyer Liddy. Titans' Edward Chan at No. 3 singles picked up his fifth victory on the season after defeating Harbor Springs's Finn Blanck, 6-0, 6-0. No. 4-singles Steven Biteman (TCW) defeated Conner Breckenfield (HS), 6-0, 6-2.
TC West got victories from every doubles team against Harbor Springs, but Glen Lake took wins in all the doubles flights.
Tyler Chan and Ryan Goodrich at No. 1 doubles picked up a win against Harbor Springs's Brady Anderson and Jackson Breckenfeld. Titans' Carter Carroll and Christian Henry at No. 2 -doubles defeated Tyler Eshelbrenner and John Westbrook, 6-0 and 7-5.
Titans' Alex Pashchuk and Tucker Ballenger at No. 3 doubles defeated Rams' Brian Forester and Chase Lefaive, 7-5 and 7-5. Titans' Patrick Milne and Trey Steward at No. 4 doubles defeated Camden Whitfield and Oliver Cassidy, 6-3 and 6-1 to cap off the Wednesday.
The Titans travel up the road to face Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Glads claim Red Devil Invite titles
EAST JORDAN — The Traverse City St. Francis boys and girls varsity cross country team finished first the Big School race, followed by Elk Rapids (70) and Charlevoix (72).
Johannesburg-Lewiston boys varsity cross country team placed first with 28 overall points in the boys Small School races, followed by Harbor Springs (44) and East Jordan (65).
Harbor Springs girls varsity cross country team finished first overall in the girls Small School race, followed by Johannesburg-Lewiston (51) and Petoskey St. Michael (77).
Glads' senior Tucker Krumm finished second in the Big School individuals at 16:40.57, followed by his teammates, Riley Pattinson, junior Robby Muler (16:40.94) and junior Owen Reed (16:48.73).
Glads' junior Betsy Skendzel finished first in the girls Big School races, followed by Elks' sophomores Brynne Schulte (19:04.48) and Anna Pray (19:53.87).
Cardinals' Malaki Gascho (16:14.59) and Allie Nowak (18:26.60) finished first in the boys and girls Small Schools individuals.
Manton's Dykhouse finishes first at Clare XC Invite
9th grade boys overall: 2. Sebastian Dunaway (Frankfort) 18:15.15; 9. Griffen Chisholm (Frankfort) 21:32.28.
9th grade girls overall: 6. Betsey Gooden (Manton) 23:23.60.
10th grade boys overall: 1. Robert Dykhouse (Manton) 17:01.11; 2. Keith Crompton (Frankfort) 18:22.81; 3. Jack Helsel (Manton) 18:42.08.
10th grade girls overall: 1. Addison Chownyk (Frankfort) 23:40.89; 3. Willa Roth (Frankfort) 25:02.96.
11th grade boys overall: 1. Carroll Robotham (Frankfort) 18:23.21.
11th grade girls overall: 5. Reganne Stahl (Manton) 24:21.26.
12th grade boys overall: 10. Aiden O'Dwyer (Frankfort) 20:39.01.
BOYS SOCCER
Grayling 3
Charlevoix 2
Grayling: Mitchel Harrington 3 goals; Rodrigo Lazarno 1 assist; Ben Gardiner 1 assist; Brody Cobb 1 assist; Jordan Peters 7 saves.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (7-0) travel to Elk Rapids, Sept. 7. The Rayders (2-2-1) host Boyne City, Sept. 7.
Manistee 1
North Muskegon 1
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Mariners (3-0-2) host Cadillac on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 1
Traverse City West def. Gaylord 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, and 25-13.
Traverse City West: Audrey LaFaive 20 kills, 4 blocks, 12 digs; Amaleah Streit 4 aces, 24 digs; Emma Flick 30 digs; Jena Flick 11 digs; Madeline Bildeaux 3 aces, 8 kills, 8 blocks, 7 digs; Kaylee Schaub 31 assists, 14 digs; Claire Miner 9 kills, 4 blocks.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Cadillac on Sept. 13.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
Cadillac def. Alpena 25-14, 25-11, and 25-14.
Cadillac: Cassie Jenema 24 assists, 6 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces, 1 block; Makenzie Johns 9 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Carissa Musta 15 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Reina McMahon 10 digs, 2 kills, 1 block; Chloe Lijewski 2 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Adri Beydoun 2 blocks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Ari Bryant 9 digs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-0-2) host Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
Frankfort 3
Manistee 1
Frankfort def. Manistee 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, and 25-19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (5-5) travel to Glen Lake, Sept. 7. The Mariners travel Tuesday to Ludington.
Manton goes 0-2 at Kent City Tri
Kent Cit def. Manton 19-25 and 21-25; Ionia def. Manton 18-25 and 24-26.
Manton: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (6-7) host Hart on Sept. 7.
