TRAVERSE CITY — Brock Broderick needed 27 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
By the end of the first quarter Tuesday, the senior varsity boys basketball star for Traverse City Christian needed just seven after dropping 20 points in the first eight minutes.
“It didn’t take much from there,” TC Christian head coach Rene LaFreniere said. “He was on a mission.”
Broderick completed the mission and finished the contest with a game-high 40 points as the Sabers went on to beat Leland 74-38.
“It just feels good to surpass it so I don’t have to worry about that,” Broderick said. “We can just keep going, now.”
Tuesday was the first time LaFreniere coached Broderick in live-game action. The senior certainly impressed his coach.
“That’s a heckuva way to start off,” LaFreniere said. “It wasn’t just offensively. He was hustling all over the floor on defense, he was talking, getting rebounds. He set the pace for the game, and the rest of the guys followed suit.”
Broderick said he is feeling good about his squad’s potential this year, bringing in a senior-laden group that has been playing together for a while.
“We’ve got a kind of a soccer squad,” Broderick said. “We’re scrappy. We’re fast. We’ve got a few big guys. If we keep going with that chemistry, we could be really good.”
The Sabers (1-0) take on Onekama next Tuesday. The Comets (0-1) host Glen Lake on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 50
Elk Rapids 46
Glen Lake: Luke Hazelton 20 points, 15 rebounds; Henry Plumstead 8 points, 4 assists; Ethan Steffke 8 points.
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 14 points; Spencer Ball 10 points, 5 steals; Joshua Lavely 9 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (1-0) travel to Northwest Conference foe Leland on Friday. The Elks (0-1) have a week layoff before heading to Charlevoix to open Lake Michigan Conference play.
Charlevoix 41
Gaylord 39
The Rayders won on a last-second tip-in from Jack Gaffney.
Charlevoix: Caleb Stuck 17 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Evan Solomon 16 points, 2 rebounds; 2 assists.
Gaylord: Luke Gelow 17 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-0) play Traverse City St. Francis in Lake Michigan Conference action next Tuesday. The Blue Devils (0-1) hosts Cadillac to open the Big North season Friday.
Grayling 86
Harrison 43
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 17 points; Nate Persing 17 points; Dylan Cragg 11 points; Fletcher Quinlan 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-0) travel to Mancelona for a nonconference game Thursday.
Manton 47
Kingsley 38
Manton: Carson Danford 13 points; Johnathon Traxler 11 points; Lucas McKernan 6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Nolan Moffit 11 rebounds.
Kingsley: Brett Peterson 14 points, 8 rebounds; True Beeman 6 points.
UP NEXT: Manton (1-0) heads to Evart to open Highland Conference play Friday. The Stags (0-1) take on Onekama in a Northwest Conference tilt Friday.
Central Lake 60
GT Academy 29
Central Lake: Drayten Evans 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Garrison Barrett 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Dylan Sanderson 6 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (1-0) plays at Mancelona on Tuesday.
Frankfort 36
Manistee 22
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (0-1) hosts Muskegon Catholic Central in Lakes 8 Conference play Friday. Frankfort (1-0) heads to Suttons Bay for Northwest Conference action Friday.
Manistee CC 47
Onekama 45
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 20 points, 3 assists; Adam Domres 11 points, 9 rebounds; Mason Sinke 8 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Onekama (0-1) welcomes in Kingsley on Friday for Northwest Conference play. The Sabers (1-0) travel to Brethren on Thursday for a West Michigan D League tip.
East Jordan 58
Mancelona 48
East Jordan: Preston Malpass 20 pts; Ethan Antaya 14 points; JJ Weber 11 points.
Mancelona: Oumar Sy 22 points; Trace Miller 11 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-0) stick with nonconference play as they take on Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday. The Ironmen (0-1) play at home against Grayling Thursday, also in a nonconference tilt.
Boyne City 68
St. Ignace 50
Boyne City: Alex Calcaterra 16 points; Mason Wilcox 14 points; Scott Haley 11 points; Gavin Hewitt 11 points; Jack Neer 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (1-0) travel to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.
Cadillac 55
Lake City 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-0) host Alpena in a rescheduled Big North Conference game on Dec. 17. The Trojans (0-1) travel to Houghton Lake for Highland Conference play Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 55
Benzie Central 16
Traverse City Central: Catelyn Heethuis 15 points; Bryce Roy 8 points; Ashlen Hill 8 rebounds; Sophie Simon 5 rebounds. Every TC Central player scored. Head coach Jen Dutmers said freshman Jakiah Brumfield “set the tone defensively” and that the entire team was patient on offense, adding it was a “great win.”
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) host Marquette on Friday. The Huskies (0-3) travel to Buckley on Friday.
TC St. Francis 58
Frankfort 42
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 22 points; Colleen Hegewald 16 points; Gwyneth Bramer 16 points.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (2-1) open Lake Michigan Conference action against Kalkaska on Friday. The Panthers (1-2) host Suttons Bay in Northwest Conference play on Friday.
Bellaire 46
Burt Lake NMC 13
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 18 Points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 10 steals; Jacey Somers 18 Points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Maddie Evans 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-0) travels to Gaylord St. Mary on Dec. 14.
Glen Lake 48
Elk Rapids 41
Glen Lake: Maddie Bradford 16 points, 8 rebounds; Grace Bradford 10 points, 8 rebounds; Gemma Lerchen 8 points 7 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Olivia Mikowski 6 points.
Elk Rapids: Logan Reasoner 12 points, Morgan Bergquist 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-0) host Leland on Friday. The Elks (1-1) travel to East Jordan on Friday.
Gaylord 57
Charlevoix 20
UP NEXT: Gaylord (2-0) travels to Cadillac on Friday for Big North Conference play. Charlevoix (0-3) takes on Boyne City at home Friday.
St. Ignace 53
Boyne City 19
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 11 points; Morgan Deming 4 points; Brook Williams 4 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (0-2) travels to Charlevoix on Friday.
TC St Francis JV 40
Frankfort JV 27
TC St Francis JV: Hunter St. Peter 5 points; Sophie Hardy 6 points; Sophia Ellalasingham 6 points; Adrianna Spranger 19 points.