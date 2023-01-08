TRAVERSE CITY — Teams from around northern Michigan got back into action after a three-week layoff as the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference took to the lanes Saturday at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City.
On the boys side, Traverse City West varsity picked up a 30-0 win against the Elk Rapids JV squad. The Benzie Central varsity team also won 30-0 over the Glen Lake JV Lakers, and the Traverse City Central JV Trojans blanked the Traverse City Christian JV Sabres 30-0.
Other winners on the boys bracket included the Traverse City Central varsity team topping the Bellaire varsity team 19-11, the Traverse City Christian varsity Sabres besting the Elk Rapids varsity Elks 19-11, and the Glen Lake varsity squad beating the Cadillac varsity Vikings 20-10. The Traverse City West JV team also picked up 26 points against the blind.
Top individual performances on the day came from Elk Rapids' Makai Wyatt with a 222, Traverse City Central's Carter Banton with a 208 and 184, Cadillac's Connor Putman with a 201, Bellaire's Brady Hoogerhyde with a 199, Traverse City Central's Dee Wold with a 198, Benzie Central's Dominic Lopez with a 185, and Elk Rapids' Seth Brown with a 184.
On the girls side, the Glen Lake varsity Lakers topped the Traverse City Central varsity Trojans by a 29-1 final. The Traverse City West varsity Titans knocked off the Cadillac varsity Vikings by a score of 26-9.
The top bowlers of the day for the girls included Traverse City West's Alyssa Tanner with a 186, Traverse City Christian's Brooke Smith and Kacy Palmer with a 184 and 183, respectively, as well as Traverse City West's Jordan LaFleur with a 181, and Glen Lake's Chloe Crick with a 177.
GNHSBC bowlers hit the lane again this coming Saturday at 11 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Bay Reps continue winning ways
BAY CITY — After taking the consolation championship at the annual Scott Miller Memorial Tournament during the holiday break, the Traverse City Bay Reps notched their third win in a row with an 8-2 victory at Bay City Western. The win makes it five victories in their last six games and gives the Reps 10 on the season, moving their record to 10-2-2 overall.
The Reps grabbed a 2-1 lead on a pair of scores from Ethan Egelski after one period of play. They added three more goals in the second and another trio of lamplighters in the third to win going away. Grant Lucas scored twice and Nick Dashner found the back of the net once in the second. Ethan Coleman, Mack Barnhard and Zander Griffore all tallied a goal in the third. Dashner and Coleman's scores came on a powerplay.
Picking up assists on the day were Griffore, Larson Millar and Dashner with two each, and one each from Coleman, Drew Hardy, Jake Dunphey, Tyeson Griffore and Garrett Hathaway.
The Reps begin the Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase this coming weekend as they battle Livonia Stevenson at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Centre Ice Arena and then Utica Eisenhower at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Trojans drop 4th in a row; rival West up next
GRAND RAPIDS — Anthony Ribel continued to prove Saturday why he is one of the top players not only in northern Michigan but in the entire state, but the junior's Traverse City Central Trojans still dropped a close ballgame to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.
Ribel collected 30 points in TC Central's 56-52 close loss to Forest Hills Central, marking the Trojans' fourth straight defeat since a 60-58 win against Midland on Dec. 21. Central lost to Cadillac at home Friday, falling 49-38 to the Vikings to suffer back-to-back losses on back-to-back days.
Josef Meyer chipped in with seven points as the Trojans' second-leading scorer.
The Trojans (2-7, 0-1 Big North) look to get off the schneid on Tuesday when they welcome in crosstown rival Traverse City West. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. following the varsity girls basketball game between the Trojans and Titans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brethren tops Cadi Heritage, moves to 8-0
CADILLAC — Another night and another win for the Brethren Bobcats.
The Brethren varsity girls basketball team topped Cadillac Heritage Christian by 65-34 final Friday night to improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the West Michigan D League. The Bobcats built a large lead by halftime with the palindromic score of 41-14.
Elly Sexton added another double-double to her season with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Stella Estes had 10 points, six boards, four assists and a block. Alice Amstutz netted 10 points, hauled in four rebounds and collected four steals. Natalie Myers also hit double figures with 10 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Maddy Biller chipped in with eight points, five rebounds, two dimes and four thefts, while Paige Gutowski had four points and five assists. Olivia Sexton finished with three points, seven rebounds and a half-dozen helpers, while Toni Pate had twos across the board with two points, two rebounds and two assists. Benedetta Pasquinuzzi also had two points and one rebound.
Cadillac Heritage was led by Regan Farmer with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Lovina Smith and Lily Bigger each had eight points, and Desirae Vrieze finished with three points.
The Bobcats travel to Walkerville on Wednesday and then host Manistee Catholic Central on Friday in two WMD games.
