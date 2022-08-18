MAPLE CITY — The start to the season is always a heart-pounding, nerve-racking, butterflies-in-the-stomach good time.
Glen Lake and Lake Leelanau St. Mary proved that on the volleyball court Wednesday night when they met in a varsity nonconference matchup. Getting that first win out of the way is helpful to calm any nerves, and the Lakers will be the beneficiary of that going forward as they topped the Eagles 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-14, 25-18) at home.
“Overall great team effort,” Lakers head coach Sandra Hlavka said. “(The) girls worked very hard tonight implementing a libero for the first time. (They) had a great night of serving and blocking. We have an amazing group of young ladies with a lot of talent.”
No stats were provided for the Lakers, who are now 1-0 and play at Traverse City West on Saturday.
For Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Leah Fleis had eight kills, two digs, one ace and one assist; Cathryn Mikowski had four kills, one dig, a pair of aces and two blocks; Kyla Barnowski collected four kills and an assist; and Della Bunek served up four aces and racked up 15 assists.
St. Mary head coach Alissa Bunek said it was a “fun season opener” and enjoyed playing Glen Lake, which moved down a division this school year and will be in the same district tournament bracket as the Eagles.
St. Mary plays in a tournament at Bay City Western on Saturday.
SOCCER
TC Christian 1
Manistee 0
Traverse City Christian: James Thuente goal.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-0) host Gaylord on Monday. The Chips (0-1) welcome Suttons Bay on Friday.
McBain NMC 8
BR Crossroads 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Nathan Eisenga 2 goals, 2 assists; Barret Bosscher 3 goals; Logan Hart 2 assists; Dirk Rodenbough 1 assist; Titus Best 1 goal; Gideon Curell 1 assist; Tucker Tossey 1 goal; Elijah Kimbel 1 goal; Blake DeZeeuw in net, no saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-0) take on Kalkaska at home Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans, Titans wrap action at Lober Classic
THOMPSONVILLE — Brighton took home the team title at the annual Lober Classic, which kicked off the girls golf season Monday and Tuesday.
Brighton collected a team score of 672 over the two days at Betsie Valley Golf Course. Teams played on the Mountain Ridge course on the final day.
The host Traverse City Central Trojans placed sixth with a 755, and their in-town rivals, the Traverse City West Titans, took ninth with an 805.
On day two for TC Central, Sydney Rademacher shot an 86 on Tuesday for a 181 total; McKenzie McManus fired a 93 for a 187; Addison Ballentine carded a 94 for a 192; Evelyn Nowicki finished with a 98 for a two-day total of 195; Sarah Ream shot a 101 after a 100 on Monday for a 201; and Paige LaMott shot a 117 to finish with a 237.
For the Titans, Ainslee Hewitt was the top area finisher at 19th overall after shooting an 88 on the second day for a 178 total. Also for TC West on Tuesday, Charlie Erickson shot a 102 for a 201; Maya Wilson fired off a 103 to also finish with a 201; Ash Gagnon carded a 112 for a 225 over the two days; Sadie VanLandschoot finished day two with a 135 for a 271; and Hannah Brown shot a 132 for a 276.
