BENZONIA — Patrick Sutherland struck for the game-winner with less than 10 minutes left to lift Glen Lake to a 2-1 Northwest Conference boys soccer victory.
Drew Dezelski set up that winning score.
Jacob Sitzer scored the Lakers' other goal, off an Ezra Belanger assist. Tucker Brown registered nine saves in the victory.
"Good battle by both teams," Lakers coach Jared Boynton said. "Drew Dezelski and Patrick Sutherland were the leaders for us tonight, and they were the combination that teamed up for the game-winner."
Benzie's goal came from Jiwon Kang, assisted by Steve Barron. Dom Lopez made 15 saves in goal.
Glen Lake (3-3, 3-3 Northwest) visits Leland for a 5 p.m. clash Wednesday. The Huskies host Buckley on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 4
Kalkaska 0
Boyne City (7-4-4, 3-2-1 Lake Michigan): Logan Lloyd 2 goals, assist; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera goal, assist; Reese Bey goal; Kaleb Lloyd assist; Kacey Gray shutout, 2 saves.
opened the scoring unassisted four minutes into the game. Reese Bey (assist Logan Lloyd) followed up 3 minutes later to make it 2-0. Logan Lloyd (assist Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera) made it 3-0 sixteen minutes in. Logan Lloyd (assist Kaleb Lloyd) rounded out the scoreline with 20 minutes remaining in the half. Boyne registered 9 shots on target in the contest.
UP NEXT: Boyne travels to Grayling, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Elk Rapids 2
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids (10-7-1): Jared Barcenas goal; Jayden Hresko goal; Alex Barber assist; Alex Smith assist; Koa West 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Grayling, Thursday.
Grayling 4
Charlevoix 1
Grayling (8-7-1): Mitch Harrington 3 goals; Francesco Politi goal; assists from Alex Moore, Drake Dunham, Bryson Cobb; Rafael Seixas 7 saves.
Charlevoix (5-3-3): Nedes Zupa goal; Scott Bush assist.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Boyne City, Tuesday; the Rayders host Boyne, Thursday.
McBain NMC 8
BR Crossroads 0
McBain NMC (9-2-4): Nathan Eisenga 3 goals; Barrett Bosscher 2 goals, assist; Brant Winkle goal; Cam Baas goal; Devin Johnson assist; Logan Hart assist; Titus Best assist; Tucker Tossey goal, assist; Blake DeZeeuw shutout in net; Comets scored 13 seconds into the game.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Clare, Wednesday.
Leland 8
Kingsley 0
Leland (9-3-1): Goals by: Adrian Spencer goals; Weston Burda goal; Nano Creamer goal; Max Waldrup goal, assist; Sawyer Couturier goal; Liam Waskiewicz goal, assist; Trey Roman goal; Colby Connor 2 assists; Davis Baldwin assist; Brian Mosqueda assist; Howie Kropp shutout in net.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 2
Buckley 0
Suttons Bay (7-5-2, 4-2-2 Northwest): Drew Thompson goal; Ty Porter assist; Dash Courson goal; Juan Garcia assist; Dominic Wetter shutout.
Buckley (8-5-1, 5-1 Northwest): Held Norsemen to 5 shots on goal.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host Kingsley, Wednesday; the Bears travel Wednesday to Benzie Central, and host Traverse City Christian on Friday.
Manistee 9
Orchard View 1
Manistee achieved the mercy rule differential with 7 minutes remaining against Muskegon Orchard View.
Manistee leaders: Jacob Sharp 2 goals, 3 assists; Luke Senters 2 goals, assist; Rafael Goncalves goal, 2 assists; Gres Mardenilli goal; Ethan Edmondson goal; Jaret Edmondson goal; Luke smith goal; Joannes Reuting assist; Henry Tonalli assist; Gres Mardenelli assist; Luke Smith assist; Grayson Prince 1 save.
UP NEXT: Manistee (11-3) plays Cadillac, Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Glen lake 3
TC Christian 0
Glen Lake def. Traverse City Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.
Glen Lake (10-7, 1-1 Northwest): "Great team chemistry tonight and team effort," coach Sandy Hlavka said. "Great setting by Ava Raymond."
TC Christian (5-16-1): Lydia Critchfield 2 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 assists; Ava Wendell 4 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Taylor Tebben 4 kills.
UP NEXT: TC Christian hosts Suttons Bay on Thursday in a game dedicated to childhood cancer awareness; the Lakers travel Tuesday to Kingsley.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Trails sweeps Grayling Invite titles
North Trails, a home school team based in Otsego County, won both sides of the Grayling Invitational on a wet Monday.
Boys team scores: 1. North Trails 33; 2. Grayling 53; 3. Chippewa Hills 58; 4. Mancelona 80.
Area top-15 boys: 2. Drew Moore 17:09.4 Grayling; 3. Trent Taratuta 17:52.7 North Trails; 4. Micah Bragg 18:23.9 North Trails; 6. Dale Gust 18:35.2 North Trails; 7. Jaymes Wildfong 19:14.0 Mancelona; 8. Logan Detloff 19:15.3 North Trails; 9. Fox Marculewicz 19:18.0 Grayling; 10. Tristan Demlow 19:41.2 Grayling; 12. Karson Swiszowski 20:02.5 Mancelona; 13. Sebastian Hornibrook 20:06.6 North Trails; 14. Rook Rosin 20:11.9 North Trails.
Girls team scores: 1. North Trails 33; 2. Chippewa Hills 42; 3. Grayling 65; 4. Mancelona 81.
Area top-15 girls: 3. Olivia Gust 21:29.7 North Trails; 4. Faith Taratuta 22:15.6 North Trails; 5. Tierney Hartman 22:21.0 Grayling; 6. Paris Taratuta 22:41.0 North Trails; 7. Emily Anger 22:53.1 Mancelona; 9. Esther Hornibrook 23:20.7 North Trails; 10. Abi Perez 23:41.7 Mancelona; 11. Merissa Ramsey 23:45.1 North Trails; 12. Sophie Rakoczy 23:50.2 Grayling; 13. Jocelyn Millikin 23:50.3 Grayling; 14. Adrianna Soria 23:50.4 Grayling.
