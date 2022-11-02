LELAND — A few years have passed since Glen Lake picked up a win in volleyball districts. But that's over now.
Glen Lake took on Traverse City Christian in the Division 4 district quarterfinals at Leland on Tuesday, and the Lakers traveled back to Maple City with a sweep — defeating the Sabres 25-23, 25-14, 25-14. The victory marked the Lakers' first district win in more than a decade and moved Glen Lake to 22-14-2 overall.
"So proud of our lady lakers for our victory tonight," Glen Lake head coach Sandra Hlavka said. "We played very well as a team. Our ladies stepped it up tonight and fed off of each other’s positive energy. Great season to TC Christian. They played very well."
In the last 10 seasons, Glen Lake has seen its postseason hopes dashed in the Lakers' first match by the likes of Elk Rapids (2020, 2021), Traverse City St. Francis (2013, 2014, 2019), Grand Traverse Academy (2015, 2018), Manton (2017), Mancelona (2016) and Lake City (2012). Glen Lake now looks to build off the win after snapping a long losing streak.
The Lakers will square off against Suttons Bay in the second of two semifinal matches at Leland on Thursday. The first will be Lake Leelanau St. Mary against Leland, which is set for first serve at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers and Norse will start after that match.
The championship finals are slated for Friday at Leland with a 5:30 p.m. first serve.
Traverse City Christian ends its season with a 14-30-2 record. No stats were reported for the Sabres by deadline.
VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS
Charlevoix 3
Mancelona 0
The Rayders def. Mancelona 25-10, 25-13, 25-10.
Charlevoix: Abbey Wight 14 kills, 6 digs; Claire Scholten 4 kills, 32 assists; Addison Boop 11 kills, 4 blocks, 7 aces; Aeryn Larson 5 kills; Kylee Rice 5 kills, 4 blocks, 12/12 serve reception; Ava Boss 3 kills; Anna Haf 6 digs.
Mancelona: No stats reported
UP NEXT: The Rayders take on East Jordan in the Division 3 district semifinals at Harbor Springs on Thursday. Mancelona ends its season with the loss.
Gaylord 3
Alpena 1
The Blue Devils def. the Wildcats 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20.
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils will battle Petoskey in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
