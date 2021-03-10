MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake kept pace with Kingsley atop the Northwest Conference with a 48-42 win over Benzie Central Tuesday.
The Lakers (8-3, 8-2 Northwest) and Stags (7-3, 7-2 Northwest) meet Friday in Kingsley.
Luke Hazelton paced Glen Lake with 14 points and nine rebounds Tuesday, while Connor Ciolek and Finn Hogan added eight points each and Justin Bonzelet six.
Nate Childers led the Huskies with 17 points, while Quinn Zickert added nine and Michael Wooten and Seth Wilkinson eight each.
The Lakers travel to Buckley while Benzie visits Onekama on Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
Petoskey 74
TC West 66
Petoskey (8-2, 7-2 Big North): JJ Marshall 23 points; Ben Wagar 18 points; Dylan Aldridge 18 points; Isaac Graham 8 points.
TC West (4-4, 4-4 Big North): Josh Hirschenberger 21 points; Carson Whipple 18 points; Jon O'Connor 12 points; Luke Robertson 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen travel Thursday to Harbor Springs; the Titans host TC Central, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 80
Harbor Springs 39
Elk Rapids (11-2, 9-2 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 27 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds; Mason Travis 15 points; Spencer Ball 10 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at East Jordan, Saturday.
Boyne City 67
Kalkaska 39
Boyne City (7-6, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Jack Neer 14 points, 3 steals; Kolton Stadt 11 points, 2 steals; Aidan Brehm 6 points, 7 rebounds; Aaron Bess 7 points, 4 steals; Jacob Johnson 6 points; Alex Calcaterra 6 points, 3 steals; Mason Wilcox 3 assists, 2 steals.
Kalkaska (2-7, 2-7 Lake Michigan): Travis Blasko 12 points; Blaine Barkovich 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Charlevoix, Friday; the Blazers visit TC St. Francis, Friday.
East Jordan 59
Grayling 54
Carter Sherman started overtime with a 3-pointer and Mason Malpass made 5-of-6 free throws int he last minute to lead East Jordan to a 59-54 overtime win over Grayling.
East Jordan (5-8, 4-7 Lake Michigan): Preston Malpass 19 points; Mason Malpass 12 points; Sherman 12 points.
Grayling (3-8, 3-8 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 15 points; Caleb Caul 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Elk Rapids on Saturday; the Vikings host Harbor Springs, Friday.
Frankfort 47
Buckley 42
Frankfort (8-5, 6-3 Northwest): Jack Stefanski 17 points; Blake Miller 13 points.
Buckley (4-9, 2-8 Northwest): Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; Ty Breithaupt 15 points, 5 rebounds; Jackson Kulawiak 6 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Leland, Thursday; Bears host Glen Lake, Thursday.
Suttons Bay 65
Onekama 46
Suttons Bay (3-2, 3-1 Northwest): Sean Wilson 21 points; Hugh Periard 9 points; Michael Wittman 9 points.
Onekama (0-10): Ben Falk 15 points, 7 rebounds; Jon Burtch 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host Kingsley, Thursday; the Portagers host Benzie Central, Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 63
TC Bulldogs 35
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (8-3): Dylan Barnowski 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Shawn Bramer 21 points, 8 rebounds; August Schaub 8 points, 3 rebounds.
TC Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 15 points; Timmy Plamondon 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Heston Academy, Friday.
Petoskey JV 52
TC West JV 45
TC West: Quinten Gillespie 14 points.
TCSF JV 48
Charlevoix 23
TCSF JV (10-3, 9-2 LMC): Henry Reineck 9 points; Ryan Henning-Neumann 8 points; Ethan Morgan 8 points; Owen Somerville 8 points.
Petoskey frosh 54
TC West frosh 36
TC West frosh: Ben Carlson 10 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Petoskey 43
TC West 31
TC West (6-3, 6-3 Big North): Megan Lautner 11 points; Sara Schermerhorn 8 points.
Petoskey (7-3, 6-3 Big North): Kenzie Bromley 9 points; Hayley Flynn 8 points; Ellie Poljian 8 points; Gabriella Guy 8 point
UP NEXT: TC West at Manistee, Thursday.
TC St. Francis 48
Charlevoix 41
TC St. Francis (9-3, 9-2 Lake Michigan): Maggie Napont 20 points; Gwyn Bramer 15 points; Colleen Hegewald 7 points.
Charlevoix (6-4, 6-4 Lake Michigan): Taylor Petrosky 15 points; Lauren Shepard 14 points; Mikayla Sharrow 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Kalaska at 5:30 p.m. Friday; the Rayders travel Thursday to Boyne City.
Elk Rapids 62
Harbor Springs 18
Elk Rapids (11-1, 11-0 Lake Michigan): Monika Gregorski 15 points; Logan Reasoner 13 points; Mary Gregorski 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks play Saturday at East Jordan.
Glen Lake 67
Benzie Central 42
Glen Lake (11-0, 9-0 Northwest): Ruby Hogan 16 points, 7 steals, 3 assists; Grace Fosmore 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Jessica Robbins 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Grace Bradford 9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists; Maddy Bradford 9 points, 4 steals; Hailey Helling 8 points, 7 assists.
Benzie Central (6-5, 5-4 Northwest): Ellen Bretzke 25 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Gloria Stepanovich 9 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Kingsley, Friday; the Huskies host Onekama, Thursday.
Leland 44
Kingsley 22
Leland (8-2, 6-2 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 19 points, 19 rebounds, 4 blocks; Maeve Sweeney 12 points, 3 rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 6 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 6 points, 3 steals.
Kingsley (4-6, 3-4 Northwest): Morisa Schelich 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Frankfort, Thursday; the Stags host North Bay, Thursday.
Frankfort 41
Lake Leelanau SM 35
Frankfort (6-4): Reagan Thorr 20 points (11 in 4th quarter), 7 rebounds; Tara Townsend 6 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Lucy Reznich 4 points, 3 assists.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-6): Emily Grant 16 points, 5 rebounds; Leah Fleis 9 points, 5 rebounds; Delana Kirt 5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Panthers travel Thursday to Leland; the Eagles host Heston Academy, Friday.
Bellaire 60
Mancelona 28
Bellaire (10-2, 6-1 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 13 points, 6 rebounds, 6 blocks; Emersyn Koepke 13 points, 5 rebounds; Charlie Boyce 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals; Noel Mann 5 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals.
Mancelona (5-6, 2-5 Ski Valley): Kenzie Davis 6 points; Ella Krueger 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Inland Lakes; the Lady Ironmen host Ellsworth, Thursday.
Joburg-Lewiston 58
Pellston 16
Johannesburg-Lewiston (6-1, 6-1 Ski Valley): Kennedy Johnson 15 points; Jayden Marlatt 13 points; Sydney Townsend 10 points, 11 steals.
Pellston: Vivian Dyer 8 points, 7 rebounds; Madison Hutchinson 10 rebounds; Emma Irwin 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Gaylord St. Mary, Thursday.
Mesick 45
Bear Lake 24
Mesick (4-5, 4-2 West Michigan D): Kaylee O'Neill 10 points; Jillian Hillier 9 points, 6 rebounds; Lexy Abraham 9 points; Grace Hawk 8 points; Grace Quiggin 6 rebounds.
Bear Lake (2-7, 1-6 West Michigan D): Becca Leffew 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Thursday to Big Rapids Crossroads; the Lakers host Walkervile, Friday.
Brethren 42
Pentwater 33
Brethren (4-4, 2-3 West Michigan D): Halle Richardson 15 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Elly Sexton 11 points, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals; Maddy Biller 6 points, 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats host Mason County Eastern, Friday.
McBain 67
Manton 32
McBain (12-0, 8-0 Highland): Emma Schierbeek 13 points; Alexis Gilde 10 points; Kahli Heuker 9 points; Emma Boonstra 7 points.
Manton (6-4, 4-4 Highland): Lauren Wilder 13 points, 6 rebounds; Sam Powers 13 points, 6 rebounds; Grace Wahr 5 points, 7 rebounds; played without two starters (one injury/one COVID-19 contact tracing).
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Beal City, Thursday; the Rangers travel Thursday to Evart.
Lake City 47
Evart 30
Lake City (8-0, 8-0 Highland): Olivia Bellows 19 points; Abby Holt 10 points; McKenzie Bisablle 9 points; Chloe Bisballe 7 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City at Houghton Lake, Thursday.
TC West JV 51
Petoskey JV 16
TC West: Mallory Smith 10 points; Ahna Campbell 8 points; Alice Thiel 8 points.
TC West frosh 41
Petoskey frosh 24
TC West frosh (6-2): Audrey LaFaive 16 points; Emilie Frechette 14 points.
TC St. Francis JV 43
Charlevoix JV 7
TCSF JV (6-4): Helen Myler 10 points; Julia Bohrer 8 points; Mary Kate Carroll 7 points; Maddie Lezard 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Kalkaska, Thursday.
MONDAY'S PREP
Manton bags Bucks in OT
MANTON — Dreden Morrow served as Manton's closer Monday, helping the Rangers to a 62-57 overtime victory over Pine River.
Manton star point guard Kaleb Moore fouled out with two minutes left in regulation after a 29-point night, and Morrow took over at the point, hitting a pair of clutch free throws late in overtime to seal the Rangers boys basketball win.
Morrow finished with five points, while Kyle Hudson's putback with one second left in regulation sent the game into overtime.
Moore added seven rebounds and four steals, while Jacob Ruppert added seven points and eight rebounds and Luke Puffer scored 10 points.
Manton (8-1, 5-1 Highland) hosts McBain on Wednesday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
Oscoda 62
Mancelona 47
Mancelona (8-3, 6-1 Ski Valley): Oumar Sy 11 points; Jayden Alfred 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Bellaire, Wednesday.
Kingsley 52
Leland 39
Kingsley (7-3, 7-2 Northwest): Beau LaTulip 11 points,,6 rebounds; Brett Peterson 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Gage Hessem 9 points, 8 rebounds.
Leland (6-4, 4-4 Northwest): Gavin Miller 27 points; four of top eight players missed game because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Thursday to Suttons Bay, while the Comets visit Frankfort, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 62
Bellaire 14
Elk Rapids (10-2): Mason Travis 12 points; Preston Ball 10 points; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points; Jack Spencer 8 points.
Bellaire (1-8): Cole Robinson 5 points; Brayden Dawson 4 points.
Brethren 64
TC Christian 51
Brethren (7-3): Skylar Wojciechowski 20 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds; Kenny King 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Anthony Beccaria 12 points, 11 rebounds; Mike King 12 points, 8 rebounds.
TC Christian (6-4): Brock Broderick 21 points; Nathan Hresko 14 points; Elijah Mleko 8 points; Reece Broderick 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Wednesday to Manistee Catholic; the Sabres go Wednesday to Grand Traverse Academy.
McBain NMC 64
Houghton Lake 28
McBain NMC (9-2, 6-2 Highland): Trevin Winkle 23 points, 18 rebounds; Blake Dezeeuw 19 points, 6 rebounds; 20-0 run across 2nd quarter.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Beal City, Wednesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 33
Hillman 32
St. Mary (9-3): Brody Jeffers 12 points, 7 rebounds; Conrad Korte 7 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Wednesday to Central Lake with a chance to clinch a share of the Ski Valley Conference title.
GIRLS HOOPS
Alpena 47
TC Central 42
TC Central (1-10): Catelyn Heethuis 13 points; Brooklin Royston 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Cadillac, Thursday.
Cadillac 42
Ludington 37
Cadillac (8-1): Molly Anderson 17 points, Olivia Meyer 9 points.
Bellaire 57
Elk Rapids 33
Bellaire (9-2): Jacey Somers 20 points, 5 rebounds; Katie Decker 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Emersyn Koepke 12 points, 3 rebound, 2 assists.
Elk Rapids (11-1): Kendall Standfest 8 points; Sarah Zamaites 6 points; Mary Gregorski 6 points.
McBain 58
Roscommon 22
McBain (11-0, 7-0 Highland): Olyvia Nederhood 12 points; Emma Boonstra 11 points; Emma Schierbeek 11 points; Alyssa Bode 7 points.
McBain NMC 43
GT Academy 37
GTA (7-2): Claudia Burley 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Morgan Porter 7 points, 1 steal; Melissa Hatch 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kiera Marcero 6 points.
McBain NMC: Megan Bennett 24 points, Maggie Yount 10 points.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts Cadillac Heritage Christian, Friday.
TC Central JV 57
Alpena JV 46
TC Central: Natalie Dykstra 20 points, 8 rebounds; Halli Warner 16 points.
Jake Atnip contributed to this report