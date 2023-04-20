Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and thundershowers, mainly this morning. High 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.