BUCKLEY — It took the third game of the season for the nine players on the Glen Lake Lakers varsity girls soccer team to get scored on.
The Lakers have scored a combined 11 goals in those shutout victories and added to their total in a dominating 7-1 victory against Buckley (1-2-1, 0-2-1 Northwest), with Gemma Lerchen leading the way with a hat trick and an encore.
Glen Lake (3-0, 3-0 Northwest) led 2-1 going into halftime on goals from Lerchen and Paige Steffke. The Lakers unleashed five more in the second half — three from Lerchen, one each from Steffke and Ruby Hogan.
"First half, we played OK," Lakers head coach Eric Luthardt said. "We rushed ourselves and tried focusing on things too much. Second half we were composed, took quick passes, lots of talking, great runs and vision."
Buckley goalkeeper Maddi Sladek came away with 21 saves as Glen Lake goalkeeper Ashley Croff saved two.
The Lakers look to add to their three-game winning streak Monday at Kingsley. The Bears welcome Suttons Bay Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC Bulldogs 2
Benzie Central 2
Benzie Central: Kadence Popour 2 goals; Ava Bechler assist.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-3, 0-2 Northwest) travel to Hart on Friday.
Suttons Bay 7
Kingsley 0
Suttons Bay: Sunshine Crisanto 2 goals, assist; Megan U'Ren 2 goals, assist; Dani U' Ren goal; Lauren Lint goal, assist; Sarah Bunek goal; Clarice Bardenhagen assist; Keeley TwoCrow 3 saves.
Kingsley: Claire Dutton 15 saves; Moira Martz 13 saves.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (1-3-1, 0-2-1 Northwest) travels to Buckley on Friday. The Stags (0-3-1) host Glen Lake.
Grayling 3
Clare 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-3-1, 2-3-1 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs Thursday.
BASEBALL
Hillman 3
Gaylord SM 1
Gaylord St. Mary (4-1): Daniel Jacobson R, H, 2B.
Joburg 17 20
Forest Area 2 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0): Rily Mcvannel (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K; Colin Basinski 3 R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Eli Lindbert 3 R, 2 H, 3 RBI; Tanner Basinski 2 H, 2 RBI; Will Boden 4 R, H, 4 RBI; Kyler Nowak 3 R, 2 H, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Evart 12 9
TC St. Francis 3 5
Traverse City St. Francis (1-2): Maggie Napont 6 H, 3 R; Brooke Meeker 4 H, R, 4 RBI; Reese Jones H, RBI.
Joburg 12 23
Forest Area 1 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston (4-0): Chloe Ferguson (W) 2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 2 K; Gloria House 3 R, 2 H; Jayden Marlatt 8 R, 6 H, 4 RBI, 2 BB; Cassie Tallman 5 R, 4 H, 9 RBI; Jaeden Briley 2 R, 3 H, RBI, BB; Brittney Fox 4 R, 3 H, 3 RBI.
Grayling 7 14
McBain 4 7
McBain: Caitlin Butzin 3 H, 5 RBI, SB.
Grayling (5-1): Jessica Campbell (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 9 K; Madi William R, 3 H, RBI; Katelyn Kinary H, 2B, HR, RBI; Jillian Hartman 2 R, 2 H, 2B.
Hillman 21 17
Gaylord SM 0 1
No stats reported.
TRACK & FIELD
Petoskey, Alpena split at Thunder Bay
ALPENA — The Petoskey girls track and field team came away with nine wins in Wednesday's head-to-head with Alpena at Thunder Bay Middle School.
Emma Mitas (100m); Samarah Puckett (200m); Alynna Himebaugh (100m and 300m hurdles); 4x100 relay team of Gretchen Woodbury, Alexis Cadarette, Mitas, and Karlie Bock; 4x200 relay team Mitas, Puckett, Bock, and Woodbury; Braylin Adair (high jump); Sarah Bailey (pole vault); and Alynna Himebaugh (long jump) all placed in first for Petoskey.
BOYS GOLF
Manistee takes 1st at Orchard View jamboree
Golf Course: University Park Golf Course
Top area performers: 1. Brandon Sorenson (Manistee) 38; 2. Jacob Scharp (Manistee) 39; 2. Jordan Bladzik (Manistee) 39; 4. Max Scharp (Manistee) 42.
