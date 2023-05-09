MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake girls soccer team has continued to play with only nine players, but that hasn't slowed the Lakers down.
Glen Lake (6-1, 6-1 Northwest) put on a scoring clinic against a limited Benzie Central squad (0-8-1) on Monday, winning 10-0 with Ruby Hogan scoring four goals and two assists, and Gemma Lerchen leading with three assists.
Paige Steffke was a goal shy of a hat trick to add to her one assist. Opal Pousho tacked in two, and Grace Diotte contributed a goal. Goalkeeper Ashley Croff earned the shutout with two saves.
Glen Lake still hopes more girls will join the squad as they've been playing with nine players since the start of the season, but head coach Eric Luthardt couldn't be happier with how his current roster has continued to show up.
"They play how a team should play," he said. "Fluid movement, vision, and everyone attacks and defends. We hold the ball well, and the kids can dribble. Even if we lose the ball, we get it back right away. They are super fit and are having fun."
Luthardt hopes to add another player to their roster next week before their match at Suttons Bay on Wednesday. The Huskies welcome Buckley on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 1
TC. St Francis 1
Boyne City: Mira Hauger goal; Braydin Noble assist; Maggi McHugh three saves.
Traverse City St. Francis: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-1-2, 5-1-2 Lake Michigan) travel to McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday. The Gladiators (4-3-2, 4-3-2 Lake Michigan) welcome Charlevoix on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 4
Harbor Springs 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 3 goals; Sophie Bellner goal; Kendall Standfest 2 assists; Morgan Standfest assist; Jorja Jenema 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Elks (13-0-1, 6-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Leland on Tuesday. The Rams (2-10-2, 2-3-2 Lake Michigan) welcome Oscoda on Thursday.
Charlevoix 3
Suttons Bay 2
Charlevoix: Karlee Eaton goal; Mikayla Sharrow 2 goals, assist; Karlee Eaton goal; Abbey Wright 11 saves.
Suttons Bay: Megan U'Ren goal; Sarah Bunek goal.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-6-1, 3-6-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Traverse City St. Francis. Suttons Bay (4-5-2, 3-3-2 Northwest) welcomes Glen Lake on Wednesday.
North Muskegon 7
Manistee 1
UP NEXT: Manistee (8-1-1) welcomes Montague on Wednesday.
Grayling 2
Oscoda 0
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-7-1, 3-7-1 Lake Michigan) host Kingsley on Monday.
TRACK & FIELD
Stags Controls NWC Meet
GLEN LAKE — The Stags of Kingsley had a field day at Glen Lake on Monday as the boys and girls teams finished the day with first-place finishes. A plethora of athletes surpassed their personal records and season records.
Glen Lake junior Kariesue Taghon broke two personal records in the 100-meter (12.9) and 200-meter (26.4). Stag senior Paityn VanPelt finished first in the 400-meters with a personal record of 1:05.7. Benzie Central senior Bianca Delogu had a personal best of 2:36.6 in her first-place finish in the 800-meter.
Huskies's senior Hunter Jones surpassed two season records in the 400-meters (52.3) and 800-meters (1:57.9).
Frankfort, Buckley split NWC Quad
FRANKFORT — The Buckley girls' track team had a field day on Monday, coming away with first place, and the Frankfort boys did the same.
Buckley freshman Brooklynn Frazee had multiple victories, winning the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter. Frazee also helped the 4x400 relay team (4:35.71) finish first. Aiden Harrand had first-place finishes in the 1600 meters (5:11.14) and 3200 meters (11:28.84).
Onekama senior Adam Domres had season records in the shot put (43-7) and discus (125-5).
BOYS GOLF
TC Central finishes first at Petoskey Invite
Venue: Petoskey Bay View Country Club
Team Scores: 1. Traverse City Central 295; 2. Traverse City West 320; 3. Charlevoix 328; 4. Traverse City Central varsity 2 337; 4. Gaylord 337;
Top area finishes: 1. Kole Putnam 68 (GYD); 2. Boston Price (TCC); 3. Cameron Mansfield (TCC) 73; 4. Michael Beattie (TCC) 74; 5. Mack Shane (TCC) 77.
Glen Lake tops NWC Meet
Venue: Championship Hill Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Glen Lake 300; 2. Suttons Bay 324; 3. Frankfort 369; 4. Kingsley 372; 5. Leland 374.
Top area finishes: 1. Michael Houtteman (GL) 70; 2. Nathan Schaub (SB) 73; 3. Garrett Moss (GL) 74; 3. Blake O' Connor (GL) 74; 5. Christian Westcott (Benzie Central) 80.
TENNIS
TC Central 7
Petoskey 1
Traverse City Central winners: 1S — Phoebe Walker 6-2, 6-1; 2S — Alexis Smith 6-2, 6-3; 4S — Abby Pfannenstiel 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Isabella Fochtman/Natalie Bourdo 6-1, 6-0; 2D — Wren Walker/Aili Brockmiller 6-0, 6-0; 3D — Carly Galsterer/Audrey Parker 6-0, 6-1; 4D — Annie Goldkuhle/Kathryn Wade 6-0, 6-1.
LACROSSE
Ada Forest HE 12
TC United 4
Traverse City United: Kyan Glassner 2 goals; Gavin Hysell goal; Spencer Gerber goal; Caleb Lewandowski assist; Kurt Sheahen assist; Ethan Gerber 17 saves.
UP NEXT: TC United (10-4) welcomes Grand Haven on Thursday.
