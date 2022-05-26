ELLSWORTH — Northwest Conference golfers managed to elude the rain Wednesday, but the Glen Lake Lakers made sure the championship did not elude them.
Glen Lake nabbed four of the top five spots at the NWC championship meet at Antrim Dells Golf Course, running away with the conference title by 32 strokes. The Lakers’ scorers combined for a 324 to runner-up Suttons Bay’s 356. Benzie Central finished in third with a 390 followed by Frankfort at 397, Onekama at 415, Kingsley at 418 and Leland at 423.
The Lakers’ dominant day on the course was led by Blake O’Connor, who fired a 77. Teammate Michael Houtteman was not far behind, finishing one stroke back with a 78 for second place. Glen Lake’s other two scorers were Billy Rosa in fourth with an 83 and Jackson Zywicki in fifth with an 86.
“We’ve got our 1-2 punch with Blake and Michael,” Glen Lake boys varsity golf head coach Lee Houtteman said. “They’ve been pretty steady all year.”
Neither of the Glen Lake golfers had previously played Antrim Dells, which Houtteman called a “quirky” course.
“What they shot was pretty good for having never seen it before,” the head coach said. “Their 77 and 78 was pretty impressive.”
The only non-Laker in the top 5 was Suttons Bay’s Nathan Schaub, who carded an 81 for third place. Rounding out the top 10 were Suttons Bay’s Sam Vukasovich (87), Benzie Central’s Ethan Lemmen (88), Glen Lake’s Garrett Moss (89), Suttons Bay’s Nick Dashner (92) and Benzie Central’s Christien Westcott (93).
The Lakers now prepare for regionals right back at Antrim Dells on Tuesday.
“If we play up to our capabilities, we should do fine,” Houtteman said. “Then hopefully we can move onto states down in East Lansing.”
TRACK & FIELD
Titans boys, girls win Big North championships
Boys team scores: Traverse City West 211; Traverse City Central 177; Petoskey 74; Alpena 65; Cadillac 50; Gaylord 48.
Girls team scores: Traverse City West 201; Traverse City Central 156; Petoskey 117; Cadillac 97; Alpena 39; Gaylord 19.
Area boys winners: 100M — Ayden Totten (TCW) 11.47; 200M — Remy Schulz (TCW) 23.3; 800M — Luke Venhuizen (TCC) 1:58.58; 1600M — Venhuizen (TCC) 4:24.07; 3200M — Venhuizen (TCC) 9:36.2; 110M hurdles- Avery Timm (PET) 16.09; 4x100M — TC West (Totten, Schulz, Michael Schermerhorn, John O’Connor) 44.11; 4x200M — TC West (Totten, Jacob Hagerman, O’Connor, Schulz) 1:32.12; 4x400M — TC West (Ben Habers, Jonah Hochstetler, Josh Hirschenberger, Wally Tupper) 3:36.27; 4x800M — TC Central (Asher Paul, Kaiden Morey, Quinten Henderson, Lukas Reimers) 8:24.75; Shot Put — Kadyn Warner (TCC) 51-11; Discus — Damon Livingston (TCC) 124-10; High Jump — Hirschengers (TCW) 5-10; Pole Vault — Ryan Stawski (TCC) 11-0; Long Jump — O’Connor (TCW) 20-6.
Area girls winners: 100M — Arianna Stallworth (TCW) 12.88; 200M — Stallworth (TCW) 26.4; 400M — Addison Swanson (TCC) 59.23; 800M — Julia Flynn (TCC) 2:08.48; 1600M — Flynn (TCC) 5:04.23; 3200M — Flynn (TCC) 10:53; 100M hurdles — Audrey Wolff (TCW) 17.26; 300M hurdles — Wolff (TCW) 50.98; 4x100M — TC West (Stallworth, Sara Schermerhorn, Rylee Herban, Madalen Ferrill) 51.95; 4x200M — Petoskey (Gretchen Woodbury, Claudia Whitmore, Isabel Habecker, Alison Bailey) 1:52.07; 4x400M — TC Central (Flynn, Lola Reimers, Kathleen Venhuizen, Swanson) 4:10.54; 4x800M — TC Central (Ella Kirkwood, Alexis Ball, Reimers, Venhuizen) 9:55.87; Shot Put — Makenzie Johns (CAD) 35-2.5; Discus — Johns (CAD) 107-8.5; High Jump — Madeline Bildeaux (TCW) 5-2; Pole Vault — Becky Lane (TCW) 10-6; Long Jump — Avery Lahti (TCW) 16-4.25.
Glads double up, win boys and girls LMC titles
Boys team scores: Traverse City St. Francis 164.5; Grayling 108.9; Charlevoix 104.4; Kalkaska 100; Elk Rapids 84.8; Harbor Springs 64.4; East Jordan 45; Boyne City 26.
Girls team scores: Traverse City St. Francis 182; Elk Rapids 125; East Jordan 88; Harbor Springs 69; Grayling 56; Boyne City 47; Kalkaska 45; Charlevoix 43.
Area boys winners: 100M — Phillip Banner (BC) 11.9; 200M — Banner (BC) 23.59; 400M — Tyler Guggemos (KAL) 52.76; 800M — Samuel Peterson (CHA) 1:59.78; 1600M — Peterson (CHA) 4:37.54; 3200M — Peterson (CHA) 9:55.94; 110M hurdles — Brad Elkins (KAL) 16.94; 300M hurdles — Elkins (KAL) 42.85; 4x100M — TC St. Francis (Cam Sellers, Brenden Endres, Burke Flowers, Joey Andrews) 46.49; 4x200M — TC St. Francis (Sellers, Endres, Flowers, Andrews) 1:36.11; 4x400M — TC St. Francis (Judge Morgan, Jacob Heeringa, Thomas Richards, Endres) 3:34.66; 4x800M — TC St. Francis (Richards, Connor Donahue, Tucker Krumm, Heeringa) 8:25.41; Shot Put — Sparty Skillern (GRY) 43-9.5; Discus — Skillern (GRY) 126-10.5; High Jump — Ethan Kucharek (GRY) 5-6; Long Jump — Andrews (SF) 20-7.5.
Area girls winners: 100M — Nevada Molby (ER) 13.27; 400M — Sarah Zamaites (ER) 1:01.17; 800M — Sophia Rhein (SF) 2:23.69; 1600M — Rhein (SF) 5:23.3; 3200M — Rhein (SF) 12:07.8; 100M hurdles — Brianne Roberts (ER) 17.17; 300M hurdles — Roberts (ER) 51.09; 4x100M — TC St. Francis (Maya Padisak, Megan Arntz, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham) 52.33; 4x200M — Elk Rapids (Molby, Aleah Manley, Paige Fosdick, Hunter Shellenbarger) 1:50.81; 4x400M — Elk Rapids (Catherine Leahy, Roberts, Clara Leahy, Zamaites) 4:23.66; 4x800M — TC St. Francis (Grace Slocum, Rylee Duffing, Maddie Gallagher, Rhein) 10:31.25; Shot Put — Grace Nemecek (EK) 33-8; Discus — Rylan Finstrom (GRY) 104-2; High Jump — Keni Ciesielski (BC) 4-8; Long Jump — Padisak (SF) 15-2.
SOCCER DISTRICTS
Trojans win in overtime over Bay City Central
BAY CITY — An overtime goal has Traverse City Central moving on in the postseason.
Alexandra Lewis found the back of the net in the extra period with the game tied 3-3 to give the Trojans (8-6-5) a 4-3 victory against Bay City Central (5-12-2) in the opening round of the Division 1 district tournament.
The Trojans and BCC traded the lead back and forth before the game-winning goal, which was Lewis’ second of the game. Elizabeth Thaxton also had two goals. Assists went to Addison Booher and Emma Jo Papranec. Amelia Jordan made six saves
The victory sends the Trojans to the district semifinal against the winner of Midland Dow and Saginaw Heritage, which play Friday. The semi is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Top Line Hosts.
Benzie Central 2
Kingsley 0
Benzie Central: The Huskies (6-10-1) move on to play Boyne City on Tuesday
Kingsley: The Stags end their season 2-12-1.
Grayling 2
North Bay 0
Grayling: The Vikings (6-12) move on to play Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
North Bay: North Bay ends its season 2-14-3. Head coach Randy U’Ren said he was “very proud of his girls’ effort” throughout the season.
Charlevoix 2
Leland 0
Charlevoix: The Rayders (6-6-3) take on Glen Lake in the next round Tuesday.
Leland: The Comets end their season 5-8-4.
Newaygo 4
Manistee 0
Manistee: The Chips end their season 6-11.
BASEBALL
Kingsley 17, 5
Buckley 0, 0
Kingsley: Zach Middleton (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 9 K; Eli Graves (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 6 K; Evan Douglass H, 2 R; Graves 3 H, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI; Riley Pierce H, 3 R, RBI; Brett Peterson 2 H, 4 R; Owen Buning H, R, RBI; Middleton H, RBI; Nate Ewald H, 3 R, RBI; Riley Inthisone 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Bode Bielas 2 H, R; Philip Brown 2 H, 2 RBI.
Buckley: Alfonso Jimenez 2 H; Luke Frasier H.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 23, 16
Buckley 0, 0
Kingsley: Grace Lewis (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 8 K; Sierra Billiau (W) 3 IP, 0 HA, 5 K; Leslie Hamilton 4 H, 2B, grand slam, 5 R, 6 RBI; Alexa Sweat 4 H, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Hannah Grahn 4 H, 2B, 5 R, 4 RBI; Katelyn Lyon 4 H, 2B, 5 R, 2 RBI; Lewis 5 H, 3B, HR, 7 R, 6 RBI; Allie Hawkins 4 H, 4 R, 6 RBI; Jaden Sinkes 3 H, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Ashley Folkersma 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H, 2 R, RBI.
Buckley: Anna Francisco H; Allanah Kine H.
GOLF
Chips win Lakes 8 meet at Orchard View
Team scores: Manistee 165 (won tiebreaker); Western Michigan Christian 165; Ludington 167; Muskegon Catholic Central 191.
Manistee scorers: Brady Johnson (38, T-1st); Jordan Bladzik (42, T-7th); Jacob Scharp (42, T-7th); Braydon Sorenson (43, 9th). Ben Schlaff finished 10th overall with a 44.
Comets tops in Missaukee Cup battle
Team scores: McBain Northern Michigan Christian 172; McBain 179; Lake City 223.
McBain NMC scorers: Titus Best (40, 1st); Cameron Baas (41, T-2nd); Emmitt Baas (44, 4th); Ty VanHaitsma (47, T-7th). Tucker Tossey finished in the top 10 in ninth with a 48.
McBain scorers: Tucker Vandervelde (41, T-2nd); Bryce Roller (45, 5th); Spencer Reed(46, 6th); Christian Mitchell (47, T-7th).
Lake City scorers: Teague Helsel (54, T-10th); Rowland Ball (56, T-12th); Lucas Hinkamp (56, T-12th); Kaleb Conrad (57, 15th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.