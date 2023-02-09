BUCKLEY — After a dominating performance at the Traverse City St. Francis Showcase on Saturday, Glen Lake boys basketball continue its winning ways Wednesday and extend the team's winning streak to 14.
The Lakers (14-1, 10-0 Northwest) defeated Buckley (9-8, 7-4 Northwest) 58-39, with Lakers senior Luke Hazelton racking up a team-high 33 points, six rebounds and three assists to keep the Lakers in front of the Northwest Conference with seven games remaining.
"I like what we did defensively, although Hazelton is tough to stop," Buckley head coach Jared Milarch said.
The Lakers started hot by jumping out in front 22-6 in the first quarter and didn't look back.
Glen Lake head coach Rob Flaska called this win a gritty win for the boys despite having the lead the entire game. The Bears switched it up defensively, but there wasn't anything they could do down the stretch.
The Bears had players who racked up buckets starting with Landon Kulawiak with a team-high 15 points, and Jackson Kulawiak with eight.
The Lakers had others contribute to the win. Neil Ihme finished with eight points and team-high 18 rebounds, Ethan Steffke racked up seven points and Cooper Bufalini and Sean Galla finished with four apiece.
The Lakers welcome Suttons Bay on Friday before hitting the road for three games. The Bears have a two-game road trip starting Friday with Onekama and Suttons Bay next Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
Benzie Central 58
Onekama 45
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 20 points; Miles Pritchett 12 points; Andrew Gray 11 points; Grayson Converse 7 points.
Onekama: Caden Bradford 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Luke Bradford 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (8-5, 7-4 Northwest) welcome Frankfort on Friday; the Portagers (10-5, 6-5 Northwest) host Buckley on Friday.
Kingsley 65
Suttons Bay 32
Kingsley: Chase Bott 15 points, 4 rebounds; Skylar Workman 13 points, 4 assists; Zack Middleton 9 points, 8 rebounds.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (4-11, 4-7 Northwest) welcome Leland on Friday. The Norsemen (2-12, 1-10 Northwest) travel to Glen Lake on Friday.
Mesick 64
Manistee CC 32
Mesick: Joe O' Neil 12 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks; Diego Ham 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks; Tyler Hall 7 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block; Ben Humphreys 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal.
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (11-4, 10-2 West Michigan D) host Mason County Eastern on Friday. The Sabers (7-8, 6-6 West Michigan D) travel to Marion on Friday.
Brethren 61
Mason Co. East 37
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (7-6, 7-4West Michigan D) travel to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.
Bear Lake 43
Walkerville 41
Bear Lake: Myles Harless 33 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Grady Harless 10 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; Ethaniel Ruiz 6 points, 4 rebounds; Cole Merrill 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (6-9, 5-7 West Michigan D) welcome Pentwater on Friday.
Girls Hoops
GT Academy 54
Ellsworth 34
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 14 steals; Jurnie Shimko 10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Paige Bell 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 10 points; Bella Essenberg 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (5-8) host Traverse City Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Lancers (4-11, 4-6 Northern Lakes) travel to Alanson on Monday.
Bellaire 52
Pellston 17
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Karsyn Fischer 6 points, 4 rebounds; Alex Dawson 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (9-7, 6-7 Ski Valley) travel to Forest Area on Friday.
Gaylord SM 59
Onaway 33
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals; Sydney Grusczynski 13 points, 6 rebounds; Macey Bebble 10 points, 8 rebounds, 13 steals, 4 assists; Emma McKinley 7 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (15-2, 13-0 Ski Valley) host East Jordan on Friday.
Joburg 41
Posen 26
Johannesburg-Lewiston:Jocelyn Tobias 14 points; Jayden Marlatt 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (12-5, 7-4 Ski Valley) host Central Lake on Friday.
Central Lake 50
Forest Area 27
no stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (8-9, 5-7 Ski Valley) travels to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday. The Warriors (1-14, 1-11 Ski Valley) welcomes Bellaire on Friday.
Inland Lakes 62
Mancelona 34
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (5-12, 3-9 Ski Valley) hosts Pellston on Friday.
Beal City 30
Lake City 49
Lake City: MacKenzie Bisballe 16 points, 13 rebounds; Payton Hogan 9 points; Alie Bisballe 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks; Emma Nickerson 6 points; Rylee Cohoon 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (16-1, 11-1 Highland) travel to Roscommon on Friday.
McBain NMC 46
Houghton Lake 29
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 14 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-8, 5-7 Highland) welcomes to Evart on Friday.
McBain 51
Roscommon 15
McBain: Analiese Fredin 9 points; Kahli Heuker 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (14-4, 11-2 Highland) travel to LeRoy Pine River on Friday.
Mackinaw City 62
Lake Leelanau SM 19
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-7) travel to Reese on Saturday.
HOCKEY
TC West 8
Petoskey 0
Traverse City West: Reece Robertson 4 goals, 1 assist; Brandon Meyers 3 goals, 3 assists; Kallen Ray 1 goal, 3 assists; Mason West records 9 season shutouts
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-13, 4-4 Big North) travel to Alpena on Friday. The Northmen (3-19,1-9 Big North) host Manistique on Friday.
Cadillac 5
Gaylord 3
Cadillac: Thomas Rahilly 1 goal; Kaleb McKinley 1 goal, 1 assist; Kadin Hawkins 1 goal; Henry Schmittdiel 1 goal, 2 assists; Mitchell House 1 goal; Gabe Outman 2 assists.
Gaylord: Bryton Thaxton 1 goal, 1 assist; Drew Geyer 1 goal, 1 assist; Gage Looker 1 goal.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (12-10, 6-4 Big North) host Alpena on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (5-17, 1-9 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Wednesday.
SKIING
Benzie girls, Onekama boys take LMSC meet
Girls team scoring: 1. Benzie Central 51; 2. Glen Lake 52; 3. Onekama 63.
Boys team scoring: 1. Onekama 39; 2. Glen Lake 64; 3. Benzie Central 73.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Aleah Blackmore (O); 2. Anna Wolfe (B); 3. Willa Murray (G); 4. Brekken Cotter (O); 5. Savannah Peck (B)
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Blackmore (O); 2. Murrary (G); 3. Wolfe (B); 4. Bridgette Duncan (G); 5. Peck (B).
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Braydon Sorenson (O); 2. Ben Stoops (B); 3. Luke Smith (O); 4. Colin Kasben (G); 5. Aiden O'Dwyer (B).
boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Sorenson (O); 2. Stoops (B); 3. Ethan Novak (G); 4. Smith (O); 5. Jaiden Thompson (G).
Overall girls season results: 1. Benzie Central 274; 2. Glen Lake 320; 3. Onekama 402.
Overall boys season results: 1. Onekama 239; 2. Benzie Central 378; 3. Glen Lake 441.
Wrestling
Kingsley boys sweeps team districts
Results: 106 — Alex Drury 2-0; 113 — Ryan Roelofs 2-0; 120 — Moira Martz 2-0; 132 Cameron Fryer 2-0; 138 — Gavyn Merchant 2-0; 144 — Jon Pearson 2-0; 150 — Isaac Grahn 2-0; 157 — Justin Grahn 2-0; 165 — Isaiah Cosgrove 2-0; 175 — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 190 — Maximus Goethals 2-0; 215 — Samuel Goethals 2-0; 285 — Raymond VanDyke 2-0.
Team Results: Kingsley 75 Manistee 0; Kingsley 66 Lake City 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.