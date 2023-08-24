MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake took advantage of some untimely Manton errors as the Lakers kicked off the 2023 football season with a home victory.
The Lakers (1-0) built a 7-6 lead after the first quarter and then scored 20 points in the third and another seven in the fourth to pull out the 34-18 win over the Rangers (0-1). Manton could not hold on to the football as three straight fumbles let the Lakers pull away late in the season opener.
Glen Lake first-year head coach Jesse Smith, who got a Gatorade bath from his players after the win, said his team keeps “climbing the hill” — the team’s mantra for the season.
“The credit goes to the Glen Lake players and my amazing coaching staff for getting this team together,” Smith said. “Shout out to the Glen Lake family for coming out and supporting us.”
Benji Allen had 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns from the quarterback position. Fletcher Middleton had 54 yards on the ground and also scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. Luke Aucello had the Lakers’ other touchdown. Glen Lake finished the night with 181 yards rushing.
On defense, Dylan Cundiff had an interception, Sam Dykstra led with five tackles and two assists, Middleton had three tackles — two for a loss — and five assists, Gage Baker had three tackles and eight assists, and Allen had one tackle and eight assists.
Manton head coach Eric Salani pointed to injuries that took some of their starters off the field and forced him to put in players with little to no varsity experience. Still, Salani credited his team with putting forth a great effort.
“Our guys played their hearts out and battled,” Salani said. “The injury bug bit us, and we had to work with some fifth-quarter kids.”
Andrew Phillips scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, for Manton. Leon Barber tallied a rushing TV for the Rangers in the loss. Backup quarterback Mateo Powell had one touchdown pass. On defense, Jackson Schaub had an interception, and both Connor Garno Brenen Salani led in tackles.
In Week Two, the Lakers host Frankfort, and the Rangers welcome in McBain. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. Thursday ahead of the holiday weekend.
FOOTBALL
Midland 20(OT)
Cadillac 17
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-1) travel to Escanaba on Thursday.
Grayling 36
Roscommon 22
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-0) host Ogemaw Heights on Thursday.
Petoskey 32
Ludington 14
Petoskey: CJ Hibbler 16 carries, 201 yards, 1 TD.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (1-0) travel to Bay City Western Thursday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Pickford 40
Gaylord SM 22
Gaylord St. Mary: No stats reported.
GIRLS GOLF
Ream, Balentine, Shotwell lead Trojans
BIG RAPIDS — Sarah Ream’s fifth-place finish, Addison Balentine’s sixth-place mark and Ava Shotwell’s seventh-place effort paced the Traverse City Central varsity girls golf team as the Trojans won the Big Rapids Lady Cardinal Invite at Ferris State University’s Katke Golf Course on Thursday.
“That was pretty exciting, and the girls were excited about that and played pretty well,” TC Central head coach Lois McManus said. “They’ve gotten stronger. Everyone’s nervous to start the year, but they’re all starting to settle in.”
Ream fired an 85 followed by Balentine with an 86, and Shotwell shot well as she carded an 87. The Trojans’ other scorer was Mia Tursman, who finished her round with a 98. Both Shotwell and Tursman turned in personal bests. Central’s combined score of 356 was 13 strokes better than runner-up Grand Ledge. Cadillac finished in fifth with a 399, and Traverse City West was tied for ninth with a 411.
Grace Drabik led the Vikings with a top-10 finish after shooting a 90. Onalee Wallis had a 92 while Samantha VanBrocklin shot a 104 and Lillian Shankland carded a 113. For the Titans, Maya Wilson was the low scorer with a 97 followed by Hannah Brown with a 102. Ash Gagnon and Charlie Erickson each fired a 106.
Interlochen Golf Course hosts a Big North Conference tournament at 9 a.m. Friday.
St. Francis’ Slocum takes individual title at home invite
KALKASKA — Reigning Record-Eagle Girls Golfer of the Year Grace Slocum continued her campaign for the 2023 award as she won the individual championship at the Traverse City St. Francis Invitational at Grandview Golf Course on Thursday.
The junior Gladiator fired an 80, six shots better than second-place finisher Katie Maybank of Cheboygan. Elk Rapids’ Hope Hoedel was third with an 89 followed by St. Francis’ Mary Kate Carroll with a 95 for fourth and Grayling’s Jessica Campbell in fifth with an even 100.
Cheboygan won the event with a 401 to St. Francis’ 405. Leland, led by Elyse Atha’s 101, was third with a 459 followed by Grayling at 505, and Houghton Lake at 506.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Leelan SM 3
TC Bulldogs 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Traverse City Bulldogs 25-18, 25-10, 25-12.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 3 kills, 9 aces, 3 digs; Leah Fleis 13 kills, 6 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist; Maggie Ursu 2 kills, 7 aces, 4 digs; Kyla Barnowski 6 kills, 2 digs, 1 assist; Della Bunek 4 kills, 3 aces, 26 assists
BOYS SOCCER
Petoskey 8
Glen Lake 1
Petoskey: No stats reported.
Glen Lake: Sawyer Homa 1 goal; Shane Olmsted 1 assist; Anthony Forton 5 saves; Jaden Jackson 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (1-3-1) host the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday. The Lakers (0-2-1) host Charlevoix on Monday.
Gaylord 2
Boyne City 0
No stats reported.
Harbor Light 1
Buckley 0
Harbor Light: Kirk Rose 1 goal; Isaiah Rauch 1 assist.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (2-0) welcome Cadillac Heritage on Friday. The Bears (2-3) host the Buckley Blue and Gold Classic against Kalamazoo Heritage at noon Saturday.
Leland 7
North Muskegon 2
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0) take on Alma and Elk Rapids in tournament action at Elk Rapids on Friday.
