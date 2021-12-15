CHARLEVOIX — Always good to start the season off on the right foot.

That’s exactly what Traverse City St. Francis did Tuesday with a 59-40 win over Lake Michigan Conference foe Charlevoix on the Rayders’ home court.

The Gladiators (1-0) got a game-high 19 points from Wyatt Nausadis, 13 points from Charlie Peterson, eight points from Drew Breimayer, and seven points apiece from Adam Gerberding and John Hagelstein.

St. Francis led 13-9 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to nine at the half, 25-16. The Glads outscored the Rayders 14-10 in the third quarter and finished off with 20 points in the fourth to Charlevoix’s 14.

“It was a scrappy battle. It was our first game,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “Charlevoix shot the ball very well. … Never could really pull away until down the stretch in the second half. It was a good road win for us.”

Evan Solomon led the Rayders in points with 17 followed by Hudson Vollmer with 12.

The Gladiators head to Grayling on Thursday in more Lake Michigan Conference action. The Rayders (1-1) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Muskegon 59

TC Central 35

Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 21 points.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) host Marquette on Friday.

Saginaw Heritage 53

TC West 46

Traverse City West: Ian Robertson 15 points; Garett Schuler 7 points; John O’Connor 6 points; Ben Habers 6 points; Josh Hirschenberger 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Titans (0-2) play at home against Bloomfield Hills on Friday.

TC Christian 55

Onekama 40

Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 29 points; Elliott Molby 8 points.

Onekama: Adam Domres 20 points, 10 rebounds; Mason Sinke 7 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Sabers (2-0) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday. The Portagers (0-3) welcome Benzie Central on Friday.

McBain NMC 53

Manton 40

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Blake Dezeeuw 15 points; Brant Winkle 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals.

Manton: Lucas McKernan 17 points, 5 rebounds; Luke Puffer 6 points; Jonathan Traxler 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0) hit the road to play Beal City on Thursday. The Rangers (1-2) head to Beal City on Thursday.

East Jordan 61

Cheboygan 49

East Jordan: JJ Weber 23 points; Preston Malpass 11 points; Mason Malpass 11 points.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-0) host Boyne City on Thursday.

Benzie Central 69

Ludington 61

Benzie Central: Nate Childers 22 points; Michael Wooten 16 points; Jaxon Childers 14 points; Chaz Grundy 8 points.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-0) open up Northwest Conference play at Onekama on Friday.

Ellsworth 70

Burt Lake NMC 21

Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 22 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points, 4 steals.

UP NEXT: The Lancers (2-0) host Harbor Light Christian on Tuesday.

Ogemaw Heights 50

Grayling 48

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-1) take on Traverse City St. Francis at home Thursday.

TC West JV 52

Saginaw Htg JV 30

Traverse City West JV (2-0): Quentin Gillespie 27 points; Ben Carlson 9 points.

TC West frosh 47

Saginaw Htg frosh 37

Traverse City West (2-0): Caden Stoops 13 points; Aidan Ort 9 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TC Central 62

Midland 46

Traverse City Central: Sophie Simon 13 points; Lucia France 10 points, 6 rebounds; Kate Heethius 6 rebounds; Jakiah Brumfield 8 assists.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-1) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Jan. 5.

TC St. Francis 55

Charlevoix 31

Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 28 points, 6 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 16 points, 4 steals; Gwyneth Bramer 10 points; Cora Pomaranski 4 points, 6 rebounds; Emily Jozwiak 4 rebounds; Brooke Meeker outstanding defensive effort.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Friday. The Rayders (1-4) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.

Leland 32

GT Academy 27

Leland: Maeve Sweeney 12 points, 10 rebounds; Skylar Weisen 7 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds.

Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 13 points.

UP NEXT: The Comets (2-1) hit the road to Suttons Bay on Thursday. The Mustangs (1-2) welcome Charlton Heston Academy on Jan. 7.

Gaylord SM 54

Bellaire 38

Gaylord St. Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 14 points; Ava Schultz 11 points; Bailey Murrell 9 points; Macey Bebble 9 points.

Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jacey Somers 11 points, 11 Rebounds, 4 Blocks; Alex Dawson 9 points.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Thursday. The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Ski Valley) head to Central Lake on Thursday.

Sault Ste. Marie 59

Gaylord 57

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-1) host Petoskey on Friday.

Benzie Central 48

Manistee 43

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-3) host Onekama on Friday. The Chips (0-4) head to Ludington on Friday.

MONDAY’S PREP SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kalkaska 56

Kingsley 35

Kingsley: Brett Peterson 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Connor Johnson 7 points.

Kalkaska: Blain Barkovich 21 points; Tim Anderson 12 points

UP NEXT: Kingsley (1-2, 1-0 Northwest) hosts Frankfort on Friday. Kalkaska varsity (Kalkaska 1-1) hosts Harbor Springs on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake City 44

Evart 40

Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 17 points, 12 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 14 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Nickerson 8 points.

UP NEXT: Lake City (3-0, Highland 2-0) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.

