CHARLEVOIX — Always good to start the season off on the right foot.
That’s exactly what Traverse City St. Francis did Tuesday with a 59-40 win over Lake Michigan Conference foe Charlevoix on the Rayders’ home court.
The Gladiators (1-0) got a game-high 19 points from Wyatt Nausadis, 13 points from Charlie Peterson, eight points from Drew Breimayer, and seven points apiece from Adam Gerberding and John Hagelstein.
St. Francis led 13-9 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to nine at the half, 25-16. The Glads outscored the Rayders 14-10 in the third quarter and finished off with 20 points in the fourth to Charlevoix’s 14.
“It was a scrappy battle. It was our first game,” St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said. “Charlevoix shot the ball very well. … Never could really pull away until down the stretch in the second half. It was a good road win for us.”
Evan Solomon led the Rayders in points with 17 followed by Hudson Vollmer with 12.
The Gladiators head to Grayling on Thursday in more Lake Michigan Conference action. The Rayders (1-1) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Muskegon 59
TC Central 35
Traverse City Central: Anthony Ribel 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) host Marquette on Friday.
Saginaw Heritage 53
TC West 46
Traverse City West: Ian Robertson 15 points; Garett Schuler 7 points; John O’Connor 6 points; Ben Habers 6 points; Josh Hirschenberger 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans (0-2) play at home against Bloomfield Hills on Friday.
TC Christian 55
Onekama 40
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 29 points; Elliott Molby 8 points.
Onekama: Adam Domres 20 points, 10 rebounds; Mason Sinke 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (2-0) travel to Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Thursday. The Portagers (0-3) welcome Benzie Central on Friday.
McBain NMC 53
Manton 40
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Trevin Winkle 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Blake Dezeeuw 15 points; Brant Winkle 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals.
Manton: Lucas McKernan 17 points, 5 rebounds; Luke Puffer 6 points; Jonathan Traxler 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0) hit the road to play Beal City on Thursday. The Rangers (1-2) head to Beal City on Thursday.
East Jordan 61
Cheboygan 49
East Jordan: JJ Weber 23 points; Preston Malpass 11 points; Mason Malpass 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (3-0) host Boyne City on Thursday.
Benzie Central 69
Ludington 61
Benzie Central: Nate Childers 22 points; Michael Wooten 16 points; Jaxon Childers 14 points; Chaz Grundy 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-0) open up Northwest Conference play at Onekama on Friday.
Ellsworth 70
Burt Lake NMC 21
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 22 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 11 points, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (2-0) host Harbor Light Christian on Tuesday.
Ogemaw Heights 50
Grayling 48
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-1) take on Traverse City St. Francis at home Thursday.
TC West JV 52
Saginaw Htg JV 30
Traverse City West JV (2-0): Quentin Gillespie 27 points; Ben Carlson 9 points.
TC West frosh 47
Saginaw Htg frosh 37
Traverse City West (2-0): Caden Stoops 13 points; Aidan Ort 9 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC Central 62
Midland 46
Traverse City Central: Sophie Simon 13 points; Lucia France 10 points, 6 rebounds; Kate Heethius 6 rebounds; Jakiah Brumfield 8 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-1) head to Traverse City St. Francis on Jan. 5.
TC St. Francis 55
Charlevoix 31
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 28 points, 6 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 16 points, 4 steals; Gwyneth Bramer 10 points; Cora Pomaranski 4 points, 6 rebounds; Emily Jozwiak 4 rebounds; Brooke Meeker outstanding defensive effort.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (4-1, 2-0 Lake Michigan) host Grayling on Friday. The Rayders (1-4) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Leland 32
GT Academy 27
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 12 points, 10 rebounds; Skylar Weisen 7 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 rebounds.
Grand Traverse Academy: Julia Jones 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-1) hit the road to Suttons Bay on Thursday. The Mustangs (1-2) welcome Charlton Heston Academy on Jan. 7.
Gaylord SM 54
Bellaire 38
Gaylord St. Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 14 points; Ava Schultz 11 points; Bailey Murrell 9 points; Macey Bebble 9 points.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Jacey Somers 11 points, 11 Rebounds, 4 Blocks; Alex Dawson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Thursday. The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Ski Valley) head to Central Lake on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie 59
Gaylord 57
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-1) host Petoskey on Friday.
Benzie Central 48
Manistee 43
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-3) host Onekama on Friday. The Chips (0-4) head to Ludington on Friday.
MONDAY’S PREP SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kalkaska 56
Kingsley 35
Kingsley: Brett Peterson 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks; Connor Johnson 7 points.
Kalkaska: Blain Barkovich 21 points; Tim Anderson 12 points
UP NEXT: Kingsley (1-2, 1-0 Northwest) hosts Frankfort on Friday. Kalkaska varsity (Kalkaska 1-1) hosts Harbor Springs on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake City 44
Evart 40
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 17 points, 12 rebounds; Chloe Bisballe 14 points, 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Nickerson 8 points.
UP NEXT: Lake City (3-0, Highland 2-0) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
