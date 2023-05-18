TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis's Sam Wildfong had a heck of a day Wednesday.
Wildfong sent his dugout in a frenzy in the opener after a bloop hit to right field gave the Gladiators a 2-1 walk-off win against East Jordan. In game two, he threw a no-hitter over six innings in the Glads' 4-0 baseball win.
Tyler Endres was on the mound for the Gladiators in game one and allowed one run through six innings while striking out five and walking three.
St. Francis sophomore Harrison Shepherd went 1-for-3 with two steals and scored the winning run. Matthew Kane was perfect in his two at-bats with singles.
Wildfong completed his no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and walking just one. Kane finished at the plate 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Despite the losses in both games, the Red Devils held the Gladiators to 10 hits combined, with Dawson Carey tossing five innings in game one, allowing just five hits while striking out five and walking two.
"Simply put, we didn’t hit and we didn’t make a few plays behind our stellar pitching performances tonight," East Jordan coach Tom Reid said. "TCSF is always tough. Hopefully we bounce back strong and finish out the regular season on a tear heading into playoffs."
BASEBALL
Harbor Springs 8
Manton 1
No stats reported.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 17 20
East Jordan 2 3
Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz (WP) 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 3 RBI; Zoey Jetter 2 R, H, 2 RBI; Hunter St. Peter 2 R, 3B, RBI, SB; Brooke Meeker R, 2 H 2B, 4 RBI; Maggie Napont 2 R, H, RBI, SB.
Game 2: St. Francis — Kensley Thorpe (WP) 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Napont 2 R, 3 H, GS, SB, 5 RBI; Jetter 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, Allee Shepherd 2 R, H, 2 RBI; Meeker 2 R, H, 2 2B, RBI, BB
Glen Lake 12 6
Ellsworth 11 7
Game 1: Glen Lake — Annabelle Roach (WP) 5 IP, 3 HA, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Shea Staley H, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB; Olivia Mikowski 3 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 3B, 3 SB; Jessie Pugh 3 R, 4 SB, BB.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Pugh 2 R; Mikowski 3 H, 3B, 3 RBI; Staley 2 RBI; Chloe Crick 2 RBI.
Frankfort 6 12
Brethren 0 2
Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers (WP) 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K; Darby O' Grady RBI, BB, 2B; Kinzee Stockdale R, H, 2 RBI, SB.
Game 2: Frankfort — Myers (WP) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; O' Grady HR, 2 R, 2 H, 3B, 4 RBI; Kylee Manning 2 H, 2 RBI; Emma Mackenzie 3 R, H, SB; Evelyn VanTol H, SB.
Gaylord 2 9
Hartland 4 1
Game 1: Gaylord — Avery Parker R, 2 H, HR, 2 RBI, SB; Alexis Kozlowski R, 2 H.
Game 2: Gaylord — Jayden Jones (WP) 4 IP, 4 H, R, 0 BB, 5 K; Hali Lenartowicz HR, R, H, 2 RBI; Jones 2 HR, 4 H, 2B, 5 RBI; Kozlowski 2 R, 2 H, RBI, 2B; Taylor Moeggenberg R, 3 H, 2B, RBI.
Charlevoix 13 8
Mancelona 6 9
Game 1: Charlevoix — Haiydin Bissell H, 2B, 2 RBI; Danielle Mason R, H, RBI.
Game 2: Charlevoix — Bissell R, H, 2B, 2 RBI.
GOLF
Trojans place first at Gaylord Invite
GAYLORD — Traverse City Central had its lowest scoring win of the season Wednesday at Otsego Club Tribute, carding at 293 overall along with multiple golfers placing in the top 10 individually.
Traverse City West and Gaylord tied for third place at 326.
Some of the top area finishers were Gaylord's Kole Putnam placed second with a score of 68. TC Central's Michael Beattie and Traverse City West's Henry Stachnik tied for third with 71.
TC Central's Mack Shane, Cam Peters, Boston Price and EJ Maitland all placed in the top 10 to end the day.
SOCCER
Suttons Bay 7
Benzie Central 0
Suttons Bay: Lauren Lint 3 goals, assist; Megan U’Ren goal; Sunshine Crisanto goal; Wille Lampe goal; Madelyn Hamilton goal; Jacqueline Hearne assist; Clarice Bardenhagen assist; Lyndsay Collins 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (6-5-3, 5-3-3 Northwest) welcomes Buckley on Monday. The Huskies (1-10-1, 0-7 Northwest) welcome Kingsley on Monday.
Harbor Springs 1
Leland 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rams (5-10-3, 3-4-3 Lake Michigan) welcome Birmingham Seaholm on Friday. The Comets (7-4-2, 7-1-2 Northwest) welcome Buckley on Friday.
Shepherd 2
Brethren 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-13-1, 2-11-1 Northern Michigan) welcome Traverse City Bulldogs on Monday.
