TRAVERSE CITY — The Glads had a couple of things to be glad about Wednesday that even a rain delay couldn’t dampen. A swath of freshly surfaced home tennis courts and a big win over some stiff competition.
“It was a great battle from the top northern Michigan teams,” Traverse City St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said after the win. “Good sportsmanship and competitiveness throughout.”
St. Francis won with a score of 19 points to Petoskey’s 15, Big Rapids’ 13 and North Muskegon’s zero.
The Gladiators tallied two points in one-singles as Tristan Bonanni picked up wins against Big Rapids (6-1, 6-4) and North Muskegon (6-0, 6-0). Bonanni lost to Petoskey’s Evan Rindfusz in the championship round.
St. Francis grabbed three points in both two-singles and three-singles as Owen Jackson (2S) topped Big Rapids (6-3, 6-4), North Muskegon (6-0, 6-0) and Petoskey (6-1, 6-2) and Chris Bobrowski (3S) beat Big Rapids (6-1, 6-1), North Muskegon (6-0, 6-0) and Petoskey (6-2, 6-1).
In four-singles, it was Petoskey’s Collin Brantley picking up three points with wins over Big Rapids (6-4, 5-7, 10-4), North Muskegon (6-0, 6-0) and St. Francis’ Brady Thelen (6-4, 6-3).
St. Francis’ doubles teams did quite well, winning in one- and two-doubles and picking up two points in four-doubles.
The one-doubles squad of Charlie King and Derek Berta defeated Big Rapids (6-4, 5-7, 10-7), Petoskey’s Nate Thomas and Brian Tang (6-1, 6-4) and North Muskegon 6-2, 6-0.
The two-doubles tandem of Eli Schmude and Max King bested Petoskey’s Max Faulkner and Caleb Knickerbocker (6-7, 6-1, 11-9), North Muskegon (6-0, 6-1) and Big Rapids (6-4, 6-1).
BOYS SOCCER
TC Christian 2
Buckley 0
Traverse City Christian: James Thuente 1 goal; Henry Reineck 1 goal; Frank Reineck 1 assist; Julian Ahluwalia 1 assist; Patty Gallagher 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (3-0) host Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Friday. The Bears (1-3) travel to Harbor Light Christian on Sept. 1.
Hart 5
Benzie Central 1
Benzie Central: Keaton Hickley 1 goal; Jeremiah Wilkinson 1 assist; Dominic Lopez 28 saves.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-1) travel to Kalkaska on Monday.
North Muskegon 3
Leland 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Comets (0-1) play Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Grayling 8
Alcona 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-1) host Standish-Sterling at 11 a.m. Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Rangers cruise at Kingsley quad
KINGSLEY — The Manton varsity volleyball team enjoyed a perfect night at the Kingsley quad invitational Wednesday. The Rangers didn’t have just a perfect 3-0 record. No, Manton did not drop a single set against the host Stags (25-21, 25-23), the Charlevoix Rayders (25-18, 25-14) and Roscommon (25-17, 25-12).
Manton now sits at 9-1-2 overall and will head to Kenowa Hills on Saturday.
Rangers’ head coach Nicole Helsel said Wednesday was a good gauge of where Manton stands, and she was excited about how well her girls performed on the court.
“It was their first day of school, but they came ready to play,” Helsel said. “I knew Kingsley would play solid and serve tough, but I was very pleased with how the girls responded. They never got rattled and kept swinging. They have a fun chemistry, and we have great contributors from the bench.”
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans, Gladiators pick up wins
Gold division: 1. Traverse City Central — 358; 2. Petoskey — 389; 3. Traverse City West — 397; 4. Cadillac — 416; 5. Ludington — 435; 6. Alpena — 465.
Gold division top 5 individual: McKenzie McManus (TCC) 82; Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 85; Emma McKinley (LUD) 86; Sophia Sarto (LUD) 87; Addison Balentine (TCC) 88.
Green division: 1. Traverse City St. Francis — 402; 2. Charlevoix — 442; 3. Cheboygan — 461; 4. Big Rapids — 498.
Green division top 5: Grace Slocum (TCSF) 76; Katie Maybank (CHB) 90; Kate Posey (BR) 91; Merette Carson (CHX) 102; Sarah Pletcher (CHX) 104.
JV division: 1. Traverse City Central — 439; 2. Traverse City West — 481; 3. Petoskey — 487; 4. Cadillac — 517.
JV division top 5: Paige LaMott (TCC) 97; Piper Leidall (PET) 100; Mia Tursman (TCC) 105; Brynn Turnquist (TCW) 114; Nola Raven (TCW) 115.
