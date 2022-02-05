TRAVERSE CITY — Make it nine in a row for the Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis as they won a physical contest at Harbor Springs, 73-35, on Friday.
The Lake Michigan Conference battle was knotted 9-9 after the first quarter, but St. Francis clamped down on defense and started firing on offense to lead 31-20 at the half. The Glads (11-1, 8-0 Lake Michigan) held the Rams (4-7, 0-7 Lake Michigan) to just five points in the third quarter to build a 25-point lead at 50-25.
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said it was a "scrappy and very physical" game that included three of his players taking an elbow to the face and Jack Prichard riding the bus home with a goose-egg bump on his forehead.
"It was a bloodbath. It was like a football game," Finnegan said. "I'm glad it's over. Definitely a little frustration."
Wyatt Nausadis led the Glads with 19 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Charlie Peterson (12 points, six steals, three rebounds, three assists) and Adam Gerberding (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals) also contributed for St. Francis. All 10 players who saw time on the court scored.
"I'm not sure what it is, but historically St. Francis teams have struggled to play in that gym," Finnegan said. "We knew we were in for a rowdy atmosphere. ... But we settled in and made some adjustments and got back into how we play and took care of business."
The Gladiators host Grayling on Tuesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Elk Rapids 84 (OT)
Boyne City 79
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Joshua Lavely 23 points, 7 rebounds; Spencer Ball 14 points, 4 steals; Jack Spencer 12 points, 3 assists, 4 steals.
Boyne City: The Ramblers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. Alex Calcaterra 24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Mason Wilcox 18 points, 3 rebounds; Jack Neer 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jacob Johnson 11 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (7-4, 6-2 Lake Michigan) play at home Tuesday against Charlevoix. The Ramblers (8-4, 5-4 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan on Tuesday.
Glen Lake 63
Frankfort 38
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Luke Hazelton 9 points, 8 rebounds; Henry Plumstead 7 points; Neil Ihme 8 rebounds.
Frankfort: Xander Sauer 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (11-3, 9-1 Northwest) head to Onekama on Tuesday. The Panthers (6-6, 5-5 Northwest) travel to Buckley on Tuesday.
Benzie Central 51
Kingsley 41
Benzie Central: Quinn Zickert 25 points; Nate Childers 11 points; Chaz Grundy 11 points; Jaxon Childers 4 points.
Kingsley: Evan Douglass 14 points, 3 assists; 3 steals; Owen Buning 14 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (12-1, 9-1 Northwest) plat at Leland on Tuesday. The Stags (5-8, 5-5 Northwest) head to Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
TC Bulldogs 79
Cadillac Home 37
Traverse City Bulldogs: Levi Schultz 22 points, 7 assists, 5 steals, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks; Caleb Smith 12 points, 4 steals; Charlie Corwin 10 points, 3 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (10-2) play Skeels Christian School on Tuesday.
East Jordan 54
Charlevoix 44
East Jordan: Ethan Antaya 15 points, 6 rebounds; Mason Malpass 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; JJ Weber 10 points, 7 rebounds; Preston Malpass, 7 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (7-4, 4-4 Lake Michigan) host Boyne City on Tuesday. The Rayders (7-5, 3-4 Lake Michigan) head to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
Kalkaska 49
Grayling 46
Kalkaska: Blaine Barkovich 17 points; Thorston Booy 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 10 points; Sparty Skillern 10 points; Ethan Kucharek 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (4-8, 2-6 Lake Michigan) head to Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Vikings (8-5) play Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Cadillac 59
Alpena 49
Cadillac: Cole Jenema 22 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (11-3, 6-1 Big North) play Traverse City Central on Friday.
Suttons Bay 36
Onekama 30
Onekama: Caden Bradford 14 points; 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Sawyer Christiansen 7 points, 5 rebounds; Adam Domres 4 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (4-8, 4-6 Northwest) host Kingsley on Tuesday. The Portagers (2-12, 1-9 Northwest) welcome Glen Lake on Tuesday.
Buckley 92
Leland 16
Buckley: Tyler Milarch 28 points; Landon Kulawiak 17 points, 7 rebounds; Ty Breithaupt 14 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 11 points; Jackson Kulawiak 8 points, 12 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bears (9-3, 7-3 Northwest) host Frankfort on Tuesday. The Comets (0-12) welcome Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 59
Gaylord SM 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Dylan Barnowski 27 points; 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Shawn Bramer 13 points, 8 rebounds; August Schaub 12 points, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (10-3) travel to Pickford on Feb. 12. The Snowbirds (6-7, 6-4 Ski Valley) head to Bellaire on Tuesday.
Manton 62
Pine River 28
Manton: Johnathan Traxler 14 points; Noah Morrow 10 points; Nolan Moffit 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (8-7, 6-4 Highland) head to Roscommon on Thursday.
McBain NMC 46
Houghton Lake 28
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Blake DeZeeuw 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Landon Ochampaugh 9 points; Nathan Eisenga 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (13-0, 11-0 Highland) host Evart on Tuesday.
Ellsworth 79
Mack City 74
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 27 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists; Patrick Puroll 21 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 19 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (12-1, 6-0 Northern Lakes) host Wolverine on Wednesday.
TC St. Francis JV 41
Harbor Springs JV 23
Traverse City St. Francis (5-7, 5-3 Lake Michigan): Chris Bobrowski 12 points; Ty Martinchek 4 points; Eli Biggar 4 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 52
Harbor Springs frosh 22
Traverse City St. Francis (8-4, 7-1 Lake Michigan): Isaac Kerr 13 points; Joe Detloff 6 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Glen Lake 69
Frankfort 33
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Ruby Hogan 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Maddie Bradford 11 points, 4 rebounds; Jessica Robbins 8 points, 4 rebounds 5 steals; Makenna Scott 4 points; Gemma Lerchen 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (15-0, 10-0 Northwest) welcome Onekama on Tuesday. The Panthers (8-5, 6-3 Northwest) host Buckley on Tuesday.
Bellaire 39
Central Lake 29
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 steals, 6 blocks; Maddie Evans 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Charlie Boyce 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Central Lake: Liberty Perry 10 points, 3 steals; Kate Wolgamott 5 points, 7 steals; Syd Fernandez 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (9-4, 7-4 Ski Valley) host Lake City on Monday. The Trojans (6-7, 4-6 Ski Valley) play at home Wednesday against Forest Area.
Kingsley 59
Benzie Central 41
Kingsley: Maddy Johns 14 points, 8 rebounds; Coral Bott 7 assists; Chris Whims 10 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Hillier 11 points.
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 19 points, 17 rebounds; Flora Zickert 7 points; Kaylee Novogradac 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (10-4, 7-2 Northwest) hosts North Bay on Tuesday. The Huskies (8-7, 6-4 Northwest) play at home Tuesday against Leland.
Alpena 52
Cadillac 45
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 13 points; Madelyn Schamanek 11 points; Kendall Schopieray 9 points; Joslyn Seeley 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (4-10, 1-6 Big North) head to Big Rapids on Tuesday.
Leland 55
Buckley 25
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 14 points, 7 rebounds; Mallory Lowe 9 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Elli Miller 8 points, 4 assists; Ella Knudsen 8 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Jenna Gale 6 points, 4 steals.
Buckley: Taylor Matthews 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-6, 5-5 Northwest) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday. The Bears (0-12) travel to Frankfort on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 63
Mancelona 18
Gaylord St. Mary: Ava Schultz 20 points, six 3-pointers, 6 rebounds; Bailey Murrel 8 points, 5 rebounds; Emma McKinley 8 points; Kaylee Jeffers 8 points.
Mancelona: Whitney Meyer 6 points; Alyssa Kiel 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (13-1, 10-1 Ski Valley) head to Onaway on Wednesday. Mancelona (3-10, 2-8 Ski Valley) hosts Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.
Joburg 51
Onaway 40
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 22 points, 8 rebounds; Sophie Townsend 9 points; Jocelyn Tobias 5 points, 10 rebounds; Jayden Marlatt 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (9-3, 8-2 Ski Valley) host Forest Area on Monday.
ICE HOCKEY
Bay Reps 3
GR Christian 1
Bay Reps: Lars Millar goal, assist; Thomas Boynton-Fisher goal; Ethan Coleman goal; Grant Lucas 2 assists; Jason Kihn assist; Drew Hardy assist; Gabe Classens assist; Garret Hathaway 23 saves.
UP NEXT: The Bay Reps (11-9-1) play Ada Forest Hills Eastern at the MIHL Showcase in Trenton.
Port Huron N. 2
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: Chase Adams goal; Elliot Vander Roest assist; Grant Neuhardt 12 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans ( 12-6-1, 4-2-1 Big North) play Saturday against Detroi Jesuit.